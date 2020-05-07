Daily Markets: Record Job Cuts, Lockdowns, And a Trade War. What's Not to Like?

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the day mostly lower despite the surprise in China’s April export data. Digging into that data revealed a mid-teens decline in exports to the EU and US during April, and China’s imports during April contracted more than expected - that combination raises questions over the speed of the economy and its post-pandemic rebound. Given the data of the last few months, it’s not surprising to see some speculation that China may remove its 2020 GDP target at the upcoming National People’s Congress.

By comparison, European equity markets were up across the board by mid-day trading, and US equity futures once again point to a positive market open. In the last few days, we’ve seen a similar setup for US equities only to see them fade their gains to finish lower. The data contained in today’s weekly Jobless Claims will likely determine the course of today’s US equity markets as investors look to see if the worst of the pandemic is now behind us. Another factor that could have investors once again sitting on pins and needles is renewed US-China trade tensions following comments from President Trump that threatened to "terminate" the agreement if China did not live up to its commitments. While Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are slated to discuss the progress of the Phase 1 trade deal next week, that leaves several days of Twitter saber-rattling ahead of us.

Just when investors were filled with "hopium" associated with the US and European economies beginning to reopen, the US-China trade war reignites.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The global number of daily new coronavirus cases yesterday reached over 95,000 , its highest level since April 24 and the fourth-highest daily total ever with the 7-day moving average of daily new cases rising to its highest level yet. The global total case count is now over 3.8 million. In the US, there are now over 1.26 million confirmed cases and just under 75,000 deaths.

In response to calls from Australia and the European Union, the World Health Organization is considering a new effort to identify the source of the coronavirus in China as global tensions are rising, given the enormous economic damage from the pandemic. The WHO has recently come under fire from President Trump, who moved to off of funding for the United Nations agency. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying didn’t directly answer questions during a briefing today concerning if China would allow a new WHO mission.

The following states have lifted some of their prior restrictions:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

These states continue to have comprehensive restrictions on business and travel:

New Mexico

Vermont

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

Delaware

Hawaii

Maryland

Yesterday President Trump backtracked on his plan to phase out the White House coronavirus task force in the coming weeks, now saying the group will continue on indefinitely with a new focus on reopening the economy and helping coordinate efforts to develop a vaccine.

In South Korea, a party-goer with no overseas travel tested positive for the virus after having visited bars and clubs in Itaewon, a party district in central Seoul. This is the first local infection in four days, renewing concern over a resurgence in community spread just as the government is easing up the social distancing rules.

Elsewhere there are some signs of life returning. Traffic on roads in the UK is back to around 90% of pre-lockdown levels after having bottomed out at 40% of normal levels in mid-March. The parent company of British Airways, International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY), announced it is planning a “meaningful return to service” in July after having cut capacity across its network by 94% since late March.

International Economy

Australia’s Industry Group Performance of Services Index fell to 27.1 in April from 38.7 in March, the fifth consecutive contraction, and the sharpest on record. This was also the first full month of lockdowns from the pandemic. Sales and New Orders fell to all-time lows.

The IHS Eurozone Purchasing Manager’s Index for construction dropped to 15.1 in April from 33.5 in March, the lowest level on record going back to 2000. The same index for France and Italy dropped to record lows of 3.8 and 4.8, respectively.

Italy saw retail sales fall 20.5% MoM, the biggest one-month decline since the series began in 1996. Non-food sales fell 36%, and food sales were flat. On a YoY basis, retail sales fell 18.4%, the biggest decline since December 1996.

Industrial Production in Germany and France contracted at the fastest pace on record in March.

France lost 435,800 jobs in the first quarter, with private sector employment declining by 2.3%. Employment in the private sector is now at the lowest level since Q3 2017. The number of temporary jobs, which accounts for a significant portion of employment in the nation, fell by 37%. In contrast, at the worst of the financial crisis, this temp employment fell by just 13.9%.

Norway’s central bank cut its key interest rate to a record low of zero but said it does not expect to drop into negative territory as the nation struggles to cope with the double-whammy of the pandemic and crashing oil prices. Norway has cut its interest rate by 1.5 percentage points in the past two months as it faces the more significant economic slowdown since at least WWII.

China’s Vice Premier Liu and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer may speak as soon as next week on implementing a phase-one trade deal. Chinese exports rose unexpectedly in April, with outbound shipments rising 3.5% in April YoY after a 6.6% YoY decline in March. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had expected an 18.8% YoY decline. Conversely, imports fell 14.2% in April, the biggest decline since February 2016 as domestic demand continues to be weak. China’s Caixin General Services PMI rose to 44.4 in April from the prior 43.0, the third consecutive month on contraction with employment declining the most since the data series began in 2005.

