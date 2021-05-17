Daily Markets: Retail Earnings Offer Insights into Strength of the Economy

Today’s Big Picture

The second half of the June quarter is starting on a lower note as equity indices in Asia finished the day mixed. Markets in Europe are also mostly lower, and U.S. futures point to a lower open when those markets open later this morning. Following last week’s hotter than expected April inflation data, investors will be looking to the latest FOMC minutes for clues as to what the Fed is considering on the topic. This week also brings a slew of retailer earnings reports, including those from Walmart (WMT), Macy’s (M), and Home Depot (HD), and those results should indicate if consumers are indeed spending their stimulus checks. Plus, we’ll get the first look at how the global economy is performing in May with data points coming later this week. We may be starting the week off on a relatively quiet note today, but it’s going to get far busier and much more interesting as it progresses.

Data Download

International Economy

Overnight we received a slew of April economic data for China, including:

The House Price Index rose 4.8% YoY in April, accelerating from the prior 4.6% YoY pace in March.

Industrial Production rose 9.8% YoY in April, as expected, slowing from the prior 14.1% pace.

Retail Sales slowed from the insane 34.2% YoY pace in March to 17.7% YoY in April, coming in below the expected 24.9%.

The Unemployment Rate fell to 5.1% in April from 5.3%.

Fixed Asset Investment (YTD) YoY rose 19.9%, slowing from the prior 25.6% pace, but better than the expected decline to 19.0%.

The number of downgrades of corporate bonds in China has more than tripled to 366 in the first four months of 2021, compared to just 109 in the same period in 2020, as the nation’s government looks to reduce risk in its $17 trillion credit market.

Machine Tool Orders in Japan increased to 127,823 JPY Million in March from 105,553 JPY Million in February of 2021.

The annual inflation rate in Italy increased to 1.1% YoY in April, matching expectations, and up from 0.8% in March.

Domestic Economy

Friday’s Retails Sales, including food, came in flat MoM versus expectations for a +1%. Excluding Food retail sales fell-0.3% MoM. Control group sales, which exclude more volatile categories including food services, car dealers, and gasoline stations, dropped 1.5% in April after an upwardly revised 7.6% jump in March. Clothing-store sales dropped 5.1% after an incredible 22.7% spike in March. Sales at non-store retailers, which include e-commerce, fell 0.6% in April.

Rising inflation expectations hit consumer sentiment in May, according to the University of Michigan's Index of Consumer Sentiment, falling to a preliminary reading of 82.8 from the final reading of 88.3 for April.

Exiting last week, at least 16 states elected to opt-out of federal pandemic-era programs paying unemployment benefits, which would reduce or cut off benefits for ~2 million people. Those benefits, which fall under the federal program known as the American Rescue Plan and are available until Labor Day, Sept. 6.

The Colonial Pipeline said it returned its entire 5,500-mile system to normal operations, although widespread fuel shortages remain along the Atlantic coast.

The European Union and United States are to start talks to address the steel tariffs imposed by Washington D.C. during the presidency of Donald Trump. Both sides are “committed to engaging in these discussions expeditiously to find solutions before the end of the year.”

Today brings the May readings for the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index as well as the NAHB Housing Market Index and this afternoon we’ll be chewing through the March Net Capital Flows data.

Markets

Despite a broad-based increase in the S&P 500 on Friday that left it up 1.5% for the day, that market barometer shed 1.4% last week. Similarly, the other major market indices finished down for the week despite moving higher on Friday.

As we move into the second half of the current quarter,

Russell 2000 +12.7% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average +12.3% YTD

S&P 500 +11.1% YTD

Nasdaq Composite +4.2% YTD

Stocks to Watch

As French bars, restaurants, and tourism sites gradually resume their operations after having been shut due to COVID-19 sanitary restrictions, Walt Disney (DIS) announced on the Disneyland Paris website and social media account it will re-open on June 17.

AT&T (T) has combined its media business with Discovery Inc. (DISCA), receiving "an aggregate amount of $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt," according to CNBC.

Twitter's (TWTR) long speculated paid subscription model has reportedly been named "Twitter Blue," which will be priced at $2.99/month and include features like the ability to undo tweets and to save tweets into collections for easy access later.

Clarivate plc (CLVT) inked an agreement to acquire ProQuest, a global software, data, and analytics provider to academic, research, and national institutions, from Cambridge Information. The purchase price is ~$5.3 billion, including refinancing of ProQuest debt and the transaction is expected to be double-digit accretive to Clarivate earnings in 2022 and mid-teens accretive in 2023.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice filing with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, Canadian National Railway's (CNI) takeover bid for Kansas City Southern (KSU) appears to pose greater risks to competition than a rival deal with Canadian Pacific Railway (CP).

CAS Investment Partners, the largest shareholder of home furnishings chain At Home Group (HOME) plans to oppose a deal to take the retailer private, citing the sale price is too low.

BlackRock (BLK) is expected to ask its U.S. employees to return to offices in September when it will begin a trial period allowing up to two days a week of remote work on average for its staff.

After today’s market close, Tencent Music (TME) and ExOne (ONE) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on those and other quarterly earnings reports this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

May 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, weekly Redbook Retail Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks, Google’s(GOOGL) three-day I/O Conference kicks off with a keynote address

May 19: weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, weekly EIA energy stocks, FOMC Minutes

May 20: Weekly jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing

May 21: Markit Services, Manufacturing, and Composite Flash PMIs; Existing Home Sales

May 24: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

May 25: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

May 26: Mortgage Applications

May 27: Durable Goods Orders, GDP Price Index, Corporate Profits, weekly Jobless Claims, PCE Prices, Pending Home Sales, Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index

May 28: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 31: U.S. equity markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

AT&T (T), Walmart (WMT) are constituents of Tematica Research's Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index.

