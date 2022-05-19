Daily Markets: Profit Concerns Pressure Stocks

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board except for China’s Shanghai Composite, which gained 0.36%. The sentiment of yesterday’s drawdown in U.S. markets was felt on the other side of the world as those markets moved in sympathy. Korea’s KOSPI declined 1.28%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell 1.66%, Taiwan’s TAIEX dropped 1.70% and Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.89%. Leading the way down were Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and India’s Sensex which closed down 2.54% and 2.61%, respectively. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are trading down across the board with the exception of Portugal, the Czech Republic, and Russia. U.S. futures point to a rough market open later this morning, although those levels, while still down, have shown some strength even as we have been preparing today’s note.

The stock market has been hit hard the last few days amid renewed concerns for profit and profit margins, and disappointing forward guidance from Cisco (CSCO) won't improve the market's mood. As we mentioned yesterday, there are times when the market takes everything down and then sorts through the rubble to find the strong companies that remain. Clearly, profit concerns were the catalyst that started this current drawdown, and it looks like there may be more in store.

With the Russia-Ukraine war and related inflationary pressures poised to continue, and the question as to how aggressive the Fed may have to become to see a meaningful drop in inflationary data, uncertainties remain even as we inch toward the start of China’s reopening in the coming weeks. Even that, however, runs the risk of showing the same manufacturing, supply chain, and port-related hiccups we saw last year when the U.S. and Eurozone started to emerge from the pandemic. Those challenges likely mean the impact of China’s lockdowns won’t fully subside until later in the second half of this year, and that is another reason investors should brace for 2H 2022 earnings expectations to come down. Until those revisions begin to subside, we’re likely to face a challenging stock market, and that will lead at least some to say the old Wall Street adage that is “Sell in May and Go Away” is ringing true this year.

Data Download

International Economy

There is no hard international economic data from earlier today and the only such data to be had later today at 7:30 PM when Japan’s April CPI figures will be published. The consensus view on the April Core CPI calls for an increase to 2.5% YoY vs. March’s 1.2% reading.

Domestic Economy

Today brings the usual complement of weekly Thursday economic reports that are the Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims as well as the EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

At 8:30 AM ET, the May reading for the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index will be reported, and it’s expected to fall MoM to a reading of 16 vs. April’s 17.6.

At 10 AM ET, investors focused on the housing market will want to catch the April Existing Home Sales report. The consensus forecast calls for a decline to 5.65 million on a seasonally adjusted annual rate from March’s 5.77 million. We’ll also be watching the inventory of unsold existing homes, which increased to 950,000 exiting March and equates to roughly 2 months of sales.

Markets

Renewed profit and profit margin concerns following quarterly results from Target (TGT) yesterday that echoed concerns from Walmart’s (WMT) quarterly earnings report the day before. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 were the hardest hit, falling 4.73% and 4.04%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.57% and the Russell 2000 closed 3.56% lower. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors tumbled 6.59% and 6.48%, respectively, while the information technology sector dropped 4.67%.

Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -13.34%

S&P 500: -17.68%

Nasdaq Composite: -27.02%

Russell 2000: -21.90%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 39.49%

Ether (ETH-USD): 48.70%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS), BJ’s Wholesale (BJ), Canada Goose (GOOS), Kohl’s (KSS), Lightspeed (LSPD), and The Children’s Place (PLCE) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Shares of Cisco (CSCO) were under pressure following disappointing forward guidance after reporting a mixed bag for its April quarter. While EPS for its April quarter came in $0.01 better than expected, the company’s revenue was essentially flat year over year at $12.84 billion, well below the $13.34 billion consensus. The company shared that while it sees solid demand for its technologies, as evidenced by its $15 billion product backlog, supply disruptions are expected to continue through its current July quarter, and are leading to a severe shortage of critical components. Cisco cut its July revenue outlook to $12.4-$13.0 billion vs. the $13.87 billion consensus and EPS for the quarter to $0.76-0.84 vs. the $0.92 consensus. Longer-term, Cisco sees the shift to hybrid cloud, 5G, 400-gig, IoT, and hybrid work are driving the increased need for next-gen networking, connectivity, and security. The ripple effect of Cisco’s July quarter guidance is weighing on a number of networking companies, including Ciena (CIEN), Juniper Networks (JNPR), Extreme Networks (EXTR), and Nokia (NOK).

Similar to other retailers, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) reported better than expected April quarter revenue and EPS but issued downside guidance for both the current quarter and the balance of its fiscal year. The company noted its updated full-year outlook reflects its decision to accelerate investments in information technology and its customer loyalty program, as well as projected increases in inflationary pressures.

Boeing (BA) and International Airlines Group announced an order for a combined total of 50 737-8-200s and 737-10s, plus 100 options. This finalizes a commitment made by IAG for the 737 at the 2019 Paris Air Show and is subject to approval by IAG shareholders.

Blackberry (BB) provided its long-term financial targets in connection with its annual analyst summit event yesterday. The company sees its top line growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% over the next 5 years, which suggests 2027 sales to be around $1.2 billion. Over that same period, the company expects its IoT business to grow at a CAGR of 20% while its Cybersecurity business grows at a 10% CAGR.

IPOs

No new IPOs are expected to start trading this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Applied Materials (AMAT), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), Flower Foods (FLOW), Palo Alto Networks (PAWN), Ross Stores (ROST), and VF Corp. (VFC) are slated to report their latest quarterly results. Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, May 20

Japan: CPI – April

Germany: PPI – April

UK: Retail Sales – April

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - May

Thought for the Day

