Daily Markets: Post-Vaccine Rally Pauses for Thanksgiving

The major equity indices in Asia closed mixed today as the recent rally appears to have lost some steam. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.2%, South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.6%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6%. By midday trading, the primary European equity indices were mostly lower and U.S. equity futures indicate a mostly flat open. Given the U.S. economic data deluge today, we could see a more pronounced move in U.S. futures before those equity markets open later this morning.

U.S. markets will be closed tomorrow in observation of Thanksgiving day and will close early, at 1:00 pm ET on Friday. On the housekeeping front, the next edition of Daily Markets will be back on Monday, November 30, and you can expect us to discuss Black Friday as well as holiday shopping data throughout the holiday weekend.

While Thanksgiving this year will be very different for many, many people, the holiday is one of our favorites at Tematica as we believe that everyone has something or someone to be thankful for, even if that person may annoy the heck out of you from time to time. We wish everyone a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving full of delicious dishes, loads of laughter, and love.

There are now nearly 60.2 million cases of the virus worldwide and more than 1.4 million people have died from Covid-19. With less than 5% of the world’s population, the U.S. has 21.5% of the world’s cases at just under 13 million and has 18.9% of the world’s deaths at nearly 266,000. The 7-day rolling average for daily new cases is just under 179,000 and the 7-day for daily deaths is over 1,650 and is quickly rising toward the peak of 2,260 last seen in April. Yesterday saw its worst day for deaths in over six months, with nearly 2,030 coronavirus fatalities. According to the Covid Tracking Project, more than 88,000 people were hospitalized for Covid-19 as of yesterday, the fifteenth consecutive record high, with the number of people requiring care in ICUs also reaching a record high of over 17,100.

Yesterday U.S. officials from Operation Warp Speed announced that they plan to release 6.4 million vaccine doses for the virus nationwide in an initial distribution after the first one is cleared by the FDA for emergency use. They also reiterated that 40 million doses are expected to be distributed by the end of 2020.

The governor of Tokyo, Japan, has instructed residents to remain home as much as possible as the pace of new infections nears a new record high, and the percent of tests coming back positive hits 6.7%, the highest since summer.

Hong Kong is closing bars and nightclubs for the third time this year amidst yet one more surge in Covid-19 cases.

France will begin easing its lockdown this weekend after seeing new daily cases fall from over 60,000 in early November to around 20,000 this week. Some nonessential businesses will be allowed to open, and the 1-kilometer travel restriction will be extended to 20 kilometers, but people will still require permission to leave home. If cases fall further to around 5,000 per day, President Macron said the economy will be able to open further.

International Economy

According to the CPB World Trade Monitor, world trade grew by 2.1% MoM in September, slowing from the 2.4% pace in August and 5.0% in July. In total, world trade was about 2% below pre-corona levels as of September. Imports in China and Latin America rose 6.7% and 11.1% respectively MoM in September, while for advanced economies imports rose just 1.3%. Exports in Japan were up 5.3%, up 3.8% in China, and up only 0.3% overall in emerging economies.

Commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union declined slightly 1.2% to 172,743 units in October, driven by the decline in registrations of new trucks and buses offset by an increase in demand for light commercial vehicles.

Spain’s Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 4.1% YoY in October after falling 3.3% in September and was the 17th consecutive decline.

French tax authorities are pushing ahead with a new digital services tax, which will mean millions of euros in tax payments from U.S. tech companies, potentially igniting another trade war. In recent days, Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) have received demands for payment for the tax for 2020. In response, the U.S. is expected to put tariffs of 25% on $1.3 billion worth of French handbags and make-up after having initially threatened to tax champagne and cheese with tariffs of 100%. We expect to see more of this given the massive hit to government coffers this year as tax receipts dried up and pandemic-induced stimulus spending exploded deficits. Many of those areas of the economy that thrived under the pandemic will look rather attractive to cash-strapped politicians when it comes to finding new tax revenues.

Domestic Economy

After hitting a record high of 29 last month, the Richmond Fed’s monthly reading on the manufacturing sector was weaker than expected, falling to 15 instead of the expected 20. The 14-point drop is the largest MoM decline since the spring and is tied for the sixth-largest decline in the recorded data. Across the 17 sub-indices, 14 were lower with some of the declines placing the sub-index in the bottom 10% of all time, namely Capital Expenditures, Equipment & Software Expenditures, Finished Goods Inventories, Raw Materials Inventories, and Availability of Skills. On the other hand, Backlog of Orders is in the top 10% of all readings, as is Vendor Lead Times, Local business conditions, and Wages. The bottom line is the report indicates deceleration, but overall manufacturing hiring continues to increase but reports a lack of workers with required skills - something we’ve seen as a material problem in much of the economy.

The Richmond Fed’s Service Sector reported sequential declines in revenues among respondents while the Philly Fed’s non-manufacturing has seen several key sub-indices slide well into contraction levels, including New Orders, Backlog, and Revenues.

Consumer Confidence in November fell from October’s upwardly revised 101.4 to 96.1 versus the 98.0 expected decline. While the Present Conditions sentiment dropped only slightly, from 106.2 to 105.9, the Expectations Index has been trending lower and fell to 89.5, just three points above the August low.

