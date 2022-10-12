Daily Markets: Producer Prices Help Bring Fed Path Into Focus

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.78% and Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 0.19% while Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed essentially flat, down 0.02% and 0.03%, respectively. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.47%, India’s Sensex rose 0.84% and China’s Shanghai Composite closed up 1.53% and optimism around bank lending. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a positive open later this morning.

Before equity markets begin trading, investors, traders, and Fed watchers will be chewing through the September Producer Price Index (PPI) report. Those details will shape the market open and more than likely the trading day. The consensus forecast calls for a 0.2% MoM increase and +8.4% YoY for headline PPI, and a 0.3% MoM increase and +7.3% YoY for the Core PPI. Even after the downtick in the September Employment Report’s Unemployment Rate, there may be those that are still clinging to the idea of the Fed not having to increase the Fed Funds rate to roughly 4.5% in the coming months, or even a full Fed pivot. It would take a meaningful decline in today’s PPI data to generate a broader consensus on that, but the odds of that happening given the economic data and company commentary of late is rather low.

Should the PPI data be hotter than expected, it would be viewed as the Fed still behind the curve but also revisit the idea the Fed may need to go even bigger than the market is expecting. The latest from the CME FedWatch Tool shows a roughly 80% chance for a 75-basis point rate hike exiting its November meeting and a 54% probability for another 50-basis points during the following meeting in December. As the September PPI data hits the tape, readers will want to watch Treasury yields to see how the market interprets the data. Let’s remember that tomorrow also brings the September Consumer Price Index, which means readers should expect a similar pre-market drill 24 hours from now.

International Economy

Machine Tool Orders in Japan increased to 150.8 JPY Billion in September from 139.3 JPY Billion in August of 2022.

Industrial production in the Euro area rose 1.5% MoM in August, rebounding from a 2.3% contraction in July, easily beating market expectations of +0.6%. Capital goods output jumped 2.8% vs. -3.8% in July and the production of durable consumer goods rose 0.9% vs the July drop of 1.3%. On a YoY basis, industrial production expanded 2.5% in August, after a revised 2.5% slump in the previous month.

Manufacturing Production in the United Kingdom decreased 6.70% YoY in August, marking the tenth consecutive month of falling factory output, and the steepest decline since May 2020. Industrial Production in the UK fell 5.2% YoY in August.

The sell-off in UK government bonds accelerated earlier today after the Bank of England reiterated it will halt its emergency gilt buying scheme as planned on Friday.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the much anticipated September Producer Price Index report that we touched on above, this morning also brings the latest weekly MBA Mortgage Applications data. With a 30-year fixed mortgage now near 6.9% according to Bankrate, we expect to see continued year-over-year declines in the data as housing becomes incrementally more expensive.

Markets

Markets ended yesterday mixed, with the Dow up 0.12%, the Russell 2000 essentially flat, eking out a 0.06% gain, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down 0.65% and 1.10%, respectively. Sectors were also mixed with the largest declines coming from Communications, and Technology names which were offset somewhat by Real Estate and Consumer Staples. In individual names, Amgen (AMGN) gained 5.72% on a price target increase and rating upgrade to “Overweight” from analysts at Morgan Stanley (MS). Micron Technology (MU) rose 4.53% as the second stage effects of news of the decision to build a fabrication plant in upstate New York begins to sink in for investors.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -19.54%

S&P 500: -24.70%

Nasdaq Composite: -33.36%

Russell 2000: -24.60%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -58.94%

Ether (ETH-USD): -65.31%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, PepsiCo (PEP) reported its quarterly results. Readers will want to be on the lookout for earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad, and what they could mean for other companies poised to report in the coming days and weeks.

Philips (PHG) issued downside guidance for its September quarter with revenue of EUR 4.3 billion vs. the EUR 4.48 billion consensus. Continued supply chain challenges that were more significant than anticipated in the quarter, impacting deliveries and customer installations. Philips' Diagnosis & Treatment businesses are expected to show a low-single-digit comparable sales decline and the Connected Care businesses a mid-teen decline, while the Personal Health businesses are expected to show mid-single-digit comparable sales growth. Philips now expects a mid-single-digit comparable sales decline for the December 2022 quarter due to prolonged supply chain disruptions and a worsening macro-environment.

Owens & Minor (OMI) also issued downside guidance now calling for EPS of $0.39-$0.51 for its September quarter vs. the $0.51 consensus. The company also reduced its EPS outlook for all of 2022 to $2.50-$2.60 from its prior guidance of $2.85-$3.15 and the $2.99 consensus.

Intel (INTC) and Google (GOOGL) Cloud announced a new co-designed chip, the E2000, on Tuesday that can be used to take over packet processing work from other CPUs and is aimed at making the cloud more secure with better performance.

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share on common stock and also approves new share repurchase program authorization for up to $20 million of shares.

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) and its institutional partners have agreed to sell Westinghouse Electric Co., its nuclear technology services operation, to an investor group led by Cameco (CCJ) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) for ~$8 billion.

Ansys (ANSS) shared it will acquire Thermal Desktop maker Cullimore and Ring Technologies, a provider of orbital thermal analysis, that will add to its position in Aerospace, Defense, and NewSpace simulation solutions.

Regarding Microsoft’s (MSFT) intended acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), the UK’s Competition & Markets Authority “believes that the Merger meets the threshold for reference to an in-depth phase 2 investigation, giving rise to a realistic prospect of a substantial lessening of competition in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services, and cloud gaming services."

IPOs

As of now, it looks like a rather quiet week on the IPO front. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) is expected to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading today, but as we mentioned above, readers will want to take note of any earnings pre-announcements to be had and their implications. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, October 13

Japan: Producer Price Index – September

Germany: Consumer Price Index - September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, October 14

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index, Imports/Exports – September

US: Retail Sales – September

US: Import/Export Prices – September

US: Business Inventories – August

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – October

Thought for the Day

“There’ll always be serendipity involved in discovery.” ~ Jeff Bezos

