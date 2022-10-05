Daily Markets: Rally Falters As Investors Await Jobs and Inflation Reports

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board. Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.26%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.48%, Taiwan’s TAIEX advanced 1.06% and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed 1.82% higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng set the pace, closing ahead 5.90% on a broad rally led by Retail Trade, Technology Services, and Consumer Non-Durable names. India’s markets are closed today marking the Dussehra holiday which celebrates the triumph of good over evil as Rama once defeated the 10-headed demon king Ravana after Ravana had kidnapped Rama’s wife. The holiday marks the end of a nine-day festival that focuses on living life in harmony. China’s markets continue to be closed for Golden Week celebrations. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a tough open later this morning.

Following the snapback rally in equities over the two prior days, it’s not that surprising to see futures indicate a lower open. As we get closer to the market open and have the ADP Employment Change report for September in hand, we’re likely to have a better sense of how equities will kick off today’s trading. A hotter-than-consensus figure would quash Fed pivot chatter, but the reported figure by ADP will have to be married with pricing comments from both S&P Global’s (SPGI) September Services PMI as well as ISM’s Non-Manufacturing PMI for September. Those two reports drop at 9:45 AM ET and 10 AM ET, respectively, which means we’re likely to see a more defined direction for today’s trading once those reports have been digested. Also on the radar is the outcome of the OPEC+ gathering, which is expected to result in oil production cuts, but how large remains to be seen. In recent days, reports suggested cuts below 1 million barrels per day, but now speculation calls for as much as 2 million barrels per day. Once again, the devil will be in the details, and what we learn will drive today’s trading, regardless of a positive day or not.

Data Download

International Economy

The au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI was revised higher to a three-month high of 52.2 in September of 2022 from a preliminary reading of 51.9, and after a final 49.5 a month earlier. While new orders rebounded, input prices rose further and output cost inflation accelerated to a three-month high.

The S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI was revised lower to 48.8 in September from a preliminary estimate of 48.9 and down from 49.8 in August to its lowest level since February 2021. Volumes of incoming business fell at the end of the month and price pressures intensified in September with rates of input cost and output charge inflation reaching three-month highs.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI was revised higher to 50 in September of 2022 from the flash reading of 49.2 but even so, it was the lowest reading in 19 months. Weakening demand was attributed to pressure on household budgets from escalating inflation and cost cutting efforts among clients. Escalating energy costs, higher staff wages, and supplier price hikes were cited as the main sources of rising expenses in September.

Domestic Economy

We have a busy and diverse set of economic data being published today. It all starts at 7 AM ET when the latest data for the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index is published. Then at 8:15 AM ET, the ADP Employment Change Report for September will be released and it's expected to show 200K jobs were added during the month, up from 135K in August.

Soon after the U.S. stock market begins trading, at 9:45 AM ET the S&P Global September US Services PMI will be published. The consensus view sees it rebounding to 49.2 from 43.7 in August, but what it says about new order activity as well as input and output prices will be as important as the headline figure. The same can be said for the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for September which will be released at 10 AM ET. The headline expectations for the ISM index is expected to fall to 56. from 56.9 in August.

The American Petroleum Institute reported a draw of 1.77 million barrels of oil for the week ending September 30 and at 10:30 AM ET investors can contrast that against the latest weekly Crude Oil Inventory report from the Energy Information Administration.

A report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found that “a majority of employed workers’ real (inflation-adjusted) wages have failed to keep up with inflation in the past year. For these workers, the median decline in real wages is a little more than 8.5 percent. Taken together, these outcomes appear to be the most severe faced by employed workers over the past 25 years.”

Markets

Markets had another strong day yesterday with the Dow adding 2.80%, the S&P 500 gaining 3.06%, the Nasdaq Composite rising 3.34%, and the Russell 2000 closing ahead 3.91%. All sectors were again positive with only Consumer Staples, Utilities, Healthcare, and Real Estate gaining less than 3% on the day. The big name yesterday was Twitter (TWTR) as it soared 22.24% on news that on-again, off-again acquirer Elon Musk will indeed acquire the company at the original valuation of $44 billion. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -16.57%

S&P 500: -20.46%

Nasdaq Composite: -28.56%

Russell 2000: -20.91%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -56.15%

Ether (ETH-USD): -63.04%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Helen of Troy (HELE) and Lamb Weston (LW) are expected to issue their latest quarterly results. In addition to those reports, readers will want to be on the lookout for earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad, and what they could mean for other companies poised to report in the coming days and weeks.

Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) issued downside guidance for its August quarter with EPS now expected to be $0.42-40.47 vs. the $0.88 consensus. Per the company, the sharp decline in selling prices for recycled metals is expected to lead to both a compression in metal spreads and an adverse impact from average inventory accounting of approximately $23 per ferrous ton. Average net ferrous and nonferrous selling prices are expected to decrease from the third quarter by 28% and 7%, respectively

Twitter shares jumped more than 20% yesterday after Elon Musk confirmed the sending of a letter to Twitter proposing the completion of the $44 billion buyout deal he previously agreed to. According to Musk, “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

After reporting its September sales rose more than 40% YoY, Apple (AAPL) supplier Foxconn (HNHPF) said it was "cautiously optimistic" about the December quarter but also added “the dynamics of inflation, the pandemic, and the supply chain still need to be closely monitored.”

InterActiveCorp (IAC) announced it will sell its Bluecrew business unit, the first hourly W-2 workforce-as-a-service platform, to EmployBridge.

Bloomberg reports Emerson Electric (EMR) is in talks with Blackstone (BX) to sell at least part of its commercial and residential solutions business in a deal that could be valued at $5B-$10B,

Sensient (SXT) acquired Endemix, a vertically integrated natural color and extracts company based in Turkey that services the food and beverage markets.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission decision on Microsoft's (MSFT) planned $69 billion acquisition of Activision (ATVI) may come as early as late November. Dealreporter reported Sony (SONY) is said to have met with the European Commission last month to discuss its concerns about the ATVI/MSFT deal.

STMicroelectronics (STM) will build an integrated Silicon Carbide substrate manufacturing facility in Italy to support the increasing demand from ST's customers for SiC devices across automotive and industrial applications as they transition to electrification and seek higher efficiency.

Reports indicate E-cigarette maker JUUL Labs (JUUL) is preparing for a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing amid a number of lawsuits and an FDA review.

IPOs

As of now, it looks like a rather quiet week on the IPO front. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Resources Connection (RGP) is slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today, but as we mentioned above, readers will want to take note of any earnings pre-announcements to be had and their implications. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, October 6

Eurozone: Retail Sales - August

US: Challenger Job Cuts Report – September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 7

Japan: Household Spending, Leading Index – August

Germany: Industrial Production – August

US: Employment Report – September

US: Consumer Credit – August

Thought for the Day

“A man with no enemies is a man with no character.” ~ Paul Newman