Meanwhile, India’s government is trying to lure US businesses with a variety of incentives to move out of China and into India as the Trump administration steps up pressure on China concerning its transparency in the early days of the pandemic.

Domestic Economy

The big news yesterday was the payroll report for April from ADP, which reported record job losses of 20.236 million, the highest number ever by a factor of more than 20x. The number of jobs lost in just one month was more than 2x the number of jobs lost in the entire Great Recession, which saw losses of 835,000. Amazingly enough, that massive number was slightly better than the expected loss of 20.55 million.

Small businesses reduced their headcount by 6 million while medium and large cut a combined 14 million. The hardest hit were unsurprisingly service providers, particularly those in hospitality, trade, and transportation. The worst part of this report is that it is based on payroll records only through the 12th of the month, so expect next month’s to be ugly as well. Tomorrow’s report from the Labor Department uses the same cutoff and is expected to see 21 million jobs lost with an unemployment rate of over 16%.

This morning the Challenger Gray April Job Cuts Report saw the highest single-month total on record, with job cuts by US-based employers spiking to 671,129, 633,082 of which were attributed to the pandemic. This is 202% high than March’s cuts and 1,577% than April 2019. It is 170% higher than the prior all-time record of 248,475 cuts in January 2002. So far this year, 1.02 million job cuts have been announced, 342% higher than the 230,433 cuts in the first four months of 2019.

This morning we will get the usual weekly initial unemployment claims report, which has so far seen over 30 million initial claims in the past six weeks, 3.8 million last week alone. Later today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will report preliminary estimates for nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs in Q1, which are expected to see a decline of 2.8% in productivity and a 5% drop in costs. In Q4, productivity rose 1.2%, and costs rose 0.9%. The Federal Reserve will also report on Consumer Credit, which is expected to have increased by $21 billion in March to $4.25 trillion.

Markets

US equities once again started off in the green, but faded during the day to close near the lows with the Dow closing down 0.9%, the S&P 500 lost 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5%. While the market tried to shake off the April ADP Employment Change report, the day’s gains faded after President Trump said the US would evaluate whether China has complied with the "Phase 1" trade deal ahead of the 90-day enforcement provision that expires on May 15. Year-to-date as of yesterday’s close the Nasdaq is down just 1.3% versus the S&P down 12% and the Dow down 17%.

The Treasury curve steepened once again yesterday with the 2-year versus 30-year spread increasing the 121 basis points, the biggest spread since the middle of March. The US Treasury is looking to sell $2.999 trillion in bonds this quarter, more than 6x the borrowing over the prior three months and $4.5 trillion in the fiscal year ending in September. To help raise these funds, the Treasury had reintroduced the 20-year bond to its arsenal for the first time since 1986, with the first $20 billion auction set for May 20. Next week the Treasury is expected to sell a record-breaking $96 billion across 3-year, 10-year, and 30-year bonds.

Stocks to Watch

The world’s biggest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal (MT) has suspended its dividend after experiencing a $1.1 billion loss in the first quarter as the pandemic impacted construction and manufacturing activity. The company also withdrew its closely-watched forecasts for global steel demand this year because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

As part of reporting its March quarter results, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) shared it sees its June quarter capacity down about 80% vs. the company’s original plan. Based on cost reduction efforts to date, JetBlue expects to reduce its daily cash burn from an average of $18 million in the second half of March to below $10 million in May.

Specialty retailer of casual apparel, Buckle (BKE) reported its April net sales fell 80.8% to $11.4 million. The company also shared its preliminary first-quarter sales fell 42.7% YoY to $115.4 million, below the $119.7 million consensus. As of May 2, Buckle had reopened 37 stores and had 100 additional stores reopening the week of May 3.

Frozen foods company Nomad Foods (NOMD) bested March quarter expectations for both revenue and EPS and issued upside 2020 guidance that now calls for mid-single-digit revenue growth vs. its prior forecast of low-single-digit organic revenue growth. It’s safe to say that your authors were part of the March quarter beat as they stocked up their freezers.

