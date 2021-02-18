Daily Markets: Robinhood, Reddit CEOs Prepare to Testify in Front of Congress

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia ended trading today on a mostly lower note, save for China's Shanghai Composite, which rose 0.6% after reopening following a week-long closure. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were mostly lower and U.S. futures point to a lower open later today. Before getting the weekly U.S. jobless claims data and other economic reports, investors will digest the morning’s sea of corporate earnings reports and updated global growth forecasts.

At 12 PM ET today, financial technology company Robinhood's Vlad Tenev, Melvin Capital's Gabe Plotkin, Reddit's Steve Huffman, and Citadel's Kenneth Griffin and Keith Gill are all set to testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee. Odds are there will be more bark than bite exiting that hearing but investors will want to watch for any fallout from that meeting, including potential moves by the SEC. We’ll also be watching the developments of the cold snap and snowstorms hitting various parts of the U.S., which pose a headwind for the burgeoning economic rebound.

Coronavirus

According to a study published yesterday, the BioNTech (BNTX)-Pfizer (PFE) Covid-19 vaccine appears to be less effective against the South African variant of the virus but still does provide some protection. The companies have said that there was “no clinical evidence” that people vaccinated with the Covid-19 shot were not protected against the variant, but they are making investments to produce an updated vaccine or a booster shot.

The European Union is set to nearly triple its Moderna (MRNA) vaccine order in response to the emergence of new variants and the possible need for booster shots.

About 12% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated, with most states having about 10% of their population vaccinated, and the two-week trend in the 7-day rolling average of new cases is down 43.0%.

International Economy

Global debt rose by over $24 trillion in 2020, which was the single biggest annual increase in history as governments were driven to borrow heavily to counter the impact of the pandemic.

Australia’s Unemployment rate in January fell to 6.4% from 6.6% in December, coming in below the expected 6.5%.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s economic data came in stronger than expected across the board as consumers used stimulus checks to push spending to its highest level in seven months. After three months of declines, retail sales for January were a big surprise to the upside, rising 5.3% MoM versus the prior 1.0% decline and well above expectations for a 1.1% increase. The last time retail sales beat expectations by more than four percentage points was last June coming out of the lockdowns, and then back in November 2001 after the 9/11 attacks.

All thirteen subsections were higher on a month-over-month basis. Going back to 1992, that was only the fifth month in history that all thirteen sectors rose month-over-month. Retail sales ex-auto rose 5.9%, versus the prior month’s -1.8% decline, also well ahead of the expected 1.1% increase. The strongest month-over-month retails sales came in categories related to home improvement and working-from-home, namely furniture, and electronics. Total retail sales are 7.4% above their pre-COVID high from January 2020, but the mix is very different. Online has seen its share of total sales increase the most, by over 2.5 percentage points. Bars and restaurants, unsurprisingly, have been hardest hit, seeing their share of the consumer’s wallet drop the most, down 2.8%.

The Producer Price Index in January rose 1.3% MoM in January, accelerating from December’s 0.3% pace, and well above the 0.4% expected increase. Industrial Production was also stronger than expected, rising 0.9% MoM, slower than December’s 1.3%, but faster than the 0.5% expected to increase and the fourth consecutive month of gains putting output to just below its pre-pandemic level in January 2020. On a year-over-year basis, Industrial Production was down 1.8%, an improvement from the -3.2% decline in December. Business Inventories also came in slightly stronger than expected, up 0.6% MoM, versus December’s 0.5% MoM pace, where it was expected to remain. The NAHB housing market index in the US rose 1 point to 84 in February, beating expectations for an increase to 83.

Minutes from the Fed’s January policy meeting showed that policymakers expect the economy to improve on the back of end-of-year federal stimulus and progress toward widespread vaccinations. Officials agreed that interest rates will need to remain very low and bond purchases will need to continue at $120 billion per month to help support the economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic, which continues to pose considerable risks. The Fed intends to keep rates on hold until its goals of lower unemployment and 2% inflation are reached. Some officials at the January meeting think it is possible that inflation could temporarily breach 2% this spring due to transient issues, but don’t expect the price pressures to be persistent for any sustained period. Part of the reason inflation isn’t expected to be sustainable is that they expect the labor market to recover more slowly than the broader economy.

Before U.S. equity markets open today, we’ll get several pieces of data including the latest weekly Jobless Claims, January figures for Housing Starts & Building Permits and Import/Export Prices, and the February reading of the Philadelphia Fed Index. After the market open, the weekly EIA data for Natural Gas and Crude Oil inventories will be published.

Markets

After receiving retail sales, manufacturing output, and PPI data for January that soared past expectations, equities initially sold off yesterday but battled back with the S&P 500 finishing down 0.3% on the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to squeak a new closing record high while both the Nasdaq Composite Index and the Russell 2000 finished the day lower. Treasury yields were lower across the board and WTI futures rose 2.2%.

