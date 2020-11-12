Daily Markets: Rising Coronavirus Cases Raise Concerns About Economic Impact of Pandemic

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in the Asia-Pacific region ended Thursday on a mostly lower note. Despite Japan's Economy Minister saying the country may impose more stringent measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Nikkei finished up 0.7%, while China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped -0.2%. European equities were also mostly lower by mid-day trading, and U.S. futures are mixed with Nasdaq futures indicating a positive open while the Dow and S&P 500 suggest a drop at the open. Despite more favorable news on the COVID-19 vaccine front — see next section for more — investors are likely girding themselves for the fallout with escalating coronavirus case counts and the spread of lockdowns and other restrictions to contain it. Those efforts, while understandable and necessary, will likely lead to another round of slashed growth expectations for the global economy and earnings, at least for the current quarter.

Data Download

Coronavirus

More possible -- and much needed -- good news came yesterday after the close when Moderna (MRNA) reported that it had reached the required number of cases for initial analysis of the efficacy of its coronavirus vaccine. We will likely get the details within the next week, but keep in mind that if the data isn’t positive, it could jumble the prevailing narrative that a globally vaccinated population is imminent - a narrative we would suggest is perhaps a wee bit overly optimistic. While we would love nothing more than to have a 100% effective vaccine available to everyone in the world tomorrow, we have to keep in mind that it takes an average of 10 years to develop a vaccine, and none have ever been developed in less than five. To create one in less than a year would be a miracle, and to have more than one, well, let's just say that yours truly will start looking around for a pet unicorn.

International Economy

Japan’s economy continues to struggle:

Machinery Orders fell 11.5% YoY in September, up from the prior 15.2% decline and slightly better than the 11.6% decline expected.

PPI fell 2.1% YoY as expected, down from the prior 0.8%.

Germany’s Inflation rate in October remained at -0.2% YoY.

While the UK saw its Q3 GDP jump 15.5% after the prior 19.8% decline, growth is down -8.4% YoY.

Business Investment in Q3 is down 20.7% YoY, up from -26.1% in the prior quarter.

Manufacturing Production is down 7.9% YoY, an improvement from the prior -8.3%, but below expectations for an improvement to -7.4%.

Construction Output is down -10% YoY, up from the -13% previously, and better than the expected improvement to -11.7%.

Industrial Production is down -6.3% YoY, up from the prior -6.4%, but missing expectations for an increase to -6.1%.

In the Euro Area, Industrial Production was down 6.8% YoY in September, worsening from the -6.7% in August.

Domestic Economy

Despite the yield on the 30-year Treasury moving up towards its highest level since March, the national average for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage has remained fairly stable and is currently 3.04%, in line with the average over the past three months. Despite the stability in mortgage rates, purchase applications have been declining in recent weeks. Yesterday’s MBA’s weekly mortgage applications saw a 2.6% WoW decline to the lowest level since May and was the sixth decline in the past seven weeks. That said, this is what we typically see this time of year for purchases. The Refinance Index rose for a fourth consecutive week and is at its highest level since early August; on a year-over-year basis is rose 67% last week. Per MBA, homebuyer demand remains strong, as evidenced by the 16.5% YoY increase in new mortgage applications.

Yesterday’s MBA report also found delinquencies in the third quarter fell from a nearly 10-year high of 8.22% to 7.65%, echoing the data from Black Knight that saw delinquencies fall from August to September. The moratorium on foreclosures has pushed the foreclosure rate to new lows at 0.59% in the third quarter, the lowest level since 1982.

Today’s the U.S.-facing economic calendar brings with the weekly reports for jobless claims and both EIA reports for natural gas and oil inventories. Also hitting the tape today will be the October Treasury Budget, the Inflation rate for October, and the latest findings from the Bloomberg Comfort Index.

Markets

The S&P 500 gained 0.8% yesterday, and the Nasdaq Composite Index powered ahead by 2.1% as the mega-cap tech took back the market’s reins from cyclical stocks that led the market higher in recent days. By comparison, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Russell 2000 were little changed yesterday. From a sector perspective, information technology (+2.4%) and consumer discretionary (+1.5%) outperformed the broader market while consumer staples and real estate notched respectable daily gains of 0.8%-0.9%. Offsetting those gains were sub 1% declines in industrials, energy, and financials, while the materials sector fell 1.4% on the day.

With the exception of Consumer Discretionary, every sector’s gain over the past ten days is in the top deciles of all 10-day periods over the past 30 years. Energy, Financials, and Industrials have experienced gains over that period that are in the top 1% of all 10-day moves, and Materials are in the top 2%.