Organic and natural products company Hain Celestial (HAIN) delivered a top and bottom-line beat for the March quarter and boosted its 2020 guidance due to higher food-at-home consumption related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) reported better than feared March quarter results, and while your authors could sum it up for you, we feel the company did a bang-up job in its earnings press release: “With the exception of the Asia Pacific region, Hilton's first-quarter results were not significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic until March 2020, with occupancy roughly flat through February in the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)regions. As such, the results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, are not indicative of future results and the material negative impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have on Hilton's business for an indeterminate length of time.”

Going against what one might call conventional wisdom during the pandemic, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) reported a 9.3% drop in its beverage volume during the March quarter (down 3.6% excluding China), which led its revenue to fall 5.8% for the quarter. The company shared its global volumes fell 32% in April, led primarily in the on-premise channel given pandemic related closures. Anheuser-Busch InBev sees the impact of the pandemic being materially worse on its business in the current quarter.

Peloton (PTON) offered up mixed quarter results for its March quarter as it topped revenue expectations as its revenue rose 65.6% YoY; however, the company missed EPS expectations by $0.01. Offsetting those mixed results, the company topped connected fitness subscriber expectations for the quarter and boosted its June quarter revenue forecast to $500-$520 million vs. the $381 million consensus with EBITDA in the range of $55-465 million vs. the -$25 million consensus.

Shares of infrastructure software company Fastly (FSLY) popped in aftermarket trading last night as the company not only bested March quarter expectations but also lifted its current quarter and 2020 outlook. The company now sees 2020 revenue of $280-290 million vs. its prior forecast of $$255-265 million and a loss per share of $0.08-0.15 vs the prior $0.32-0.43 loss.

PayPal (PYPL) shared sold off last night following March quarter results that missed both top and bottom-line expectations due to a $237 million ($0.17 per share) provision for increased credit loss reserves due to deteriorating macro forecast. Net new active accounts reached 20.2 million, including 10.2 million active accounts associated with its recent Honey acquisition) vs. 9.3 million exiting 2019. Total payment volume rose 18% YoY to $191 billion. PayPal withdrew its 2020 guidance but shared it sees June quarter revenue growth of ~15% with EPS rising 15%-20%.

Sales at Lyft (LYFT) climbed 24% YoY in the March quarter, led by a 3% increase in active riders YoY to 21.2 million, while its revenue per active rider rose 19% to $45.06. The ride-sharing service continued to make progress on its path toward profitability and shared it targets removing “approximately $300 million from our annual expense run-rate by the fourth quarter of 2020 relative to our original expectations for 2020.” Lyft also shared its rideshare rides were down 75% YoY in April, and appear to have bottomed in the first half of the month. Now to see what Uber (UBER) has to say after today’s market close.

Shares of cloud communications software company Twilio (TWLO) soared in aftermarket trading last night following March quarter results that blew the doors off consensus expectations. Revenue grew 57% YoY led by a 23% jump in active customer accounts

Beyond Meat (BYND) plans to introduce more plant-based food products this summer in the heat of the grilling season, including value packs.

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) reported a record number of new funded accounts, 608K, for the March quarter. This follows similar reports of record new users at Schwab (SCHW) and E*Trade (ETFC).

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) announced it will suspend its $1 per share quarterly dividend.

Fitch Ratings downgraded General Motors (GM) long-term issuer default rating to BBB-minus from BBB, putting it one notch above junk status.

After today’s market close, a bevy of companies including ADT Inc. (ADT), Alarm.com (ALRM), Axon (AAXN), Callaway Golf (ELY), Cloudflare (NET), Digital Realty Trust (DLR), Dropbox (DBX), Herbalife Nutrition (HLF), Post (POST), Roku (ROKU), and Uber (UBER) will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports and the sea of others to be had later today should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: May 8: Nonfarm Payrolls for April, Wholesale Inventories and Trade Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 12: NFIB Small Business Confidence Report, Hourly Earnings, Budget Statement May 14: Retail sales for April, Industrial Production, JOLTS, University of Michigan Consumer Confidence May 21: Existing homes sales and Philly Fed Outlook May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day May 26: Chicago Fed Activity, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing May 27: Fed Beige Book May 28: Second estimate for Q1 GDP, Durable Goods report, Capital Goods, Pending Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed May 29: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Chicago PMI



Thought for the Day

“The most dangerous drinking game is seeing how long I can go without coffee.” ~ Lenore Hawkins

“Life without coffee is like something without something … sorry, I haven’t had any coffee yet.” ~ Chris Versace

Disclosures

Beyond Meat (BYND), Hain Celestial (HAIN), Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) are constituents in the Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index .

. Cloudflare (NET) is a constituent in the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index .

