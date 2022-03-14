Daily Markets: Russia-Ukraine Concerns Joined by Renewed Covid in China

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading down across the board with the exception of Japan’s Nikkei which gained 0.58% and India’s Sensex which closed up 1.68%. Taiwan’s TAIEX closed essentially unchanged, down 0.01% while South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 0.59%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 2.60% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 4.97%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a strong market open later this morning.

We kick the trading week off with Russia-Ukraine fighting continuing, but another round of talks are set for today. As we wait for that outcome, fresh supply chain concerns have emerged as mainland China faces another Covid-19 outbreak with manufacturing hub Shenzhen seeing more than 400 confirmed cases since late February. Those add to the headwinds already in place as a result of Russia-related sanctions that have not only goosed key commodity costs but also those for air cargo following flight restrictions. Earnings later this week from FedEx (FDX) will help frame that impact, but before we get to that, the February Producer Price Index will be reported ahead of the Fed’s latest monetary policy meeting, which is expected to culminate in a 25 basis point rate hike.

Data Download

International Economy

Today is a light day in international economic releases with Germany, Finland and Sweden reporting inflation figures for February. Finland posted February YoY CPI at 4.50%, coming in slightly over the January reported figure of 4.30% while Sweden posted February YoY CPI at 4.30%, breaking out over 4% from the January reported figure of 3.70%. February wholesale prices in Germany rose 16.6% YoY, up from 16.2% the prior month but below the forecasted figure of 6.9%.

Domestic Economy

There are no U.S. economic releases scheduled for today, but we will watch how February consumer inflation expectations clock in relative to the 5.8% consensus. Investors are gearing up for the Fed’s meeting and interest rate decision later this week, and Fed futures are currently pricing an 84% chance of a 25 basis point hike. While there was talk of a possible 50 basis point hike earlier in the quarter based on generation-high inflation reports, recent negative and near zero GDP forecasts make aggressive moves by the Fed an unlikely scenario in our view.

Markets

With Energy names providing the only positive returns, the S&P 500 shed 2.88% last week. Inflation worries and the increasing repercussions of the Russian invasion of Ukraine coupled with renewed speculation on the Fed’s potential aggressiveness in this week’s rate setting meeting put pressure on U.S. markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.99%, the Nasdaq Composite declined 3.53%, and the Russell 2000 lost 1.06%.

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, F45 Training Holding (FXLV) and Lithium Americas (LAC) are expected to report their quarterly results.

In response to the surge in gas prices, Uber (UBER) announced it will add a "temporary fuel surcharge" to fares across the country, which will be effect "for the next 60 days."

According to data published by the NPD Group, videogame sales fell 6% year-over-year for a fourth straight month in February to $4.384 billion. Investors in Microsoft (MSFT), Sony (SONY), and Nintenod (NTDOY) will take note that hardware sales fell 27% to $295 million while the 4% drop in software/games sales to $3.91 billion will catch the attention of shareholders in Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA), and Take-Two (TTWO).

It was reported that Ford (F) announced that it will develop a second electric vehicle in Europe based on the modular development platform it will license from Volkswagen (VWAGY). This joint effort moves both global automakers along in their electrification plans and the many mandates calling for a relatively rapid reduction and eventual elimination of ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles in Europe.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

There are a number of companies expected to report their quarterly results including Calavo Growers (CVGW), Vail Resorts Inc (MTN), GitLab Inc (GTLB) and Finvolution Group (FINV). Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, March 14

Sweden: CPI – February

Finland: CPI – February

Tuesday, March 15

UK: Unemployment – January

France: CPI – February

Eurozone: Industrial Production - January

US: Empire State Index – March

US: PPI – February

US: PPI (ex-Food & Energy) – February

Wednesday, March 16

US: FOMC Meeting / Fed Fund Target

US: Retail Sales – February

US: Business Inventories - February

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – March

Thursday, March 17

Eurozone: CPI - February

UK: BoE Interest Rate Announcement

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Housing Starts – February

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – March

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – February

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, March 18

Japan: CPI - February

Japan: Policy Rate

Eurozone: Trade Balance - January

US: Existing Home Sales – February

US: Leading Indicators -February

Thought for the Day

“Two classes of people lose money; those who are too weak to guard what they have; those who win money by trick. They both lose in the end.” ~ Henry Ford

