Daily Markets: Retail Earnings Are Put Under the Microscope

Today’s Big Picture

Asian equity indices finished the day’s trading mixed as gains of 0.9% in South Korea’s Kospi and 1.0% in India’s Sensex were offset by the 1.2% drop in both Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite Index. Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.9% lower on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mostly higher while U.S. futures point to a weak market open following their best day of trading yesterday since June.

As investors digest the rash of retail earnings out this morning, and again after U.S. equity markets close today, they will also be digging into comments from Securities and Exchange Commission Chair nominee Gary Gensler when he testifies before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 AM ET today. They'll also be watching comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard when she gives a speech entitled “U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy” to the Council on Foreign Relations. We suspect investors and economists alike will be parsing Brainard’s words more carefully following yesterday’s February PMI data and ahead of Fed Chairman’s Powell participation in The Wall Street Journal’s Conversation on the US Economy this Thursday (March 4).

Data Download

Coronavirus

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced a plan for a “digital green pass” that would provide proof of vaccination as well as test results for anyone who has not yet been vaccinated with the intent to “gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad - for work or tourism.” Ever the scientist with her Ph.D. in chemistry, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel last week commented to German newspaper Allgemeine Zeitung: “First, it must actually be clearly resolved that vaccinated people are no longer infectious.” Oh, details!

So now that vaccinations are accelerating around the world, turns out the P.1. Covid-19 variant coming out of Brazil is between 1.4 and 2.2 times more transmittable and reportedly able to evade 25-61% of protective immunity elicited by the previous infection, according to a study conducted by a UK-Brazilian team of researchers. We’d note the study has yet to be peer-reviewed. The study also reports that infections were 10-80% more likely to results in death in Manaus after the emergence of the new variant. Just when it looked like we may be turning a corner...

On a more positive note, the CDC reported Monday that the U.S. has administered at least one dose to 50.7 million people and 25.5 million have been fully inoculated with two doses of the Moderna (MRNA) or Pfizer(PFE) / BioNTech (BNTX) shot.

Shares of NanoViricides (NNVC) are soaring in premarket trading following a report on the strong pan-coronavirus effectiveness of its two COVID-19 clinical drug candidates NV-CoV-2 and NV-CoV-2-R.

International Economy

There has been a lot of talk about inflation lately and we’d like to caution being aware of just what that means, as we expect to see interim price spikes around the world as the global economy restarts. For example, the pandemic disrupted global shipping supply chains to such a degree that ships and containers are all out of position -- meaning there is a queue of ships outside of ports and soaring freight rates. There is an enormous number of container ships just sitting in the middle of nowhere. For example, the cost to send a 40-foot container from China to the U.S. has more than quadrupled in the past year, something we have not seen in decades. As the world gets back to work, many companies will be facing higher overhead due to debt burdens taken to survive pandemic lockdowns. And now, the prices of goods are likely to spike in the near-to-medium term. Those are some tough headwinds before we even get to the likelihood that tax rates will rise to compensate for the massive levels of pandemic-response fiscal stimulus.

The Royal Bank of Australia, the country’s central bank, left its cash rate unchanged, as expected, at a record low of 0.1%. Policymakers reiterated the commitment to not increase rates until inflation is sustainably in the 2 to 3% range, which it does not expect until at least 2024.

Germany saw retail sales in January at 4.5 MoM after falling 9.1% in January and compared to expectation for a -0.3%MoM decline. On a year-over-year basis, retail sales for the month dropped 8.7% after rising 2.8% in December, missing the expected +1.3% YoY pace.

The Eurozone’s Flash Inflation Rate was unchanged at 0.9% YoY in February, matching the consensus forecast. Flash February Core Inflation ticked lower to 1.1% YoY from 1.4% in January also matching the consensus forecast.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s Markit Manufacturing PMI for February fell to 58.2 from 59.2, roughly matching expectations for a decline to 58.5. The big takeaway was widely-reported supplier shortages driving the fastest prices paid increase since 2011 and strong demand driving prices received higher at the fastest pace since July of 2008. ISM Manufacturing rose to 60.8 from 58.7, beating expectations for an increase to 58.8. That headline number has only been surpassed in three prior periods since the early 1980s. The biggest factor pushing the ISM has been bottlenecks with shipping delays and price increases reported across the board and breadth of commodities reported in short supply with elevated pricing. Overall logistics are seriously challenged across the nation.

Construction spending accelerated to 1.7% MoM in January from 1.1% previously, and well ahead of expectations for a decline to 0.8%. Private residential construction spending is at nearly 47% of total construction spending, nearing the 2006 peak of over 55% of total spending.

Later today we will get the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and the usual weekly API Crude Oil Stocks report.

Markets

U.S. equity markets jumped at the open yesterday, kicking off March with a broad-based rally that saw the S&P 500 gain 2.4%, the Dow 2.0%, and both the Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 rising more than 3%. All 11 S&P sectors ended in positive territory as the S&P 500 enjoyed its strongest day since June 5 and the Dow and Nasdaq had their best trading day since November. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield that had been the focus on inflation angst dipped to a session low of 1.41% and ended the day at 1.42% with the 30-year rising to 2.19% as the Treasury curve steepened. The dollar fell 0.1% and crude dropped down to $60.33.

