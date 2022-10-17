Daily Markets: Quarterly Earnings in Focus, But Watch the Geopolitical Stage

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng eked out a 0.15% gain, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.32%, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.42%, and India’s Sensex advanced 0.85% while Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.16% and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 1.23% lower. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries set the pace down 1.36%, led by Consumer Durables Process Industries names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a healthy open later this morning.

This week sees third quarter earnings getting into full swing as banks continue to report. As the volume of reports increase, so too will the number of other industries represented. Those reports along, with renewed geopolitical tensions, are poised to be the central focus for investors given a relatively quiet week of economic data ahead. So far bottom line results from banks have been stronger than expected, thanks to higher net interest income following the Fed’s interest rate hiking efforts earlier this year. However, the growing concern is the pace of new loan growth given the expected speed of the economy, and rising loan loss reserves that would cover potential bad loans.

With more than 350 earnings reports this week, key areas of focus will be on end market demand, inflation pressures, supply chain issues, dollar headwinds, and cost cutting efforts. What we learn will shape expectations for the coming weeks, when several thousand other companies report their latest quarterly results and update their outlook for the balance of 2022.

On the geopolitical front, following Russia’s attack on Kyiv earlier today wither reportedly explosive Iranian-made drones, readers should be on the watch for comments from both the White House, European Union, and the UK. We will also be listening for any response to comments from China’s President Xi's weekend speech that included growing China into a “medium-developed country” by 2035, stepping up efforts to develop strategically important core technologies, and pursue a “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan even as Xi warned, “we will never promise to renounce the use of force and we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary.”

Data Download

International Economy

Industrial production in Japan rose by 3.4% MoM in September compared with the flash print of 2.7% and is vs. the final 0.8% August reading. On a YoY basis, September Industrial Production rose 5.8%in Japan and increased 5.80 percent in August of 2022 over the same month in the previous year, a sharp rebound from -2.0% in August.

As the EU seeks to contend with the region’s energy crisis, the European Commission is planning to propose an emergency mechanism to curb the price of gas when it reaches extreme levels.

The Bank of England announced it has terminated its temporary gilt purchases and ceased all bond purchases on Friday, 14 October, and U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt used his first Monday on the job to announce that “almost all” tax measures announced by his predecessor would be reversed.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will publish the October Empire State Manufacturing Index, which is expected to come in at -4 vs -1.5 for September. Below the headline print, comments on new orders, input and output costs as well as wage pressures will be of interest.

Markets

Friday was a tough day that closed out an even tougher week despite Thursday’s strong intraday rally. The Dow fell 1.34%, the S&P 500 declined 2.37%, the Russell 2000 slid 2.66% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 3.08% lower. All sectors were lower with Consumer Discretionary (-3.74%), Energy (3.73%), and Materials (-3.74%) names leading the way. In individual names, Banks were boosted Friday on earnings but outside of those few names, Delta Airlines (DAL) gained 2.30% on an upgrade to “Outperform” from analysts at Cowen (COWN). Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -18.45%

S&P 500: -24.82%

Nasdaq Composite: -34.03%

Russell 2000: -25.07%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -58.64%

Ether (ETH-USD): -64.83%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Bank of America (BAC), BNY Mellon (BK), and Charles Schwab (SCHW) are expected to publish their latest quarterly results. In addition to those reports, readers will want to be on the lookout for earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad, and what they could mean for other companies poised to report in the coming days and weeks.

Bloomberg reports Apple (AAPL) will soon launch two iPad Pro models powered by its M2 chip as well as a new entry level iPad.

Ericsson (ERIC) entered into a long-term strategic 5G contract with Indian communications service provider Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. to roll out 5G Standalone in the country.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) and Altice (ATUS) announced the creation of a joint venture to deploy fibre-to-the-home to up to 7 million homes over a 6-year period.

Verizon (VZ) and Razer, a global lifestyle brand for gamers, unveiled the Razer Edge 5G, a 5G handheld gaming device, during the keynote address of RazerCon 2022.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) announced that the Company's Board of Directors formed a Special Committee to begin exploring a potential combination with News Corporation (NWSA).

Reports indicate Goldman Sachs (GS) will recombine its businesses with its investment-banking and trading businesses being folded into one unit while merging asset and wealth management, which will include the company’s consumer banking arm known as Marcus. A third division will hold its transaction banking, financial-technology platforms, specialty lender GreenSky, and its ventures with Apple and General Motors (GM).

Social media networking site Parler Technologies entered into an agreement in principle to sell Parler, billed as the world's pioneering uncancelable free speech platform, to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

IPOs

Shares of Immune therapeutics developer Alopexx (ALPX) are expected to start trading on October 19. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) and Marten Transport (MRTN) are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today, but as we mentioned above, readers will want to take note of any earnings pre-announcements to be had and their implications. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, October 18

China: 3Q 2022 GDP

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales – September

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment – October

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – September

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – October

Wednesday, October 19

UK: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – September

Eurozone: Construction output – August

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index – September

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, October 20

Germany: Producer Price Index – September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – October

US: Existing Home Sales – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 21

Japan: National Consumer Price Index – September

UK: Retail Sales – September

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit – September

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence – October

Thought for the Day

“If you start a conversation with your mind made up, you may as well not bother.” ~ Richard Branson