Breadth has been impressive, with over 75% of stocks in the Russell 3000 trading above their 200-day moving average, versus just 3.4% back in March - an incredible turnaround. For the S&P 500, more than 80% are trading above their 200-day average.

Stocks to Watch

Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported its operating revenue for October was down ~65% while the load factor for the month was ~55%. For November and December, the company now sees its operating revenue down 60%-65%, with its November load factor in the range of 50%-55% and rising to 60%-70% in December.

Sally Beauty (SBH) reported mixed September quarter results with EPS coming in ahead of expectations while revenue for the quarter missed the mark coming in at $957.8 million vs. the $988.54 million consensus. Sally is expected to provide its perspective on for its coming quarters during its earnings conference call but will not be providing formal guidance.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Reported September quarter EPS of $0.59, $0.03 better than the $0.56 consensus forecast; revenue for the quarter fell 7.4% YoY to $488.8 million, topping the $466.37 million consensus. North America organic net sales returned to growth, increasing 3% YoY, driven by growth in Sun Care, Wet Ones, and Women's Shave. International organic net sales decreased 12% YoY, driven by significant declines in Sun Care, softness in Wet Shave, and cycling the impact of the prior year consumption tax pre-buy in Japan. For its coming fiscal 2021, the company sees EPS of $2.62-2.82 vs. the $2.76 consensus and reported net sales increase mid-single digits with organic sales to increase low-single digits.

Burberry Group (BBRYF) reported its results for the first half of its fiscal 2021 saw a 31% revenue fall with adjusted operating profit down 75% and adjusted diluted EPS down 88%. The company saw sequential improvement in comparable-store sales to -6% in its 2Q 2021 from -45% in 1Q2021 and a return to growth in October. Burberry’s 2Q 2021 saw strong double-digit growth in Mainland China, Korea, and the US, while its business in EMEIA, Japan, and South Asia Pacific remain impacted by the significant reduction in tourism.

Alibaba (BABA) ended its annual Singles Day sales event with a total gross merchandise value (GMV) of RMB498.2B or about $75.1 billion, up significantly vs. the $38 billion record in 2019. Over 470 brands achieved more than RMB100 million in GMV, showcasing the value creation of digital transformation across the Alibaba Digital Economy.

Tetra Tech (TTEK) reported better than expected September quarter EPS of $0.91 vs. the $0.81 consensus, while revenue for the quarter matched the consensus forecast of $589.8 million. For its coming fiscal year, Tetra Tech expects EPS to range from $3.30-$3.50, and net revenue to range from $2.35-$2.55 billion vs. the $2.44 billion consensus.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for its September quarter. The company expects revenue growth to be mid-single digits on revenue of $835 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Vroom (VRM) reported a September quarter loss of $0.29 per share, $0.08 better than the consensus forecast as revenue for the quarter of $323 million topped the $311.23 million consensus. During the quarter, Vroom sold 8,823 e-commerce units, up 59% YoY, which led to its E-commerce Vehicle revenue rising 22.6% YoY to $214.0 million. During the quarter, the company’s average selling price per unit decreased from $31,370 to $24,248.

Yesterday BMW AG (BMWYY) unveiled an electric sport utility vehicle called the BMW iX that is slated to go on sale in the US in early 2022 to compete with Tesla (TSLA) and other electric vehicle offerings. Ford Motor (F) announced it will discuss its all-new E-Transit all-electric van, the BEV E-Transit, and opportunities for connected commercial vehicles on November 17.

After today’s market close, Applied Materials (AMAT), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Delphi Technologies (DLPH), Dolby Labs (DLB), Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), and Walt Disney (DIS) are reporting their latest quarterly results. Investors looking for details on those reports and others to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 13: PPI and University of Michigan Sentiment

November 16: Empire State Manufacturing

November 17: October Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, Capacity Utilization, Homebuilder Sentiment, TIC Flows, Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

November 18: US October Housing Starts, Building Permits, MBA Mortgage Apps

November 19: Weekly jobless report, Philly Fed Outlook, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Existing Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Activity

November 20: Options Expiration

November 23: Chicago Fed National Activity, Preliminary Markit PMIs

November 24: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

November 25: Personal Income/Spending, PCE, Retail Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, University of Michigan Sentiment, New Home Sales

November 26: Markets Closed for Thanksgiving

Thought for the Day

“We can’t be afraid of change. You may feel very secure in the pond that you are in, but if you never venture out of it, you will never know that there is such a thing as an ocean, a sea. Holding onto something that is good for you now, may be the very reason why you don’t have something better.” – C. JoyBell C.

