Daily Markets: Peace Talks Temper Volatility as China Lockdown Eases Oil Prices

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed as the city of Shanghai (with a population of 25 million) instituted a covid lockdown. Despite that news, the China Shanghai Composite was muted, returning 0.07% on the day while India’s Sensex had a modest gain of 0.40% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.31%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries index and South Korea’s KOSPI ended the day essentially flat with a 0.01% and 0.02% decline respectively while Japan’s Nikkei traded off 0.73% and Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 0.89%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a mixed market open later this morning.

Equities are being influenced by the next round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine as well as the latest retreat in oil prices following word of the fresh covid lockdown in China. Ahead of peace talks slated to begin tomorrow in Turkey, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is insisting on the territorial integrity of his country after earlier suggesting he was ready for a compromise. Previous reports indicate Ukraine would discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia but such a pact would have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum. While we can understand how this latest round of “hopium” will influence equities in the very near term, we have to remember the devil is in the details and if peace talks were to falter it would mean the duration of the war, sanctions, and other issues would continue. As we approach the March quarter earnings season, investors will soon have a much better sense of the financial impact on earnings expectations for the first half of 2022.

International Economy

A light day in significant international economic releases with Japan Unemployment and Australian Retail Sales scheduled to be reported at 7:30 PM ET and 8:30 PM ET tonight. Japan's February unemployment is expected to remain stable from January’s figure of 2.80% and Australia’s February Retail Sales are expected to report growth of 2.00%, rising from January’s reported 1.80%

Domestic Economy

February preliminary Wholesale Inventories will be released at 8:30 AM ET with expectations for slightly slower growth of 0.40% from the previously reported 0.80% in January. The March Dallas Federal Reserve Manufacturing Index will be released at 10:30 AM ET and is expected to tick up a point to 15 from February’s reported 14.

The White House will reportedly unveil a new minimum tax targeting billionaires, dubbed the "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax," which would establish a 20% minimum tax rate on all American households worth more than $100 million. The majority of new revenue raised by the tax would come from billionaires.

Last week, the Nasdaq Composite gains 2.0%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added a more meager 0.3% and the S&P 500 notched a 1.8% gain while the Russell 2000 was little changed. Including those moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -4.1%

S&P 500: -4.7%

Nasdaq Composite: -9.4%

Russell 2000: -7.5%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -1.1%

Ether (ETH-USD): -11.3%

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Science Applications (SAIC) is slated to report its latest quarterly results.

Tesla (TSLA) plans to suspend production at its Shanghai plant for at least one day as the local government intensifies Covid restrictions after a surge in cases in the city. Shanghai is introducing new rounds of lockdowns to be rolled out sequentially across the city’s neighborhoods. Restrictions and mass testing started today in areas east of the Huangpu River, with those lasting until April 1. Restrictions and testing in districts west of the river will begin on April 1 and continue until April 5. According to the announcement, all citizens, except for those providing essential and public services, will not be allowed to leave their neighborhoods.

In separate news, according to a filing with the SEC this morning, Tesla wants to split its stock so it can pay a stock dividend to shareholders.

Hormel's (HRL) Jennie-O Turkey Store announced that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been confirmed in its supply chain, and currently involves one farm operation in Minnesota.

Virgin Media O2 UK has selected VMware (VMW) to help modernize its network and enable the continued success of its 5G rollout.

ChargePoint (CHPT) and Gatik announced a strategic partnership to develop an electric ecosystem for autonomous vehicles for customers across North America.

Grocery costs could get even more expensive as thousands of grocery workers at Kroger’s (KR) Ralphs, Albertsons (ACI), Vons, and Pavilions stores in California voted to authorize their union to call a strike amid ongoing contract negotiations. No date has been set as yet for a strike, and both sides are reportedly continuing talks on a new labor deal this week. The union is demanding a $5 an hour raise over a three-year contract, which would replace its most recent one that expired March 6.

Reports suggest Walmart (WMT) is aiming to end cigarette sales in some stores, which would have an impact on Altria (MO), Philip Morris International (PM), Vector Group (VGR), and other cigarette companies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved STAAR Surgical's (STAA) EVO/EVO+ Visian Implantable Collamer Lens for the correction of myopia and myopia with astigmatism. An estimated 100M U.S. adults ages 21 to 45 who have myopia are potential candidates for EVO, a biocompatible implantable lens that corrects distance vision.

Shares of Genius Group (GNS), Rail Vision (RVSN), and Wearable Devices (WLDS) are expected to price their IPO offerings this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) will be the lone company reporting its quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Tuesday, March 29

Germany: Gfk Consumer Confidence – April

France: Consumer Confidence Survey – March

UK: Bank of England

Germany: ZEW Current Situation & Economic Sentiment – March

US: FHFA Home Price Index – January

US: Consumer Confidence – March

US: JOLTS Job Openings Report – February

Wednesday, March 30

Japan: Retail Sales (Preliminary) – February

Japan: Import/Export – February

Eurozone: Business Climate, Consumer Confidence, Economic Confidence, Industrial Confidence, and Services Confidence Indicators – March

Germany: Consumer Price Index - March

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Survey – March

US: 4Q 2021 GDP – Final

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, March 31

Korea: Industrial Production – February

Japan: Industrial Production – February

China: CFLP Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing PMI – March

Germany: Retail Sales – February

UK: 4Q 2021 GDP (Final)

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - February

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Personal Consumption & Spending – February

US: Chicago PMI – March

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 1

Japan: Tankan Large Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing Index – 1Q 2022

Japan: Markit/JMMA Manufacturing PMI – March

China: Markit/Caixin Manufacturing PMI – March

Eurozone: Markit PMI Manufacturing – March

UK: CIPS Manufacturing PMI – March

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - March

US: Employment Report – March

US: Markit Manufacturing PMI – March

US: Construction Spending – February

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – March

