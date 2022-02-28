Daily Markets: Sanctions on Russia Put Investors on Alert

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading up across the board, with the exception of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which edged down 0.24% while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.19%, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.32%, India’s Sensex advanced 0.70%, and South Korea’s KOSPI finished trading up 0.84%. Taiwan’s equity markets are closed today to commemorate Peace Day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a rough market open later this morning.

Today sees financial markets coming to grips with not just sanctions on the sale of goods to Russia but what increasingly is becoming a cancellation of sorts for the country. Over the weekend, an increasing number of countries have denied Russian airlines access to airspace, and a number of Russian banks have been denied access from the international payments system known as SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), Russia’s sovereign debt has been downgraded to below investment grade by S&P with Moody’s issuing a downgrade warning. Even Switzerland has indicated its willingness to freeze Russian assets while the $1.3 trillion sovereign fund for Norway has stated it will begin divesting Russian assets. Given that Russia’s stock market is closed and the central bank has declared it has ordered brokers to not execute sell orders by foreign nationals, it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

The absence of such a global player is unprecedented and has yet to be fully realized, but the largest impact for U.S. investors is in the energy space as Russia accounts for approximately 11% of U.S. oil imports. For Russia’s part, it has simultaneously put its nuclear forces on “Alert” and is also sitting down for talks with Ukraine this morning with the goal of establishing a ceasefire, which Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed doubts about a positive outcome.

Suffice it to say that there are high levels of uncertainty in the markets this morning, so this may be a bumpy ride today.

Data Download

International Economy

Today sees a mix of preliminary and final GDP figures from various Nordic countries and Switzerland. Finland and Sweden announced YoY Q4 2021 GDP of 3.00% and 5.20%. Finland surprised to the downside compared to the 4.50% estimate and the previous figure of 3.60% as did Sweden, compared to the 5.20% estimate and the previous figure of 6.20%. Switzerland posted YoY Q4 2021 GDP of 3.70% as compared to the previously reported figure of 3.80%.

Domestic Economy

8:30 AM ET sees MoM January Wholesale Inventory growth estimated at 2.0% as compared to estimates of 2.00% and the previous release of 2.20%. February Chicago PMI will be released at 9:45 AM ET and is expected to dip slightly to 63.0 as compared to January’s 65.2 reading.

Markets

After seeing stocks decline in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, markets regained Wednesday’s losses and pushed ahead, ending the week on a bullish note. The S&P 500 gained 2.24%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.64%, and the Russell 2000 advanced 2.25% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1.08%. Seven of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in positive territory, led higher by the Health Care, Real Estate, and Utilities sectors. Consumer Discretionary names were the largest drag on last week's results. Adding Friday’s move higher into the mix, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -6.27%

S&P 500: -8.00%

Nasdaq Composite: -12.47%

Russell 2000: -9.10%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -15.84%

Ether (ETH-USD): -26.53%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off, Dentsply Sirona (XRAY), Viatris (VRTS), Neilsen N.V. (NLSN), and Jones Kang LaSalle Inc (JLL) are scheduled to report earnings.

Chevron (CVX) agreed to acquire Renewable Energy Group (REGI) for $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per share. REGI closed at $43.81 on Friday and is priced at $57.53 currently in pre-market trading.

Defense stocks like Boeing (BA), General Dynamics (GD), and others are likely to get a boost today given Germany’s pledge to increase defense spending 100 million Euro ($113 million) and will look to allocate 2.0% of GDP to defense going forward.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Companies reporting earnings after today’s close include Workday (WDAY), Lucid Group (LCID), HP Inc (HPQ), Darling Ingredients (DAR), Trex Company (TREX) among others. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, Feb. 28

US: Wholesale Inventories – January

US: Chicago PMI – February

Tuesday, March 1

Japan: Markit/JMMA PMI Manufacturing – February

China: CFLP PMI Manufacturing & Non-manufacturing – February

China: Markit/Caixin PMI Manufacturing – February

Germany: Retail Sales – January

Eurozone: Markit PMI Manufacturing – February

UK: CIPS Manufacturing PMI – February

US: Markit PMI Manufacturing – February

US: Construction Spending – January

US: ISM Manufacturing – February

Wednesday, March 2

Eurozone: CPI - February

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – February

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Thursday, March 3

Japan: PMI Services – February

China: Markit/Caixin Services PMI – February

Eurozone: Markit PMI Services & Composite PMI – February

Eurozone: Producer Price Index – February

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Unit Labor Costs – 4Q 2021

US: Markit PMI Services – February

US: Durable Orders – January

US: Factory Orders – January

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – February

Friday, March 4

UK: CIPS Construction PMI – February

Eurozone: Retail Sales - February.

US: Employment Report – February

Thought for the Day

“Don’t find fault, find a remedy: anybody can complain.” - Henry Ford

Disclosures

Renewable Energy Group (REGI), Lucid Group (LCID), Trex Company (TREX) are constituents of the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Index

are constituents of the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Index Renewable Energy Group (REGI), Lucid Group (LCID), Trex Company (TREX) are constituents of the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Sustainability Screened Index

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.