Stocks to Watch

Investors will parse through a number of earnings reports out this morning including those from InterDigital Communications (IDCC), Marriott (MAR), National Beverage (FIZZ), Trinity Industries (TRN), and Walmart (WMT).

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) are soaring in pre-market trading following the news of a global license agreement and strategic collaboration Eli Lilly (LLY) to co-develop and commercialize Rigel's R552, a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) inhibitor, for all indications including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Daimler AG (DDAIF) expects significant improvements in sales and operating profit in 2021 and shared it forecasts making up for lost production caused by a semiconductor chip shortage by the end of the year. Sales of plug-in hybrids and fully-electric vehicles made up 7.4% of Mercedes-Benz car sales in 2020, up from 2% in 2019.

Airbus (EADSY) reports FY20 EPS of (€1.45) as revenue for the year fell 29.2% YoY to €49.9 billion. During the year, the company delivered 566 commercial aircraft and targets delivering at least the same number 2021 with adjusted EBIT of €2 billion.

In an SEC filing, American Airlines (AAL) shared it expects its Q1 system capacity to decrease by 45% YoY and the demand environment continues to be uncertain as COVID-19 cases have continued to fluctuate.

December quarter results from Boston Beer (SAM) were a tad fuzzy as revenue rose 53% YoY to $460.9 million, a head better than the $453.25 million consensus but EPS of $2.56 fell short of the expected $2.84. Shipment volume was approximately 1.94 million barrels, a 54.0% increase from the comparable 13-week period in 2019. The company sees 2021 EPS in the range of $20-$24 vs. the $23.88 consensus. For the coming year, Boston Beer sees depletions and shipments percentage increase between 35%-45% and national price increases of between 1%-2%.

December quarter results at Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) weren’t as sweet as expected as both revenue and EPS widely missed consensus expectations as comparable restaurant sales dropped 19.5% YoY. Current quarter-to-date through February 16, comparable sales for The Cheesecake Factory restaurants with reopened indoor dining rooms are down approximately 9%, supported by approximately 40% off-premise sales mix and reflecting the impact of lapping full capacity holidays last year, including this past Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day weekend, as well as restaurant closures associated with the winter storms this week. In aggregate, across restaurant operating models, fiscal 2021 first quarter-to-date through February 16, comparable sales at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants are down approximately 18%.

December quarter revenue and EPS at Twilio (TWLO) topped consensus expectations and the company exited 2020 with more than 221,000 Active Customer Accounts vs 179,000 at the end of 2019. The company issued guidance for the current quarter with EPS of ($0.12)-($0.09) vs. the ($0.02) consensus with revenue for the quarter in the range of $526-536 million vs. the $487.2 million consensus.

SunPower (SPWR) reported mixed December quarter results, beating on its bottom line but revenue for the quarter missed the consensus forecast. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $270-$330 million vs. the $337.7 million consensus, a GAAP net loss of $20 to $10 million, MW recognized of 115 MW to 145 MW, and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $10-$20 million. Given industry tailwinds, continued federal policy support as well as increased demand for its residential and commercial storage solutions, SunPower expects 2022 Adjusted EBITDA growth of more than 40%.

Jack in the Box (JACK) crushed December quarter EPS expectations while revenue for the quarter came modestly better than expected. System same-store sales increased 12.5% YoY while company same-store sales increased 7.5 YoY driven by average check growth of 21.2% while transactions decreased 13.7%.

CyrusOne (CONE) reported December quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $0.94 per share, $0.01 better than the consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% YoY to $268.4 million vs the $264.8 million consensus. The company leased approximately 31 MW of power and 162,000 CSF in the fourth quarter, representing approximately $4.1 million in monthly recurring rent, inclusive of the monthly impact of installation charges. CyrusOne sees 2021 FFO of $3.90-$4.00 per share vs. the $4.03 S&P consensus with revenue in the range of $1.105-$1.145 billion vs. the $1.12 billion consensus.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) will acquire high-performance cloud log management and observability technology company Humio for ~$400 million. Per CrowdStrike, “The combination of real-time analytics and smart filtering built into CrowdStrike’s proprietary Threat Graph and Humio’s blazing-fast log management and index-free data ingestion dramatically accelerates our XDR capabilities beyond anything the market has seen to date.”

After today’s market close, AMN Healthcare (AMN), Applied Materials, (AMAT), Dropbox (DBX), Planet Fitness (PLNT), Rackspace Technologies (RXT), Roku (ROKU), Universal Display (OLED), and several dozen other companies will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

February 19: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMI (flash), Existing Home Sales, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report

February 22: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

February 23: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, CB Consumer Confidence, weekly API Crude Oil Stocks

February 24: New Home Sales, weekly EIA Energy Stocks

February 25: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

February 26: Personal Income & Spending, Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending, Total Vehicle Sales

March 2: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing, EIA Energy Stocks

March 4: Jobless Claims, Nonfarm Productivity, Factory Orders

March 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

Thought for the Day

“Coffee is vital for survival. Dinosaurs didn’t have coffee and look how they turned out.” ~ Anonymous

