Daily Markets: Pfizer Vaccine Comments Let the Omicron Relief Rally Continue

Asian markets closed higher today as Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.42%, China’s Shanghai Composite closed up 1.18% and Korea’s KOSPI Composite gained 0.34% while Taiwan’s TAIEX and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.20% and 0.06%, respectively. European markets are mixed in midday trading while U.S. futures are pointing to a positive open.

Over the last few trading sessions, equities have clawed back most of the omicron inspired sell-off, and that looks to continue today following comments from Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla that three doses of existing COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes the omicron variant in preliminary lab studies. That news is lifting U.S. futures, pointing to the relief rally continuing. Adding some extra juice is the forward progress in the U.S. on the debt ceiling front, and continued improvement on supply chain issues. Looking ahead, however, the next potential wall for equities will be the Fed’s upcoming monetary policy meeting. Already Fed Chair Powell signaled a willingness to accelerate the bond tapering program, and with the dropping of the "T" word (transitory), the next item to watch will be comments on potential interest rate hikes in 2022.

Another item to keep on your radar is China’s Evergrande Group (EGRNF); it has yet to make the $82.5 million in coupon payments that were due November 6. This led analysts at S&P Global to declare that default is now “inevitable” as the 1-month grace period has passed. Evergrande has been the region’s most prolific high-yield debt issuer with nearly $20 billion in offshore bonds outstanding and its default would be one of China’s largest ever debt restructuring.

Yesterday the first study on vaccine effectiveness versus the omicron variant was released in South Africa. This preliminary data has yet to be peer-reviewed, but it found that the impact of antibodies in blood plasma from individuals vaccinated with Pfizer led to a 40x reduction in neutralization capacity against the variant. This supports that the variant is more readily transmitted, but the data does not yet imply that those vaccinated will experience severe symptoms.

Japan’s final estimate for third quarter GDP was a bigger contraction than expected, falling 0.9% following Q2’s 0.4% QoQ growth and expectations for a 0.8% contraction.

The big news Tuesday was the House of Representatives passing a measure to the Senate to raise the debt ceiling by a simple majority vote, which would allow for the bypass of the 60-vote filibuster threshold. The Senate’s top Republican, Mitch McConnell, has reportedly endorsed the plan with a Senate vote expected later this week, setting the stage for the Democrats to unilaterally raise the debt limit.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for the U.S. jumped to 48.4 in December from 43.9 in November, which was the lowest level since September 2015. This was the biggest bounce in over a year, but the absolute level remains in modestly pessimistic territory. A global pandemic and rotating on-again-off-again restrictions make for volatile sentiment.

The U.S. trade balance for October came in wider than expected but did see a significant narrowing from the enormous $80.9 billion deficit last month, driving primarily by goods.

Later today we will get the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTs) for October. For some insight into what we might see from this report, as of November 26, according to data from Indeed.com, job postings were at a new high of 57% above the February 2020 level with a particularly large increase in the second half of November. Human Resources is seeing the biggest increase, at 120% above February 2020 levels, following by Loading and Stocking at 111%, and Production and Manufacturing at 109%. Those areas seeing the weakest growth are those most closely impacted by the pandemic. Beauty & Wellness is at the bottom of the list at 5.1% over February 2020 levels following by Hospitality and Tourism coming in second worst at 16.4% growth.

U.S. equities enjoyed another positive day with the Nasdaq seeing its best day since March, rising 3.0%. The S&P rose 2.1% to end the day 1% below its all-time high with 85% of its component shares closing in the green, while the Dow added 1.4%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury rose to 0.69%, its highest close since the beginning of the pandemic, and WTI crude closed at the highest-level post-Thanksgiving. The optimism wasn’t limited to the U.S. as global markets enjoyed their biggest 1-day increase in over a year, with the FTSE All World Index rising 2.1%.

Before trading begins in U.S. equities today, Brown-Forman (BF.B), Campbell Soup (CPB), Thor Industries (THOR), United Natural Foods (UNI), and Vera Bradley (VRA) will be among the two scoops of companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

ChargePoint (CHPT) reported its October quarter revenue rose 78.8% YoY to $65 million topping the $63.26 million consensus. Networked charging revenue for the third quarter was $47.5 million, an increase of 111% YoY from $22.6 million and subscription revenue was $13.4 million, up 24% YoY. The company issued upside guidance for its January quarter with revenue of $73-78 million vs. the $63.3 million consensus.

October quarter results at Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) soared year over year with EPS easily clearing the consensus forecast as revenue for the quarter rocketed almost 192% higher YoY. Including all stores, comparable store sales decreased -0.4% compared with the same period in 2019. For its January quarter, the company expects comparable store sales to be slightly positive compared with 4Q19. Walk-in comparable store sales are expected to remain strong, while Special Events comparable-store sales will be a temporary headwind.

Revenue and EPS at Toll Brothers (TOL) topped consensus expectations for the homebuilder’s October quarter. Home sales revenues were $2.95 billion, up 18% YoY while delivered homes were 3,341, up 14%, but a tad short of the 3,450-unit guidance. Exiting the quarter, Toll’s backlog hit $9.5 billion, up 49% YoY, with the number of homes in backlog reaching 10,302, up 32%. For its fiscal 2022, the company sees deliveries of 11,250-12,000 units with 2,000 units in the current quarter. Alongside that outlook, Toll shared it is “challenged by significant supply chain and labor constraints that are extending delivery times for our homes.”

On the back of stronger than expected leisure travel demand over the Thanksgiving holiday and continued strength in bookings, Southwest Airlines (LUV) lifted its guidance for the current quarter. The company now sees revenue for the quarter down 10-15% vs 2019 to $4.86-5.15 billion vs. its prior guidance for a 15%-25% decline.

Amazon (AMZN) Web Services experienced a major outage yesterday that affected apps and websites dependent on AWS, ranging from Duolingo, Disney+ (DIS), Robinhood (HOOD), Coinbase (COIN), and Fortnight to Tinder and Netflix (NFLX). Amazon warehouse and delivery workers were also reporting that key tools used to get packages into consumers’ hands were down, making deliveries impossible in some areas. The outage also took down Alexa and Ring in some areas.

Visa (V) announced the launch of Visa's Global Crypto Advisory Practice, an offering within Visa Consulting & Analytics designed to help clients and partners advance their own crypto journey.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) signed a definitive agreement for the sale of most of its Security assets to Securitas AB (SECUB) for $3.2 billion in cash. The transaction does not include Stanley Access Technologies, the state-of-the-art automatic door solutions business.

Broadcom (AVGO) agreed to acquire computer software company AppNeta - terms of the deal were not disclosed. AppNeta specializes in network performance monitoring solution that offers visibility into the end-user experience of any application, from any location, at any time.

Carlyle Group (CG) sold a portfolio of six wind farms in northern and western New York to power company AES Corp. (AES).

Meme stock GameStop (GME), as well as Oxford Industries (OXM) and RH (RH), are slated to be among those reporting their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

December 9: Jobless claims, Wholesale Inventories

December 10: Inflation, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Federal Monthly Budget

December 14: November PPI

December 15: November Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Import/Export Prices, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, Federal Reserve Interest Rate decision

“When dealing with people, remember you are not dealing with creatures of logic, but creatures of emotion.” ~Dale Carnegie

