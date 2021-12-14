Daily Markets: Producer Prices and Debt Ceiling Weigh on Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed down across the board today as Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.73%, China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.53% and Korea’s KOSPI Composite was off 0.46% while Taiwan’s TAIEX and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.95% and 1.33%, respectively. European markets are advancing in midday trading while U.S. futures are pointing to a muted open.

With nary a corporate earnings report this morning, the prime focus for investors will be the November print for the Producer Price Index. Ahead of tomorrow’s conclusion of the Fed’s latest policy meeting and after last week’s hot November CPI print, investors and economists alike will be poring over the report, comparing it against the expected headline figure of +9.2% YoY and October’s +8.6% YoY print as well as the expected November core PPI forecast of +7.2%. Also today, the U.S. Senate is expected to vote to raise the federal government's $28.9 trillion limit debt limit.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Infections in the UK are estimated to be running at 200,000 a day. Norway is banning alcohol in bars and restaurants in an effort to curb the outbreak there. France is contemplating tightening controls for travelers coming from Britain, where the new, more contagious, omicron coronavirus variant seems to be rapidly spreading.

While China detected its first omicron case in the city of Tianjin, Reuters reports multiple companies have suspended operations in one of China's biggest and busiest manufacturing hubs as authorities double down to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, halting some production of goods from batteries and clothing to textile dyes and plastics. Tens of thousands are in quarantine and some domestic flights have been suspended as a national health official said the outbreak in three cities - Ningbo, Shaoxing, and Hangzhou - was developing at a "relatively rapid" speed.

In the U.S., California is imposing a month-long statewide mask mandate for indoor public places regardless of vaccination status.

Moderna (MRNA) announced the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of Korea has issued a marketing authorization for Spikevax, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) manufactured by Samsung Biologics. Moderna also shared it inked an agreement with the Australian Government to build a state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Victoria, Australia.

International Economy

South Korea, whose economy is a good barometer for global trade, saw Export Prices rise 25.5% YoY in November, slowing slightly from October’s 26.1% pace. Import Prices also declined slightly to 35.5% YoY from 36.3% in October.

Japan’s Industrial Production in October accelerated to the downside, declining 4.1% YoY after falling 2.3% YoY in September. Capacity Utilization rose 6.2% MoM in October after falling 7.3% MoM in September.

The UK’s unemployment rate in October inched lower to 4.2% from 4.3% in September, matching the consensus expectation for the month. Average October earnings including bonuses in the UK rose more than expected at 4.9% vs. the consensus forecast for 4.5%. However, the October actual compares to 5.8% in September.

Industrial Production in the Eurozone came in at 3.3% YoY, a tick higher than the 3.2% consensus but at a slower pace compared to September’s 5.2% YoY increase.

In its latest report, the International Energy Agency shared it now sees global oil demand rising by 5.4 million barrels a day in 2021 and 3.3 million barrels per day in 2022, returning to pre-pandemic levels of 99.5 million barrels per day globally. Baked into that forecast, however, are downward barrel per day revisions for both 2021 and 2022 as the new surge in Covid cases is expected to impact demand, particularly for jet fuel.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday the New York Fed released the Survey of Consumer Expectations from November. The median consumer expectations for inflation in the near term hit a series high of 6% but three year median expectations for inflation did see a month-over-month decline. The lowest income bracket expects to see spending increase in the high single digits in the coming 12 months and those with incomes over 50K expect mid-single digit increases.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index clocked in at 98.4 for November, a tick higher than the 98.3 consensus expectation but down compared to October’s 98.2 reading.

Later today we will get the November Producer Price Index report and the usual weekly API Crude oil stocks.

Markets

Following renewed concerns over the omicron variant after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of an impending "tidal wave" of new coronavirus cases as the British government upped its COVID-19 alert level, all the major U.S. equity market indices fell yesterday. The S&P 500 sold off in the morning and then again in the final hour of trading. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.9% while the Nasdaq Composite and the Russell 2000 fell 1.4%. The NYSE Fang+ Index lost 2.7%, and Tesla (TSLA) lost 5% while Apple (AAPL) dropped 2.1% despite JP Morgan (JPM) increasing its 2022 price target to $210, a high on Wall Street.

On the other end of the spectrum, it was the defensive areas that outperformed. The strongest S&P 500 sector was Real Estate, which rose 1.3%, followed by Utilities and Consumer Staples, both with a 1.2% gain.

Given the year-to-date double-digit gains for those same indices, part of yesterday’s sell-off in equities could have been caused by profit taking ahead of the Fed’s next monetary policy announcement and dot plot update on Wednesday. Speaking of the Fed, Treasury yields fell yesterday and the yield curve flattened.

Stocks to Watch

This morning no companies are expected to report their latest quarterly results before trading begins in U.S. equity markets.

Shares of Mesoblast (MESO) are under pressure in pre-market trading on reports Novartis (NVS) has chosen to terminate a pending deal agreement with Mesoblast.

Toyota Motor (TM) announced that the company is going to roll out 30 BEV models and is anticipating sales of 3.5 million BEVs globally by 2030.

Pfizer (PFE) rallied 4.6% yesterday gain after agreeing to acquire Arena Pharma (ARNA) for $6.7 billion, or $100 per share, in cash.

Nike (NKE) announced the acquisition of RTFKT, a brand that leverages innovation to deliver next-generation collectibles that merge culture and gaming.

United (UAL) and Virgin Australia Group (VBHLF) announced a new partnership that will enhance the travel experience between Australia and the Americas.

Reports suggest Robinhood Markets (HOOD) is developing a feature that will allow users to send cryptocurrency to other users as a gift.

NEOGEN Corporation (NEOG) and 3M (MMM) announced they have entered into a definitive agreement in which 3M will separate its Food Safety business and simultaneously combine it with NEOGEN in a transaction that is intended to be tax-efficient to 3M and its shareholders.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced will sell the operations of the Mirage hotel and casino in Las Vegas to Hard Rock International for about $1.08 billion in cash.

In other news, the DeFi world got a reminder recently that while decentralization brings freedom and power of sorts to the people, those people still need to pay attention to what they are doing. This comes after the owner of one of the vaulted “Bored Ape” non-fungible tokens (NFTs) made what is known as a “fat finger” error and posted a piece for sale at 0.75 Ether (ETH) instead of 75 ETH. The seller attempted to undo the transaction immediately but was too late. The difference in dollars amounted to close to $300,000. Lesson learned!

IPOs

Space as a service satellite company Sidus Space (SIDU) priced its IPO of 3 million shares at $5.00 per share.

Fresh Vine Wine (VINE), a producer of low carb, low-calorie wine, priced its 2.2 million share IPO $10 per share.

After Today’s Market Close

Similar to yesterday, no companies are slated to report their quarterly results.

On the Horizon

December 15: Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Import/Export Prices, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, Federal Reserve Interest Rate decision

December 16: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Philly Fed Manufacturing, jobless claims, Industrial Production, Markit Manufacturing PMI (Flash)

December 22: GDP (Q3) final estimate, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

December 23: Durable Goods, Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, weekly jobless claims, New Home Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“People generally see what they look for, and hear what they listen for.” ~Harper Lee

Disclosures

