Daily Markets: Russian Advances Overshadow Jobs Report

Asian markets closed today’s trading down across the board as China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.96%, Taiwan’s TAIEX closed down 1.10%, South Korea’s KOSPI declined 1.22%, India’s Sensex lost 1.40%, Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.23% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was off 2.50%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, many greater than 3.00% and U.S. futures point to a rough market open later this morning.

All of this is related to the continually deteriorating situation in Ukraine after the overnight attack and capture of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Fires that had ignited due to the attack have been since extinguished and there have been no reports of radiation leakage. As Russia looks to advance further on Ukraine, expectations for a collapse in Russia’s economy are now being called for by the likes of JP Morgan Chase (JPM) as its export earnings tumble.

Before U.S. equities begin trading, we’ll receive the February Employment Report, which is expected to show 423K jobs created during the month, down from 467K in January. Both inflation and Fed watchers will likely focus more on the year-over-year increase in average hourly earnings, which is expected to tick higher to 5.8% in February vs. 5.7% in January. While this week Fed Chair Powell telegraphed the likelihood of a 25 basis point rate hike exiting the Fed’s March monetary policy meeting, those inflation and Fed watchers will start focusing on potential rate hikes to be had after the Fed concludes its monetary policy meetings in early May and mid-June.

Germany and the UK reported February Construction PMI figures today with Germany (54.9) coming in slightly higher than expectations and 0.50 higher than January’s number. The UK (59.1) surprised 1.4 over an already aggressive estimate and showed a strong increase over the previously reported 56.3 figure.

January Eurozone Retail Sales growth came in stronger (7.8%) than the previous 2.1% figure as the region made its way through the Omicron wave but disappointed on the estimate of 9.3% for the period.

The lone report today, as discussed above, is the February Employment Report.

The Fed continues to find itself between larger rocks and harder places as the war in Ukraine puts increasing pressure on energy prices. The decision announced yesterday to stop purchasing Russian oil, which represents about 10% of current U.S. crude and gasoline imports, will have a further negative effect on inflation. According to Fed Chairman Powell, it is thought that a $10 increase in the price of oil translates to a 0.20% rise in inflation. The last time the U.S. was subject to that degree of high inflation in the 1980s, the solution was to raise interest rates to what at the time looked like they were going to the moon (15.80%). This was in response to inflation hitting north of 14%. Clearly, the Fed is looking to temper inflation but is wary of the effects of a large rate shock on the economy. Either way, there will be some pain ahead, and it is just a matter of how much and for how long.

While equities started the day on a positive note as oil prices gave back some of their recent gains amid speculation that a nuclear deal with Iran could be signed in the coming days, the weaker than expected February ISM Non-Manufacturing Index print and tough-minded rhetoric from President Putin to French President Macron regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine led equities lower. On the day, the S&P 500 lost 0.5%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.6%, and Russell 2000 shed 1.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined just 0.3%. Including those moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -7.0%

S&P 500: -8.5%

Nasdaq Composite: -13.5%

Russell 2000: -9.5%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -8.1%

Ether (ETH-USD): -22.9%

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Hibbett (HIBB) is the lone company expected to report its quarterly results.

Costco Wholesale (COST) is dipping lower in pre-market trading despite this membership driven warehouse retailer delivering better than expected top and bottom line results for its February quarter. For the quarter, adjusted same store comps that exclude gasoline sales and FX rose +11.1% YoY with February monthly adjusted comps coming in at +10.6%. Membership renewal rates in the U.S. and Canada stood at 92.0% for the quarter, while Costco’s worldwide rate was 89.6%. During the quarter, Costco opened five new warehouse locations and continues to target 28 net new locations for the current fiscal year. In discussing inflation, Costco estimates overall price inflation it faced during the quarter was 6%, up from 4.5%-5% in the prior quarter.

Shares of Funko (FNKO) are moving higher in pre-market trading following the company reporting quarterly results last night topped expectations with the company issuing upside guidance for the coming year. Funko expects net sales growth of 20%-25% for 2022 with EPS of $1.75-1.91 vs. the $1.38.

Gap (GPS) reported a smaller than expected January quarter loss per share and delivered better than expected revenue for the quarter. Comparable sales for the quarter were up 3% YoY and increased 3% versus 2019. While Gap shared expectations for its current quarter sales to be down mid to high-single digits vs. last year, it guided full year EPS to $1.85-2.05 vs. the $1.75 consensus.

Broadcom (AVGO) reported January quarter EPS of $8.39, nicely ahead of the $8.13 consensus, on revenue of $7.71 billion, up 15.8% YoY and ahead of the $7.61 billion consensus. The strong revenue print reflected the return of enterprise demand, hyper clouds upgrading their data centers, telcos deploying next-gen fiber to the home, and wireless revenue grew 10% QoQ. For the current quarter, Broadcom issued upside guidance with revenue of ~$7.9 billion vs. the $7.42 billion consensus.

Reports suggest Disney (DIS) is discussing launching a cheaper, ad-supported tier of its Disney+ streaming service in the U.S.

Reports suggest Panasonic (PCRFY) is looking to build a mega-factory in the U.S. to make EV batteries for Tesla (TSLA).

Sony (SONY) and Honda Motor (HMC) announced their intention to form a joint venture to engage in the joint development and sales of high value-added battery electric vehicles and commercialize them in conjunction with providing mobility services.

Visa (V) announced it will lower consumer credit interchange rates for small businesses in the U.S. by 10%, effective next month. The changes will reportedly apply to merchants with $250,000 or less in Visa consumer credit volumes.

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

There are no companies expected to report their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Monday, March 7

Germany: Manufacturing Orders – January

US: Consumer Credit – January

Tuesday, March 8

China: New Loan Growth – February

Japan: Leading Indicators (Preliminary) – January

Germany: Industrial Production - January

US: Wholesale Inventories – January

Wednesday, March 9

Japan: 4Q 2021 GDP

China: CPI and PPI - February

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: JOLTS Job Opening Report – January

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, March 10

European Central Bank Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – February

US: Hourly Earnings – February

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, March 11

Japan: Real Household Consumption Expenditures - January

Germany: CPI – February

UK: Industrial and Manufacturing Production - January

US: Michigan Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – March

