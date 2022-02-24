Daily Markets: Russia Attacks Ukraine, Spiking Volatility as Stocks Tumble

Today’s Big Picture

The earnings reports and economic data released today will be put on the back burner as investors contend with Russia declaring war on Ukraine early this morning. Russia launched attacks, with Ukraine’s border service reporting its troops came under attack all along the country’s frontiers with Russia and Belarus. Those developments spiked the CBOE Volatility Index as well as commodity prices, with crude oil quickly approaching $100 per barrel, with global equities tumbling in Asia and Europe. U.S. equity futures point to the same when those markets open later this morning.

In response to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, President Biden will meet with his G7 counterparts this morning and then address the American people sharing what further consequences will be imposed on Russia “for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union will place “massive and targeted” sanctions on Russia over its aggression in Ukraine, aiming at its financial sector, freezing Russian assets, and banning the export of technology to Russia. Reports also indicate EU leaders will also gather in Brussels tonight to discuss an even larger package of sanctions in coordination with the UK and the U.S. European officials shared those sanctions are likely to be approved within days.

Upping the ante for what has become a high-pressure game of geopolitical chess, The Washington Post reports Putin warned of grave consequences for anyone considering interfering with Russia’s plans, appearing to threaten the use of nuclear weapons.

This ratcheted level of uncertainty will ripple through equities today and more than likely overnight tonight, pushing them even further into correction territory. While we could see equities attempt a recovery in the coming days on a technical basis, odds are until there is some resolution on the Ukraine-Russia front, equities will remain under pressure and range-bound in the near term. Alongside these developments, we suspect there will be fresh questions as to how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be with its telegraphed monetary policy tightening efforts in the near-term.

Data Download

International Economy

We have a very light day in terms of data, with the sole report being the February Consumer Confidence reading for France, which dipped to 98 from 99 the prior month, missing the consensus forecast of 100.

Domestic Economy

We have several pieces of economic data to be had today, but candidly given Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they will be overlooked. That said, before equities begin trading, we’ll receive the second reading of 4Q 2021 GDP and while it’s a rear-view indicator at this point, we’ll want to see the impact of revisions vs. the original print of 6.9%. Giving us an indication as to how the US economy started 2022 off, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for January will be published at 8:30 AM ET. Rounding out the pre-market data for today is the regular weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

Later today, the January New Home Sales report will be published, and the consensus forecast calls for a modest MoM dip to 800K. Given the developments regarding Russia-Ukraine that has sent oil and gas prices soaring this morning, we expect the weekly EIA reports for Natural Gas and Crude Oil Inventories to be more closely scrutinized than usual when they are released at 10:30 AM ET and 11 AM ET, respectively.

Markets

The S&P 500 fell 1.8% falling further into correction territory as geopolitical tension surrounding the Russia-Ukraine situation worsened. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4%, and the Russell 2000 lost 1.8%. On a year-to-date basis, here’s how the major market indicators stack up:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -8.8%

S&P 500: -11.3%

Russell 2000: -13.4%

Nasdaq Composite: -16.7%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -19.3%

Ethereum (ETH-USD): -29.8%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off, ACI Worldwide (ACIW), Alibaba (BABA), American Tower (AMT), Anheuser Busch InBev (BUD), Discovery (DISCA), Nikola Corp. (NKLA), Papa John’s (PZZA), Stericycle (SRCL), and Steve Madden (SHOO) will report their quarterly results.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Alarm.com (ALRM), Allscripts (MDRX), Axon (AXON), Beyond Meat (BYND), Carvana (CVNA), Coinbase (COIN), Dell (DELL), Etsy (ETSY), Farfetch (FTCH), Monster Beverage (MNST),Ping Identity (PING), TPI Composites (TPIC), and VMware (VMW) will be among those companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, Feb. 25

Japan: Tokyo CPI – February

Germany: 4Q 2021 GDP

Germany: Import Price Index – January

France: PPI – January

Eurozone: Business Climate, Business, and Consumer Survey – February

US: Durable Orders – January

US: Personal Income & Spending – January

US: PCE Price Index – January

US: Pending Home Sales – January

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – February

Thought for the Day

“A bird sitting on a tree is never afraid of the branch breaking because her trust is not in the branch but on its own wings.” ~ Denzel Washington

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.