Daily Markets: Potential Second Coronavirus Wave Weighing on Equities

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the day’s trading on a lower note with Japan’s Nikkei falling 2.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 2.3% and China’s Shanghai Composite slipping 0.8%. European equities are giving back recent gains with all the major indices down over 2% by midday trading. US equity futures point to more of the same when those markets open later this morning.

The declines follow a sobering look served up by Federal Reserve as to the speed of the economic recovery, more on that below, which reverse the stock markets earlier gains. The OECD also released two different outlooks, both decidedly grim, for the global and U.S. economy, which we also discuss below. Given the hard and soft data we’ve been collecting in recent weeks, the Fed’s and the OECD’s comments over the vector and velocity of the recovery didn’t knock us off our seats, but we suspect many investors are now waking up to the reason why the Fed doesn’t see a move higher in interest rates for some time.

Also weighing on equities is the growing concern a second wave of the coronavirus is emerging following the lifting of lockdown measures and spiking cases and hospitalizations in California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida - for more on that see today’s Data Download.

For those that have been following the data, all of the above is not exactly a revelation, but in our view, an example of something Friedrich Nietzsche once said - “Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed.” We would substitute “hopium” for “illusions,” but you get the idea.

Data Download

Coronavirus

There are now just under 7.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and nearly 420,000 people have died of Covid-19. The U.S. has over 2.06 million confirmed cases and more than 115,000 deaths, with new cases on the rise since Memorial Day. Within the U.S., there are now 19 states experiencing rising cases, 24 seeing downtrends, and the remaining relatively steady. The number of confirmed cases in Brazil is over 775,000. Russia is now over 500,000, with new cases continuing to rise as lockdowns are being quickly lifted.

The immensely popular Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been cancelled due to the pandemic. Add these two to the list of events for which 2020 revenues are lost for good.

On a much more optimistic note, two hairstylists in Missouri worked while they had the coronavirus, yet not one of their 140 clients and 7 coworkers has tested positive, even though the stylists were symptomatic while at work. The 14-day incubation period has passed for all that were exposed with no new infections linked to the salon. How could this be? The clients and the stylists all wore face coverings, and the salon had implemented chair distancing and staggered appointments.

International Economy

Vehicle sales in China rose 14.5% YoY in May, the third consecutive month of rising sales.

Japan’s Business Survey Index for large manufacturing for Q2 fell to -52.3, the lowest level since the Great Financial Crisis. The index is considered a key indicator of the strength of the Japanese economy since it relies so heavily on manufacturing activity. It was expected to fall to just -13.3.

Italy’s Industrial Production followed in the steps of France and Germany, contracting 42.5% YoY in April, the biggest decline on record going back to 1991.

Mexico’s Industrial Production contracted 29.3% YoY in April, also the single largest contract on record going back to 1980.

Yesterday the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development released two forecasts for the global economy - a rare move for the group. In the more optimistic scenario, the coronavirus pandemic fades, and global gross GDP falls 6% in 2020, rebounds 5.2% in 2021 with the U.S. GDP contracting 7.1% in 2020, and rising 4.1% in 2021. In the more pessimistic scenario in which the world experiences a second wave of the virus, global GDP contracts 7.6% in 2020 and rises just 2.8% in 2021. The U.S. would see GDP fall 8.5% in 2020 and rise just 1.9% in 2021.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s big news came from the Federal Reserve’s post FOMC meeting announcement from Chair Powell that the central bank is not making any changes to interest rates and assured markets that the target range of 0 to 0.25 for the Fed funds rate would remain in place through 2022. As Powell put it, “We’re not thinking about raising rates. We’re not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.” He went on to say the pandemic could inflict long-term damage on the economy due to changing consumer and business behavior, and the jobs market may not recover for “some years.”

Despite those comments, the Fed kept with its traditional role as a longer-term cheerleader for the economy with its updated economic projections that peg 2021 GDP at 5.0% after falling 6.5% this year. Those projections also see the Unemployment Rate clocking in at 9.3% in 2020 before falling to 6.5% in 2021 and the Fed Fund Rate steady at 0.1% over the 2020-2022 period. The Fed also shared it will continue to increase its bond holdings, targeting Treasury purchases at $80 billion a month and mortgage-backed securities at $40 billion.

The Treasury’s monthly report of federal tax receipts and outlays in May found that May’s tax receipts were down 28% from February’s levels after the 52% decline in April. Conversely, outlays (aka spending) rose 175% in April then fell 40% in May for a new increase of 52% over February. Over the past three months, the annualized deficit has reached around 50% of GDP. The biggest source of the decline in tax receipts has been individual income, which is 46% below April’s levels. Corporate income tax receipts have dropped 72% versus the three month average from February. Muni bond inflows were in the 99th percentile this week.

