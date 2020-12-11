Daily Markets: Rising Cases and Failing Negotiations Hit Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Equity markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed today, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.4%, South Korea’s Kospi rising 0.9%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.4%, Australia’s ASX 200 lost 0.6%, and China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.8%. By midday trading, the major European equity markets were all in the red as a no-deal Brexit looks increasingly likely.

Few signs of progress toward a coronavirus relief deal emerged yesterday as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s staff informed congressional leadership that Senate Republicans likely would not support a $908 billion bipartisan proposal. Investors will want to see what transpires over the weekend ahead of the House reconvening on Tuesday and if there is renewed hope for a deal before Washington shuts down for the holidays. Eyes will also be on Brussels as the EU and UK attempt a last-minute, last chance Brexit deal.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The U.S. reported more than 3,000 deaths from Covid-19 for a second consecutive day on Thursday, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Over the past seven days, a record-breaking 16,327 people in the U.S. have died, bringing the total for the pandemic to 290,670 (according to John’s Hopkins University). Hospitalizations hit yet another record high yesterday of 107,248, and 214,188 people tested positive. Over the past week, 1.43 million people have tested positive.

The rising cases and hospitalizations have prompted several states to tighten restrictions. Pennsylvania is implementing new restrictions starting December 12 through January 4 that include a ban on indoor dining, extracurricular activities at schools and limits outdoor events to 50 people. Virginia issued an executive order imposing a statewide curfew, expanded its mask mandate, and new limits on social gatherings that will be in effect from December 14 to January 31. Ohio is extending its overnight curfew through to January 2.

Last night the FDA’s panel reviewing the Covid-19 vaccine created by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) recommended the agency give the vaccine Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). That approval is expected to be given within the next few days, allowing distribution in the US to begin.

Sanofi (SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced today that the rollout of their vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 will be delayed until at least Q4 2021 after their initial version failed to produce a strong immune response in the elderly. The vaccine did generate an immune response comparable to patients who have recovered from Covid-19 for those aged 18-49.

AstraZeneca (AZN) announced today that it will start a clinical trial to assess the combination of the vaccine it has developed with Oxford University and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

International Economy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned yesterday that there is a strong possibility that the EU and UK will fail to negotiate a new trade agreement prior to the UK leaving the union as of January 1, which would mean major border disruption. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin arrived at the summit of EU leaders yesterday and urge both sides to resolve their differences as his nation stands to be hit hard if no agreement is reached. The EU and the UK have set Sunday as the final deadline for reaching an agreement.

Car sales in China rose 12.6% YoY in November, the eighth consecutive month of increases. Sales of new energy vehicles, which include battery-powered electric, hybrid, and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, rose 104.9% YoY. For the first eleven months of 2020, car sales were 2.9% less than in 2019.

South Korea’s exports rose 26.9% YoY during the first ten days of December, thanks to robust demand for chips and mobile devices. Semiconductors account for about 20% of the country’s exports. Auto and auto parts exports rose 22.4% and 34%, respectively.

Germany’s Inflation rate fell to -0.3% YoY in November, as expected, from -0.2% in October.

Inflation in Spain remained at -0.8% YoY, as expected in November.

Industrial Production in Italy fell 2.1% YoY in October after falling 4.9% in September, beating expectations for just a slight improvement to -4.3%.

Industrial Production in Mexico fell 3.3% YoY in October after falling 6.2% in September, beating expectations to improve to -5.6%.

Domestic Economy

Top Republicans in the Senate signaled yesterday that they will not accept a bipartisan effort to put together a compromise on state and local governments and liability protections during the pandemic. According to Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R., SD), “Even though they spent a lot of time trying to come up with sort of creative, innovative solutions to it, they’re just not going to be able to thread the needle.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., KY) said on the Senate floor Thursday, “Our Democratic colleagues have not even let us pass noncontroversial money to invest in vaccine distribution.” It is safe to say that things aren’t going great on Capitol Hill.

Yesterday’s weekly jobless claims reports found that unemployment benefit applications rose sharply, up 137,000 to a seasonally adjusted 853,000 for the week ended December 5 versus expectations for 725,000. This is the highest level since September 18, and the week-over-week increase is the largest since the 3.56 million increase the last week of March. Continuing claims also came in above expectations at 5.8 million versus the expected drop to 5.5 million. This was the first week-over-week increase in continuing claims since August.

Inflation came in stronger than expected, with both headline CPI and core CPI rising 0.2% MoM versus expectations for just 0.1% for both. On an annualized basis, core good prices rose 1%, with core CPI rising a bit over 2%. Median CPI rose just 0.6% and 1.2% annualized over the past three months. Excluding shelter, services were up 2.9% YoY.

Later today, in the U.S., we will get data on the Producer’s Price Index (PPI) for November, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report, and the usual weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report.

