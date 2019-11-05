Daily Markets: Potential US-China Trade Progress Lifts Global Equities

Today’s Big Picture

We have another big day of earnings, Intel’s (INTC) Investor Summit is on deck, and US futures are poised to open higher today following solid gains in Asian and European equities. The catalyst for the strong start was a report last night indicating the US is considering rolling back the 15% tariffs imposed on $112 billion in Chinese goods on September 1 and delaying new tariffs set to be imposed in December in order to close the phase one trade deal in the coming weeks. Adding fuel to the trade fire, earlier today at the opening of the second annual China International Import Expo, China’s President Xi China stated China would “open its doors only wider” to the world. Press reports from China, however, suggest Chinese officials could push for the removal of even more tariffs before signing the phase one trade deal.

While we remain hopeful for a resolution to the current US-China trade war, we would remind investors the latest negotiations have yet to be concluded and we have seen trade talks break down in the last several months. And while we are enjoying the market melt-up to new highs on what appears to be forward progress on the US-China trade front, we continue to think the nitty-gritty details contained inside the phase one trade agreement and subsequent ones will be what matters most.

Data Download

Early morning IHS Markit published its October Services PMI report for India that rose to 49.2 in October 2019 from 48.7 in September and the expected 49.1 for the month. Digging into the October data, new business stabilized after contracting in September but export sales rose the least in four months and job creation moderated.

China's October Caixin Services PMI came in at 51.1 below the expected 52.8 and down from 51.3 in September.

On the oil front, this morning OPEC has published its annual World Oil Outlook in which it lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth to 104.8 million barrels per day by 2024, and 110.6 million barrels per day by 2040. India is expected to have the fastest oil demand growth and the largest additional demand over the next two decades. The group is calling for a “big increase in non-OPEC supply” from not only the US but also Brazil, Norway and several other countries. This sets the stage for OPEC’s December 5-6 meeting.

Later today, we’ll get several pieces of US economic data including September US Imports/Exports data, the September JOLTS Job Openings Report, the October ISM Non-Manufacturing Report, and US IHS Markit October Service PMI data. With the October ISM Manufacturing Report showing US manufacturing economy in contraction mode for the August-October period and business investment tepid, investors will be piecing through the October data for the US Services economy to determine the vector and velocity of the US economy as we move deeper into the December quarter.

Stocks to Watch

For its first quarter as a public company, Peloton Interactive (PTON) reported better than expected September quarter results, guided the current quarter as well as the coming year consensus expectations. Revenue for the September quarter rose 103.4% year over year to $228 million vs the $199.35 consensus forecast; September quarter EBITDA was -$21million, far better than the expected -83 million. The company sees December quarter revenue of $410-$420 million vs. the $393 million consensus. For 2020, Peloton is guiding revenue to $1.45-$1.50 billion compared to the $1.39 billion consensus revenue forecast.

Shares of supermarket company Kroger (KR) are up in premarket trading following updated guidance from the company’s analyst day. Kroger now sees full-year identical sales growth of +2.25% vs. a prior range of +2.0%-2.25% and full-year EPS of $2.30-$2.40 vs. the prior $2.15-$2.25 and the consensus forecast of $2.19.

September quarter bottom-line results from health care solutions company Henry Schein (HSIC) beat expectations on revenue that rose more than 6% year over year but fell modestly short of expectations. Dental sales rose for the quarter 2.1% year over year, while medical sales rose 11.3% compared to year-ago levels and revenue from the company's Technology and Value-Added Services rose 15.1% year over year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) reported September quarter results crushed Non-GAAP EPS expectations by $0.27; revenue for the quarter rose more than 23% year over year.

Outdoor advertising company Lamar Advertising (LAMR) reported September quarter results that fell short of consensus EPS expectations despite better than expected revenue for the quarter.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) reported September quarter bottom-line results that fell woefully short of expectations despite better than expected revenue for the quarter. Revenue growth for the quarter was led by higher concession revenue per patron, attendance and higher ticket prices.

Shares of Aaron’s (AAN) are falling in pre-market trading following September quarter results that missed expectations and included negative same-store sales comps. The specialty retailer also cut its 2019 outlook.

Today is Intel Corp’s (INTC) Investor Summit and in addition to the company’s outlook for chip demand, investors in semiconductor capital equipment companies such as Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) will be eyeing Intel’s multi-year capital spending plans.

Q&K International Group LTD (QK), a technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, offering young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitating a variety of value-added services, priced its 2.7 million share IPO at $17, at the low end of the expected $17-$19 target range.

Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE) rose over 5% in after-hours trading after raising its fourth-quarter revenue target and announcing a stronger 2020 outlook than had been expected.

The FDA's Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 14-1 (1-abstain) that the benefits of Agile Therapeutics' (AGRX) contraceptive patch Twirla (levonorgestrel/ethinyl estradiol transdermal system) outweigh the risks. Shares closed up 26.7% yesterday.