Today we will get the usual weekly initial jobless claims report, Producer Price Index (PPI) report, the weekly EIA Natural Gas stocks report, and the World Agricultural Supply and Demand (WASDE) Report.

Markets

After trading up 0.5% prior to the post-FOMC announcement, the S&P 500 closed the day down 0.5% with Technology, the only sector ending the day in the green. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7% while both the US Dollar and Treasury yields continued to fall. The Dow ended the day down 1.0% while the small-cap Russell 2000 lost 2.6%, and the S&P 600 lost 3.5%.

The weekly fund flow report from the Investment Company Institute for the last three months saw record outflows from world equity funds and similarly heavy outflows from world equity ETFs. This week was in the bottom 9% of all readings for fund flows into equity mutual funds, while equity ETFs saw net inflow in the bottom 29% of all periods. The biggest inflows across both ETFs and mutual funds were into taxable funds holding corporate bonds, Treasuries, and MBS.

Stocks to Watch

Pure-play children’s specialty retailer The Children’s Place (PLCE) reported mixed April quarter results with EPS topping expectations while revenue, which fell 38% YoY, missed consensus forecasts. The company shared it targets closing an additional 300 stores by the end of 2021, “with 200 closures planned for this year, and 100 closures planned for 2021. This initiative will greatly reduce our reliance on our brick-and-mortar channel, and we are targeting our mall-based, brick-and-mortar portfolio to represent less than 25% of our revenue entering fiscal 2022."

Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKAYY) will acquire GrubHub (GRUB) for $75.15 per share in an all-stock transaction. Grubhub shareholders will be entitled to receive American depositary receipts representing 0.6710 Just Eat Takeaway.com ordinary shares in exchange for each Grubhub share. The companies said they expect the deal to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Beyond Meat (BYND) announced the company's first co-manufacturing capabilities in Europe with the official opening of its co-manufacturing facility in Zoeterwoude, the Netherlands. The co-manufacturing facility will produce the Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage and will allow for a more efficient distribution of the company's products in Europe.

Philip Morris International (PM) sees its June quarter EPS toward the upper end of its prior $1.00-$1.10 guidance. The updated outlook includes an unfavorable currency impact, at prevailing exchange rates, of approximately $0.07 per share, compared to the previously estimated unfavorable impact of approximately $0.12 per share.

Jack in the Box (JACK) shared its system same-store sales have accelerated into the third quarter, with same-store sales through the first eight weeks ended June 7, increasing approx. 5%. The company expects to report its third-quarter earnings on August 5.

Walt Disney (DIS) announced plans for a phased reopening of its Disneyland resort. Downtown Disney will reopen on July 9 with plans to reopen Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on Friday, July 17, the 65th anniversary of Disneyland's opening. Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel target reopening on July 23.

Pending receipt of final regulatory approvals, Boyd Gaming (BYD) will reopen properties in Indiana and Ohio.

Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) announced a 21-day layoff for staff doing production and support work for Boeing’s (BA) 737 program. Spirit said the temporary layoffs of roughly 900 workers at its Wichita, Kansas, facility would be effective June 15.

Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) announced it will cut 22,000 full-time jobs with roughly half of the job losses in Germany as the company expects to operate 100 fewer aircraft following the coronavirus crisis. In an SEC filing, Delta Air Lines (DAL) said it expects second-quarter revenue to be off 90% from a year ago with capacity down 85%. Also, in the filing, Delta shared it expects the recovery in international demand to lag domestic demand.

Bloomberg reports heavy equipment company Caterpillar (CAT) is keeping some of its plants shut for longer than expected with demand languishing, in a sign that the economic recovery is progressing slowly.

Simon Property Group (SPG) terminated its proposed merger with Taubman Centers (TCO) because the COVID-19 pandemic has had a "material and disproportionate effect" on Taubman. Taubman intends to pursue remedies to enforce its contractual rights under the Merger Agreement.

Amazon (AMZN) announced it is implementing a one-year moratorium on police use of Amazon’s facial recognition technology.

After today’s close investors, Adobe (ADBE), Dave & Buster’s (PLAY), lululemon athletica (LULU), and PVH (PVH) are slated to report their quarterly earnings. Investors that want to get a jump on those and other corporate earnings reports coming at us this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: June 12: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report, Import/Export Prices June 15: Empire Fed Manufacturing June 16: May US Retail Sales, May US Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories June 17: May US US Housing Starts, Building Permits June 18: Philly Fed Outlook June 19: Options Expiration June 22: Chicago Fed Activity, Existing Home Sales June 23: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing June 25: Wholesale Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, Kansas City Fed Activity June 26: Personal Income, Personal Spending, PCE, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment June 29: Pending Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing June 30: Case-Shiller Home Prices, MNI Chicago PMI, Consumer Confidence July 1: ADP Employment Report, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Wards Vehicle Sales July 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Factory Orders



Thought for the Day

“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field, not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.” ~ Warren Buffett