Markets

After higher-than-expected unemployment applications and inflation data, markets started the day in the red, then mostly hovered around break-even. The Dow fell 0.2%, the S&P 500 lost 0.1%, the Composite added 0.5%, while the Russell 2000 was the clear winner, gaining 1.0%. The bond market isn’t convinced that growth is on its way as the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell three basis points to 0.907%.

Yesterday’s weekly AAII sentiment survey found that bullish sentiment was 48.1% for the week, down slightly from the 49.1% of the prior week, but still in the top decile of readings over the past ten years. The Investor Intelligence survey of equity newsletter writings saw bullish sentiment fall from 64.7% to 64.4%, still in the top 3% of all readings going back to 1963.

Oil rose above $50 a barrel yesterday for the first time since March, with Brent crude reaching $50.56 during afternoon trading while WTI reached $47.21

Stocks to Watch

Broadcom (AVGO) reported October quarter results that topped expectations and issued upside guidance for the current quarter with revenue of $6.6 billion vs. the $6.4 billion consensus. The company also reduced its quarterly dividend by 11% to $3.60. On the company’s earnings conference call, management shared that Broadcom’s Semiconductor Solutions segment was up 6% YoY during the quarter, “driven primarily by the ramp in wireless as well as continued strength in networking and broadband. Forecasting Q1, we expect this ramp in wireless to peak, and broadband and networking demand to remain strong.”

November quarter results at Oracle (ORCL) bested consensus forecasts, and the company’s forecast for the February 2021 quarter topped expectations. During the recently completed quarter, Cloud services and license support revenues rose 4%YoY to $7.1 billion while Cloud license and on-premise license revenues slipped 3% to $1.1 billion. For the current quarter, Oracle sees EPS of $1.09-1.13 vs. the $1.04 consensus with revenue up 2-4% YoY.

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported better than expected top and bottom-line November quarter results fueled by total comp sales that rose 17.1% YoY. By segment, U.S. comp sales were up 17% YoY; Canada +16.8%; Other International +17.7%; E-commerce +86.2%, which excludes third party same day. We’d note the company’s online grocery business rose nearly 300% during the quarter. During the quarter, Costco opened eight new warehouse locations and targets another 12-14 units in the coming quarters.

lululemon athletica (LULU) roared past October quarter consensus expectations with EPS of $1.16 as revenue rose 22% YoY to $1.12 billion. Same-store comps for the quarter rose 19% YoY while Direct to consumer revenue rose to account for 42.8% of total revenue for the quarter vs. 26.9% a year ago. The company did not provide forward guidance.

National Beverage (FIZZ) reported quarterly EPS of $1.01, ahead of the expected $0.91 despite revenue falling short of the consensus forecast.

According to NPD, Nintendo (NTDOY) sold 1.35+ million Nintendo Switch units in November. That data makes the Nintendo Switch the best-selling video game console in the U.S. for a record-breaking 24 consecutive months.

Following a report that Apple (AAPL) has commenced the development of its own cellular modem, shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) traded off in aftermarket trading last night.

At its Investor Day yesterday, Walt Disney (DIS), the star of the show was its streaming services. As of December 2, Disney+ hit 86.8 million subscribers, up from 73.7 million four weeks ago, while Hulu has 38.8 million subscribers and ESPN+ 11.5 million. The company announced it is focusing heavily on Disney+ content with 10 Marvel series and 10 Star Wars series earmarked for the streaming service as well as 15 series and 15 feature films from the Disney and Pixar brands. By 2024 Disney targets 230-260 million subscribers.

Verizon Business (VZ) and Corning (GLW) launched their commercial indoor 5G offering with initial deployment at lead customer WeWork. The cells will provide Verizon's mmWave 5G service inside facilities such as hospitals, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, schools, ports, commercial office space, retail stores, or any environment that must manage and optimize heavy volumes of data.

After today’s market close, there are no expected quarterly earnings reports to be had. Investors looking to get a jump on such reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

December 14: Electoral college votes and sends results to Congress

December 15: Import and Export Prices, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Overall Net Capital Flows, Net Long-Term TIC Flows

December 16: Retail Sales, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Economic Projections & Press Conference

December 17: Weekly jobless claims, Building Permits, Housing Starts

December 18: Congress leaves for the holiday break

December 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

December 22: Corporate Profits Q3, GDP Q3 Final, Existing Home Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 23: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, New Home Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment EIA Energy Stocks

December 24: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, and markets close early

December 25: Ho ho ho

December 28: CB Consumer Confidence, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

December 29: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 30: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, EIA Energy Stocks

December 31: Weekly Jobless Claims and good riddance to 2020!

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President

Thought for the Day

“Most disagreements are caused by different perceptions that created different realities.” Anonymous

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.