Shares of Groupon (GRPN) were down over 8% in after-hours trading yesterday after the company reported EPS of $0.01 on revenue of $496 million versus expectations for EPS of $0.03 on revenue of $525 million.

Shares of McDonald’s Corp (MCD) lost 2.6% yesterday on the news that the company’s CEO was dismissed for having a romantic relationship with an employee and the company’s Chief People Office has left, effective immediately. The global Chief Marketing office and Chief Communications Officer both left last month.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) lost more than 30% yesterday when the company reported first-quarter earnings that missed expectations, lowered its full-year outlook and issued weak guidance for its second quarter.

The luxury consignment platform RealReal (REAL) saw its shares rise around 6% immediately after it reported EPS loss of -$0.27 on revenue of $80.5 million, beating expectations for a loss of -$0.31 on revenue of $75.9 million.

Shake Shack (SHAK) reported earnings after the bell yesterday that beat expectations and revenue that was in-line, but shares were down more than 13% in after-hours trading on the news that same-store sales grew just 2%, below expectations for 2.5% growth.

Yesterday it was announced that Stryker Corp (SYK) agreed to acquire Wright Medical Group (WMGI) for $30.75 per share, representing a total equity value of $4.05 billion. SYK shares closed yesterday down nearly -3% while shares of WMGI closed up 31.9%.

Yesterday after the close, Uber (UBER) reported a beat on both top and bottom line for the September quarter, but shares were down as much as 5% in after-hours trading on the news that the company generated $1.16 billion in net losses during the quarter, much more than the $986 million loss during the same quarter last year. The company’s CEO said the company is targeting adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2021.

After reporting flat revenues and weaker guidance as well as that it is being investigated by federal authorities over its accounting and revenue recognition practices, Under Armour (UA) shares lost over 18% yesterday.

After the market’s close today the companies reporting include:

Acadia Healthcare (ACHS) is expected to report EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $790.4 million.

Apollo Investment (AINV) is expected to report EPS of $0.42 on revenue of $68.7 million

Alarm.com (ALRM) is expected to deliver EPS of $0.32 on revenue of $114.6 million.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) is expected to report EPS of $44.47 on revenue of $5,074 million.

Car Gurus (CARG) is expected to report EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $148 million.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) is expected to deliver EPS of $0.45 on revenue of $2.211 billion.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is expected to report a loss of -$0.03 on revenue of $2.212 billion.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) is expected to have generated EPS Of $1.71 on revenue of $1.041 billion.

Five9 (FIVN) is expected to report EPS of $0.15 on revenue of $78.7 million.

HubSpot (HUBS) is expected to deliver EPS of $0.24 on revenue of $168.8 million.

Inter Parfums (IPAR) is expected to have generated EPS of $0.67 on revenue of $191.2 million.

Lending Club (LC) is expected to report EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $204.6 million.

Microchip (MCHP) is expected to deliver EPS of $1.44 on revenue of $1.352 billion.

Nu Skin (NUS) is expected to report EPS of $0.76 on revenue of $606.3 million.

Plantronics (PLT) is expected to have generated EPS of $1.34 on revenue of 478.4 million.

Quorum (QHC) is expected to report an EPS loss of -$0.17 on revenue of $414.1 million.

Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) is expected to deliver a loss per share of -$0.25 on revenue of $289.4.

TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) is expected to report EPS of $0.49 on revenue of $63.5.

Voya Financial (VOYA) is expected to report EPS of $1.40 on revenue of $2.093 billion.

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs:

36KR Holdings (KRKR) , a brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China. The company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services. 89BIO, Inc (ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, is expected to offer 4.3 million shares priced between $15 and $17 and begin trading on the Nasdaq Global on November 6th. Centogene B.V. (CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information, is expected to price November 7th between $14 and $16 and begin trading on Nasdaq Global. Galera Therapeutics, Inc (GRTX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, is expected to price November 7th between $14-$16 on November 7th and will begin trading on Nasdaq Global. GFL Environmental Holdings, Inc (GFL) , the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America as measured by revenue and North American operating footprint, is expected to price between $20 and $24 and trade on NYSE. Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) , the holding company for Silvergate bank, is expected to price between November 7th between $13 and $15 and begin trading on NYSE. Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) - which is expected to be the largest IPO in history, produces about 1/10th of the world’s crude and is the world’s most profitable company - is set to being trading on the Saudi stock market in early December with the IPO prospectus released on November 10th.



Dates to mark:

November 5 - Kroger (KR) Investor Conference 2019 November 7 - Bank of England rate decision November 8 - Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) will replace Genomic Health (GHDX) that is being acquired by Exact Sciences in the S&P SmallCap 600 index before the market open. November 15 - US Retail Sales for October November 19 - Huawei compliance deadline for US companies November 28 - US Stock Market Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday November 29 - Black Friday; US stock market closes at 1 PM ET December 2 - Cyber Monday December 5-6 - OPEC meeting



Thoughts for the Day

“Learning is not attained by chance, it must be sought for with ardor and attended to with diligence.” ―Abigail Adams

