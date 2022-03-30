Daily Markets: Peace Talk Skepticism Ahead of ADP March Jobs Data

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board, with the exception of Japan’s Nikkei which traded off 0.80%. Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.21%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.68%, Taiwan’s TAIEX advanced 1.09%, while India’s Sensex and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.28% and 1.39%, respectively while China’s Shanghai Composite rebounded 1.96% from earlier covid lockdown losses as Shanghai is halfway through its first phase of city-wide lockdowns. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a soft market open later this morning.

The ongoing lockdown in Shanghai does not seem to be having the kind of impact feared by markets. That said, Russia/Ukraine concerns are still very much front and center in investors’ minds. While peace talks are ongoing and Russia has made pledges to shift its focus elsewhere in Ukraine, there are doubts about their willingness to follow through with these declarations, which continues to unnerve investors even as questions of European energy dependence are beginning to be be addressed.

As investors keep one eye on Europe, the other is fixed on our own markets and economy. While Q1 GDP estimates have bounced around this quarter ranging from nearly 2% to -.25% the current estimate sits at 0.9%, lower than longer term trends, but not alarming. What did cause some investor alarm yesterday was the temporary inversion of the yield curve between the 2-year and 10-year treasuries, which has traditionally been viewed as a recessionary indicator. Before investors jump to any conclusions, questions as to the economic push-pull between the post Omicron re-opening and the Russia-Ukraine war need to be answered. The upcoming March quarter earnings season should bring some degree of clarity to those issues.

Data Download

International Economy

This morning saw a number of Eurozone sentiment indexes refresh for March as Business Climate (1.7 vs February 1.8), Consumer Confidence (-18.7 vs February -8.8) and Economic Confidence (108.5 vs February 113.9) were updated. Business Climate showed a slight upside surprise to estimates while Economic Confidence came in lower than expected. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and its economic impacts, and the overall wariness in Europe regarding Russia’s willingness to follow through on its own policy statements concerning its actions in Ukraine a decline in these figures is understandable.

Later this morning at 8:00 AM ET, the German March Consumer Price Index will be updated with expectations set for an increase to 6.60% from February’s 5.50% driven once again by rising energy costs.

Domestic Economy

7:00 AM ET will see weekly updates on both the average 30-year mortgage rate and the change in weekly mortgage applications. Recent trends indicate rates will at least hold if not rise and given elevated rates, that growth in mortgage applications, while volatile, will continue its declining trend.

8:15 AM ET will see the March update of the ADP Employment survey. Expectations are for a decline to 444,000 jobs as compared to February’s 475,000 figure.

8:30 AM ET will see that final update for YoY 4Q 2021 GDP. Expectations are for no further adjustments to the reported 5.60% growth for the final quarter of 2021.

10:30 AM ET will see the release of a number of weekly energy related releases including Inventory, Production and Refinery Utilization updates.

Markets

Reported progress on Russia-Ukraine peace talks led to the continued drop in oil prices and helped propel the CNN Money Fear & Greed Index to a Neutral reading, up from Fear last week, giving equities another day of positive action. The S&P 500 ended yesterday 1.2% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.8% and the Russell 2000 2.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.0%. Including those moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -2.9%

S&P 500: -2.8%

Nasdaq Composite: -6.06%

Russell 2000: -5.0%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -1.0%

Ether (ETH-USD): -9.8%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, BioNTech (BNTX), Five Below (FIVE), MSM Industrial (MSM), and Paychex (PAYX) are slated to report their quarterly results.

Shares of memory computer company Micron (MU) rose in aftermarket trading last night following the company’s quarterly earnings that topped expectations and guidance that also bested estimates. Micron shared that memory and storage revenue has outpaced the rest of the semiconductor industry over the last two decades, and it expects this trend to continue over the next decade, thanks to ongoing advancement of AI, 5G and EV adoption. In particular, Micron shared data center is now the largest market for memory and storage, eclipsing mobile, and it sees data center demand growth outpacing the broader memory and storage market over the next decade due to secular drivers in cloud and IT investment.

RH (RH) reported mixed quarterly results with revenue modestly missing consensus expectations while the company delivered an EPS beat. While it issued upside guidance for the current quarter, RH issued full-year revenue guidance that implies $3.95-$4.02 billion vs. the $4.4 billion consensus. On its earnings call, management touched on plans to launch “The World of RH,” an online portal where customers can “explore and be inspired by the depth and dimension of our brand” as part of the company’s larger plan to address the global RH ecosystem it sees as a $7-$10 trillion opportunity.

Despite auto-ship sales increasing 21.2% YoY, Chewy (CHWY) missed January quarter consensus expectations for both revenue and EPS and guided the current quarter below expectations. Among the factors contributing to its weaker than expected bottom line performance were cost inflation and elevated inbound freight costs, and shared that while it is seeing improvement in labor availability and inbound shipping costs, outbound shipping costs “remain elevated.”

Carrefour (CRRFY) plans to install 700+ EV charging stations and 5K charging points at its French hypermarkets and Carrefour Market supermarkets by 2025.

Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) and Western Digital (WDC) signed a MOU to collaborate on standardizing and driving adoption of next-generation data placement, processing and fabrics (D2PF) storage technologies.

Mitsubishi Electric (MIELY) shared it has developed an artificial intelligence technology that identifies individuals captured with multiple surveillance cameras in one-tenth time of conventional AI.

IPOs

Shares of Genius Group (GNS), Rail Vision (RVSN), and Wearable Devices (WLDS) are expected to price their IPO offerings this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

There are no corporate earnings reports to be had that will have a market moving impact one way or the other. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, March 31

Korea: Industrial Production – February

Japan: Industrial Production – February

China: CFLP Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing PMI – March

Germany: Retail Sales – February

UK: 4Q 2021 GDP (Final)

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - February

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Personal Consumption & Spending – February

US: Chicago PMI – March

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 1

Japan: Tankan Large Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing Index – 1Q 2022

Japan: Markit/JMMA Manufacturing PMI – March

China: Markit/Caixin Manufacturing PMI – March

Eurozone: Markit PMI Manufacturing – March

UK: CIPS Manufacturing PMI – March

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - March

US: Employment Report – March

US: Markit Manufacturing PMI – March

US: Construction Spending – February

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – March

