Daily Markets: Renewed Coronavirus Outbreaks and Trade Uncertainties Weigh on Equities

Equity markets in Asia started this second full week of May off on a mixed note with gains in Japan, Hong Kong, and Australia offset by declines in South Korea, which reported its largest single-day increase of COVID-19 infections in a month. Singapore and Japan also confirmed new cases of the virus.

Even though China’s Shanghai Composite Index closed the day unchanged, the March quarter policy report from the People’s Bank of China pledged continued support for the economy. Vice-Chair Liu said China hadn't met the US’s purchase demands under Phase One of the trade deal, a revelation that sets the stage for trade talks this week between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, which could add to the renewed sense of uncertainty hitting investors.

By mid-day trading, European equities were mostly lower as they balance a measured opening of European economies and concern over a second wave of coronavirus cases following a report that Germany has seen an acceleration in new coronavirus cases. That concern is weighing on airline, retailer, cruise line, and casino stocks as well as oil prices, all of which are leading US equity futures lower this morning.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide is now over 4 million, with nearly 275,000 deaths. This weekend saw the lowest number of daily deaths on a Saturday for the past six weeks. The U.S. death toll is nearly 80,000 as states try to reopen their economies. Dr. Anthony Fauci and two other members of the U.S. coronavirus taskforce entered self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the disease, so that’s fun.

Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte said the country’s lockdown could end earlier than planned, telling the newspaper Corriere della Sera, “If the situation remains under control on the epidemiological level, we'll be able to agree some earlier moves with the regions.” The European Commission expects Italy’s economy to contract 9.5% in 2020.

Italy’s neighbor Switzerland is the first country in western Europe to allow its hospitality industry to return to normal, with restaurants, cafes, shops, and museums across the country opening this morning with all but the most stringent of its restrictions relaxed.

Spain recorded on Sunday its lowest daily coronavirus death toll since the country’s two-month-old lockdown began, followed by another 2-month low reported on Monday. Bars and restaurants can now service diners and drinkers outdoors.

In France, hundreds of thousands of commuters headed into the big cities for the first time in two months today as shops and businesses reopened. The French are no longer required to carry permits to leave their homes, but restaurants, bars, and museums will remain closed until June. Trips of over 100 kilometers remain forbidden unless essential.

According to Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the nation’s R0 stood at 1.1 as of Saturday evening, after having fallen below 0.7 during the lockdown. Authorities have warned in the past that an increase in the R0 above one can lead to an exponential rise in coronavirus infections.

Greece has allowed nearly all retailers to open today as it moves into the second stage of its gradual easing of the 8-week lockdown but continues to advise that customers wear face masks. It is hoped that tourism will be able to resume by July 1.

Russia recorded its eighth consecutive day with new infections above 10,000 on Sunday, as the country becomes the biggest hot spot in Europe, with the second-fastest-growing case count after the U.S. Monday brought a record increase as the country moved past Italy to be the fourth-most affected country with the fastest-growing number of infections outside of the U.S.

A new cluster of coronavirus cases linked to a Seoul party district has prompted the reinstatement of social distancing measures in the capital and raised fears of a new wave of infections and has led to a delay in reopening schools, which was expected to occur this week.

Italy’s Industrial Production fell 29.3% YoY in March, the biggest 1-month contraction in the history of the series going back to 1991, and well below the 20.7% expected contraction.

Real estate transaction volume in Hong Kong fell 74% in the first quarter.

The Bank of Ireland warned that new lending in 2020 would be between 50% and 70% of 2019 levels due to the impact of the pandemic.

Friday EU finance ministers agreed to the terms of an emergency pandemic credit line that will allow governments to tap loans worth up to 2% of their GDP to fight the crisis from the European Stability Mechanism. This agreement comes after months of infighting and is the first sign of declining tensions in the region.

The tit-for-tat U.S.-China trade and public war of words continue. Friday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said that most Chinese journalists working in the U.S. would now be required to renew their visas every 90 days compared to the current unlimited, single-entry visas they currently hold. In response, China’s foreign ministry threatened unspecified countermeasures.

The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model estimates real GDP growth (SAAR) in Q2 will see a contraction of 34.9%, worsening from the 17.6% contraction predicted on May 5.

According to a survey by the global payments network Veem, 81% of small U.S. companies expect the pandemic to affect their business over the next 12-16 months, with 90% bracing for an economic slowdown. Around 55% reported having already experienced a significant impact on their sales, and over 50% reported moderate to high supply-chain disruptions. Liquidity remained a major pain point, with 52% cutting operational cuts. Of the 690 firms surveyed, 65% reported having submitted or planning to submit an application for federal aid.

Speaking of federal aid and spending, the US government spent $976 billion in April and recorded a deficit of $737 billion according to data released by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Friday. There was a 55% drop in tax revenues from last year as individuals and companies deferred payments, with some of those unlikely to ever pay as they become insolvent during the ongoing lockdowns. Back in January, the CBO expected a $1 trillion deficit for the fiscal year ending September 30, which has increased to an expected $3.7 trillion.

In addition to a few Federal Reserve President speeches being given today, the only fresh U.S. economic data point to be had today is the April Consumer Inflation Expectations, which registered 2.54% in March - flat with February.