Stocks to Watch

Investors will have several earnings reports from retailers to dig through before today’s market open, including those from Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Autozone (AZO), Chico’s FAS (CHS), and Kohl’s (KSS).

Data from consumer spending research firm Facteus revealed travel spending has edged up for the last three weeks. According to the company, while down 42% YoY for the week of February 21, travel spending was up four percentage points from the prior week and bookings were also up six percentage points that week.

January quarter results at Target (TGT) topped top and bottom-line expectations led by comp sales for the quarter that rose 20.5%. Store comparable sales increased 6.9% while digital comps sales soared 118% YoY, accounting for two-thirds of the Company's overall comp growth. Same-day services (Order Pick Up, Drive Up, and Shipt) grew 212%, led by more than 500% growth in Drive Up. In the face of continued uncertainty, the company is not providing sales and EPS guidance for FY2021 and beyond.

Lumber Liquidators (LL) reported December quarter EPS of $1.06 significantly higher than the $0.50 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% YoY to $304.2 million, besting the $296.5 million consensus. Comparable store sales for the December quarter increased 10.5% vs. the 8.7% consensus. Per the company, “the uncertainty surrounding the duration and extent of the impact of COVID-19 makes it uniquely challenging to accurately forecast future financial performance” and as such, Lumber Liquidators didn't provide forward guidance.

Nio Inc. (NIO) reported a December quarter loss of RMB 0.93 per share, RMB 0.55 worse than the -RMB 0.38 consensus. While revenue for the quarter rose 133.2% YoY to RMB 6.64 billion, it fell short of the expected RMB 6.71 billion. Deliveries for the quarter were 17,353 compared with 8,224 in the year-ago one and 12,206 vehicles delivered in the prior quarter. Nio issued upside guidance for the current quarter with revenue of RMB 7.38-756 billion vs the RMB 4.67 billion expectation. The company targets delivering 20,000-25,000 vehicles during the quarter, up 421%-434% YoY and 15%-18% QoQ.

Li Auto (LI) reported its February Li ONE deliveries increased 755% YoY to 2,300 in February 2021, which took cumulative Li ONE deliveries to 41,276.

Xpeng Inc. (XPEV) reported it delivered 2,223 Smart EVs in February, including 1,409 P7s, the Company's smart sports sedan, and 814 G3s, its smart compact SUV. Vehicle deliveries in January and February 2021 combined represented a 577% increase YoY.

Volvo Cars (VOLAF) plan to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles, including hybrids, and only sell all-electric cars by the end of 2030. By 2025 it targets 50% of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids.

January quarter revenue and EPS reported by Zoom Video (ZM) topped consensus expectations and guided both the current quarter and full-year 2021 ahead of consensus forecasts. Exiting the January quarter, the company had approximately 467,100 customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 470% YoY, and 1,644 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months (TTM) revenue, up approximately 156% YoY. For the current quarter, Zoom sees EPS of $0.95-0.97 vs. the $0.70 consensus.

Inter Parfums (IPAR) reported December quarter revenue and EPS that easily beat the respective consensus forecasts, issued upside guidance for 2021, and reinstated its quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. For 2021, the company sees EPS of $1.40-1.45, up from its prior view of $1.20-1.25 and the $1.31 consensus. In terms of revenue, Inter Parfums is calling for $650-660 million in 2021, up from its prior forecast of $610-625 million and compared to the $638.78 million consensus.

Square (SQ) announced its industrial bank, Square Financial Services (SFS), has begun operations after completing the charter approval process with the FDIC and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions. The primary purpose of SFS will be to offer business loan and deposit products, beginning with underwriting and originating business loans for Square Capital's existing lending product.

Roku (ROKU) and Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) announced a strategic alliance in which Roku will acquire Nielsen's Advanced Video Advertising business.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) and Scientific Games (SGMS) signed a cross-licensing agreement for patents related to cashless slot gaming technologies. Under the agreement, Scientific Games and IGT will be able to offer patented cashless gaming technologies from the companies' combined portfolios of casino management systems solutions to the US gaming industry.

Shares of Plug Power (PLUG) are trading off after the company announced a delay in filing its 10-K as it continues to review and assess “the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” Plug expects its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results of operations will be consistent with those disclosed in the Company's press release.

Granite Construction (GVA) also announced it would delay its 10-K filing and its “financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, have not been closed or completed and are subject to the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures and other final adjustments.”

After today’s market close, Ambarella (AMBA), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Box (BOX), Nordstrom (JWN), Ross Stores (ROST), and Urban Outfitters (URBN) among others are expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on upcoming reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

March 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing, EIA Energy Stocks

March 4: Jobless Claims, Nonfarm Productivity, Factory Orders

March 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

March 8: Wholesale Inventories

March 9: API Crude Oil Stocks

March 10: Inflation, EIA Energy Stocks, Monthly Budget Statement

March 11: JOLTs report for January, weekly jobless claims

March 12: Producer Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 15: NY Empire State Manufacturing, Net Capital Flows

March 16: Retail Sales, Export/Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 17: Building Permits, Housing Starts, EIA Energy Stocks

March 18: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

March 22: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

Thought for the Day

“The beautiful spring came; and when Nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also.” Harriet Ann Jacobs. (We suspect we all need that more this year than ever before)

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.