The economic data gods are going to give us a busy last data day before the Thanksgiving holiday. In addition to the regular weekly data for the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and the reports EIA Crude Oil and Natural Gas Inventories, we also have Weekly Jobless Claims data and sea of October data that includes Durable Orders, New Home Sales, Personal Income & Spending, and PCE Prices. Also being released is the second GDP estimate for 3Q 2020 and the final November reading for the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. And if that wasn’t enough, this morning the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its preliminary view on Corporate Profits for 3Q 2020 and at 2 PM ET the Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its October FOMC meeting. Yowzah!

The Dow gained 1.5% yesterday to close above 30,000 for the first time following the welcome news of AstraZeneca’s (AZN) SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, the word from the current administration that the transition to the incoming Biden administration will begin, and so far, market enthusiasm over who Biden’s cabinet picks have been. Not to be outdone, the S&P 500 also closed at a new all-time high after rising 1.6%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.3% and is just shy of its September all-time high. The S&P 500 is now up over 12% YTD, and if it manages to end the year in the green, it would be the first time the index fell 30% or more during a year and still finished the year in positive territory.

Recently returns in some areas have been astounding. Banks and Energy once again drove the markets, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) rising 5.1% and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) gaining 4.9% and are now up 40.4% and 23.9% respectively month-to-date. Oil prices hit their highest level since March yesterday, with Brent crude rising 3% to as high as $47.82 a barrel.

Tesla (TSLA) is now valued at one-third of the total global auto OEM market cap. Gold, on the other hand, has been under pressure and now sits just above its 200-day moving average, which historically has been an excellent time to get long the metal. Bitcoin is now over $19,100, nearing its December 2017 all-time high of $19,666.

October quarter revenue and EPS from Deere (DE) smashed consensus expectations led by the 2% decline in worldwide net sales for the quarter. Net Sales for the company’s Equipment operations were $8.659 billion for the quarter vs. $8.703 billion a year ago. For the coming fiscal year, the company sees worldwide sales of agriculture and turf equipment increasing 10%-15%, including a positive currency-translation effect of 1%, and worldwide sales of construction and forestry equipment up 5%-10%, which also includes a favorable translation effect of 1%.

Raven Industries (RAVN) reported quarterly results that topped consensus expectations on its top and bottom line. Net sales in the company’s Applied Technology segment rose 22% YoY while its Aerostar segment rose 15% YoY. That combination offset the 22% YoY decline at Raven’s Engineered Films business during the quarter.

HP (HPQ) reported October quarter revenue and EPS that bested consensus expectations. Management commented it expects to see continued PC unit growth in 2021 while the shift to remote work and the school continues to create momentum in home printing. For its January quarter, HP sees EPS of $0.64-0.70 vs. $0.57 S&P Capital IQ Consensus.

Dell (DELL) handily beat October quarter consensus expectations led by YoY strength at its Clients Solutions Group and Consumer Direct businesses. Of note, online orders for the company’s Consumer Direct business were up 62% YoY. On the company’s earnings conference call, it shared the reason for the quarter’s strength - “The PC is the essential device for this remote everything environment we're living in today as evidenced by the ongoing demand we are seeing for work and learn from home solutions along with double-digit growth in education, government, particularly in our North America Federal business and the consumer vertical.”

VMware (VMW) reported revenue of $2.9 billion for its third quarter, up 8% driven by broad-based strength across a diverse product portfolio led by unprecedented demand for remote work and learning solutions. The company sees January quarter revenue of $3.225 billion vs. the consensus of $3.20 billion with EPS for the quarter near $2.04 vs the $1.89 consensus. VMWare expects subscription, SaaS, and licensed revenue to be $1.66 billion in the January quarter.

Nordstrom (JWN) reported mixed October quarter results with EPS that topped the consensus forecast while revenue for the quarter missed expectations. Top-performing merchandise categories during the quarter included active, home, beauty, and designer. The company’s full-price business saw net sales fall 7% in the quarter while the Nordstrom Rack off-price business experienced a 32% drop in nets sales for the quarter. Digital sales rose 37% YoY to $1.6 billion, roughly 54% of sales for the quarter. Sales in the current quarter are expected to decrease in the low 20s% range vs the current consensus of an -11% decline.

Gap (GPS) shares sank in after-market trading last night following the company missing October quarter EPS expectations and sharing its view that the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in several U.S. areas could weigh on store traffic during the holiday shopping season.

MasterCard (MA) shared it is “seeing spending levels remain relatively steady and believe that most markets remain in the normalization phase domestically, with some approaching growth" so far in the current quarter.

Ford Motor (F) has ordered a dozen ultra-cold freezers that can safely store Pfizer's (PFE) COVID-19 vaccine to ensure access when they are rolled out nationally.

November 26: Markets Closed for Thanksgiving

November 27: Black Friday

November 30: Cyber Monday

December 11: Federal government shutdown if no budget approval is achieved

December 14: Electoral college votes and sends results to Congress

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President