Despite the news Friday that the share of Americans 25-54 years of age with a job had dropped to its lowest level since the mid-1970s before women had become a material part of the workforce, the markets remained optimistic with the Dow gaining 1.9%, the S&P 500 1.7% and Nasdaq 1.6%. All 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the green, and every single stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained on the day. The markets are hoping that the job losses are temporary as the number of people who say they were only temporarily unemployed rose by 16.2 million. TBD just how quickly economies around the world are able to open if many nations experience a second wave of the pandemic and if most of those jobs really do come back.

For some international perspective, 50% of restaurants and bars in Italy are expected to never open again, and 1 in 4 small businesses are expected to close permanently within the next few months. Let’s hope the U.S. fares much better.

AutoNation (AN) topped March quarter expectations for both its top and bottom line. That said, the same-store March quarter fell 5% YoY. As of early April 2020, states from which the company derives approximately 95% of its total revenue were under shelter in place or stay at home restrictions. AutoNation experienced strengthening sales in April, with same-store New and Used retail unit sales down 19% during the final ten days compared to down 52% during the first ten days, resulting in the full month down 37%.

Marriott (MAR) served up mixed March quarter results with revenue that topped expectations despite falling 6.6% YoY for the quarter. Per the company’s earnings press release, “As the pandemic moved around the world, we saw global RevPAR fall sharply and, in April, worldwide RevPAR declined approximately 90 percent. Currently, roughly a quarter of our worldwide hotels are closed.” Marriott shared it sees improvement in Greater China with occupancy at the company’s hotels in the region reached 25% in April, up from less than 10% percent in mid-February.

Under Armour (UAA) missed March quarter expectations, with revenue falling 23% with management attributing roughly 15 percentage points of that fall to the pandemic. For the quarter, Apparel sales fell 23% YoY, Footwear dropped 28.3% YoY, and Accessories sales were down 17.4% YoY. On a positive note, the company’s Connected Fitness revenue rose 8.9% YoY in the quarter, another sign the pandemic fostered exercising from home and similar solutions.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted the company will “now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent on how Tesla is treated in the future.” The decision follows Tesla filing a lawsuit against California’s Alameda County over when the company can reopen its plants. Tesla also reported its Model 3 sedan sales in China fell 64% in April to 3,635 units vs. March despite a 9.8% MOM increase in electric car sales in China during April.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (DD) announced a vision, operating model & executive committee for the future combined company.

Alongside reporting mixed March quarter results, beauty company Coty (COTY) announced a strategic partnership with KKR & Co. (KKR) in which KKR will acquire a majority stake in Coty's Professional Beauty and Retail Hair Businesses in exchange for a $750 million convertible preferred equity investment from KKR

Starting today, Honda (HMC) will gradually ramp up operations at its vehicle and auto parts factories in the U.S. and Canada. In doing so, the company joins several automakers restarting North American production for the first time since mid-March.

Beauty salon company Regis (RGS) shared in an 8-K filing that franchise re-openings have begun as government restrictions have eased.

In the three days following Carnival Cruise's (CCL) announcement that it will offer some cruises in August, bookings surged 600% compared to the previous three days and were 200% higher than the same period in 2019. CDC guidelines to reopening the seas are said to include health screenings, doctors’ notes that passengers aren't at-risk, no self-serve buffets, and restricted occupancy in dining rooms, gyms, theaters, and nightclubs.

The Wall Street Journal reports that in response to relying on Asia as a source of critical technology, the Trump administration and semiconductor companies, including Intel (INTC), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), and Samsung Electronics (005930:KS), are examining prospects for chip factories in the U.S.

The Daily Mail reports Amazon (AMZN) held talks about a potential takeover of AMC Entertainment (AMC).

Alliant Energy (LNT) shared that even though its March quarter results were not significantly affected by COVID-19, all classes of its retail power sales fell 9% in April, prompting the company to forecast a 5% decline in overall 2020 retail sales.

The shopping center focused REIT Kimco Realty (KIM) has temporarily suspended the dividend associated with its common shares.

Reports suggest Haven, the healthcare entity backed by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has begun the search for a new CEO.

Chinese software company Kingsoft Cloud (KC) jumped 38% higher after pricing its IPO on Friday, and shares look to trade higher again today. Online used-car seller Vroom filed confidentially for an initial public offering it hopes to stage in June. Chinese consulting firm Global Internet Of People Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 4.2 million shares priced at $5 each

After today’s market close, investors will receive quarterly earnings reports from AMN Healthcare (AMN), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Datadog (DDOG), Green Dot (GDOT), Hertz Global (HTZ), and Simon Properties (SPG) among others. Readers looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

Dates to mark: May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 12: NFIB Small Business Confidence Report, Hourly Earnings, Budget Statement May 14: Retail sales for April, Industrial Production, JOLTS, University of Michigan Consumer Confidence May 21: Existing homes sales and Philly Fed Outlook May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day May 26: Chicago Fed Activity, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing May 27: Fed Beige Book May 28: Second estimate for Q1 GDP, Durable Goods report, Capital Goods, Pending Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed May 29: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Chicago PMI



“Man plans, God laughs.” ~ Public Enemy and frankly most of us these days

Tesla (TSLA) is a constituent in the Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index .

. International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) is a constituent in the Tematica Research's Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index .

