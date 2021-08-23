Daily Markets: Retail Earnings and Jackson Hole on Deck This Week

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia moved higher across the board, today led by the 1.8% jump in Japan’s Nikkei and 1.5% in China’s Shanghai Composite. Helping spur the region along, South Korea's exports through the first 20 days of August were up 40.9% YoY with chip exports increasing 39.8%. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were also higher on the day following Flash PMI data that showed vibrant job creation during the month. U.S. futures point to a positive open as well. While investors wait for the 2021 Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium later this week, there will be no shortage of retail earnings to parse through, not to mention today’s Flash PMI readings for the U.S.

Coronavirus

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that travelers who are at high risk of complications from COVID-19 should avoid taking cruises, whether or not they are vaccinated.

Hospitals in the Midwest and the Southwest are treating more children with Covid-19 than ever before, with the expectation that it is going to get worse before it gets better. Before the Delta variant, most children hospitalized for Covid-19 had underlying health conditions, now about half have no underlying problems.

The FDA is reportedly working to fully approve the Pfizer (PFE) Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, making it the first coronavirus vaccine to move from emergency use authorization to full approval. More than 203 million doses have been administered nationwide.

International Economy

Today bring a plethora of PMI manufacturing and services data, most of which indicates slowing:

Australia’s Markit Manufacturing PMI for August fell to a 15-month low of 51.7 from 56.9 while Services dropped to 43.3 from 44.2 - anything below 50 is in contraction.

Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for August slowed to 52.4 from 53.0 and Services dropped to 43.5 from 46.4, shrinking at the fastest pace since May 2020 as the impact of the coronavirus continues to worsen in the nation.

France’s Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI for August fell to 57.3 from July’s 58 while the Flash Services reading dipped to 56.4 from 56.8.

Germany’s Markit Manufacturing PMI slipped to 62.7 from 65.9 the prior month while Services inched lower to 61.5 in August from 61.8 in July.

The Eurozone’s Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI reading for August came in at 61.5 down from July’s 62.8 while Services was little changed at 59.7 vs. 59.8 in July.

The UK’s Markit/CIPS Manufacturing Flash PMI for hit 60.1 in August, down from July’s 60.4, while the Flash Services reading for August fell to 55.5 from 59.6 in July.

Domestic Economy

Friday the U.S. Federal Reserve canceled its plans for an in-person Jackson Hole Symposium, saying, “Due to the recently-elevated Covid-19 health risk level,” the annual economic policy conference will convene virtually. The move comes as infections rise nationwide and after Teton County, Wyo., where dozens of central bankers, policymakers, and economists normally gather for the event, changed its transmission risk level to "high."

The House will hold simultaneous procedural votes on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan and $3.5 trillion budget resolution tonight followed by a vote on a budget resolution Tuesday, which starts the process of budget reconciliation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) plans to attach voting rights legislation to Tuesday's $3.5 trillion budget resolution in an attempt to win over moderates and is expected to delay the final vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package until later this year.

Later today we’ll get the latest Chicago Fed National Activity Index, the August Markit Flash readings for Manufacturing and Service PMIs as well as the July Existing Home Sales data.

Markets

The major U.S. indices opened in the green and moved higher during Friday’s trading to curb the week’s losses. The S&P 500 ended the day up 0.8% and the week down 0.6%. The Russell 2000 gained 1.6% on Friday but remains over 8% below its mid-March highs. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.2% and the Dow rose 0.7% to end the week down-0.7% and -1.4% respectively. The average S&P 500 large-cap stock is down 10.5% from its 52-week high while the average small-cap S&P 600 stock is down over 21% from its 52-week high.

Stocks to Watch

Before markets open this morning, investors will be thumbing through several quarterly earnings reports, including those from JD.com (JD), MSG Entertainment (MSGE), and TAL Education (TAL).

Intel (INTC) announced its Intel Foundry Services will lead the first phase of the U.S. Department of Defense’s multi-phase Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C) program to establish a domestic commercial foundry infrastructure.

T-Mobile (TMUS) revealed the hack of its user database exposed an additional six million customers’ details, bringing the total number of compromised user records to more than 54 million.

PayPal (PYPL) announces the launch of a new service enabling its customers in the UK to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency with PayPal.

Paysafe (PSFE) agreed to acquire German fintech company viafintech, a move that boosts its presence in Germany and provides cross-selling opportunities for viafintech's alternative banking and payments products to merchants around the world.

Sensata Technologies (ST) announced the acquisition of Spear Power Systems, a leader in lithium-ion-based energy storage solutions for mission-critical and demanding end-user applications. The acquisition of Spear Power Systems advances Sensata's electrification portfolio and strategy into new clean energy markets.

Could Peloton Interactive (PTON) be closer to introducing its long-awaited rowing machine? That is what 9to5Google thinks after discovering references to the rowing machine when it broke down code in the Peloton Android app.

The Wall Street Journal reports Boeing (BA) committed to invest in Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit as part of the satellite-launching startup’s planned $3.2 billion SPAC listing later this year.

After today’s market close, Palo Alto Networks (PAWN) will report its latest quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on the earnings reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

August 24: New Home Sales, API Crude Oil Stock report

August 25: Durable Goods Orders, EIA Energy Stocks

August 26: Jobless Claims, GDP Growth Q2, Corporate Profits

August 27: Personal Income & Spending, Wholesale Inventories, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report

August 30: Pending Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

August 31: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Chicago PMI, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stock report

