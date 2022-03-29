Daily Markets: Peace Talk Optimism Lifts Stocks but Yield Curve and Earnings Concerns Remain

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board with the exception of China’s Shanghai Composite which fell 0.33%. Taiwan’s TAIEX advanced slightly 0.16%, Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.42%, India’s Sensex rose 0.56%, while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries traded up 0.75% and Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the day ahead 1.10% and 1.12%, respectively. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive market open later this morning.

Equities could be affected on several fronts today: First, investors are waiting for the outcome of today’s latest round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, while oil prices look to recover some of their recent sell-off. Then there's the China lockdowns vs. the loosening Covid restrictions elsewhere across the globe. Should there be progress in the peace talks, we are likely to see equity markets move higher but that doesn’t mean we are out of the proverbial woods just yet. Investors are also eyeing the yield curve, which has seen some short-term rates move above longer-term ones - that inversion has increased concerns over a potential economic downturn as the Fed looks to fight high inflation. We’d also note despite all of that, consensus expectations for the S&P 500 for the first half of 2022 have inched up compared to where they were in early January, setting the stage for what could be a volatile market as the March quarter earnings season gets underway before too long.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night’s Release of Japanese February Unemployment came in slightly better than expected at 2.70% as compared to expectations and January’s 2.80% release.

Germany’s April Gfk Consumer Confidence figure came in at -15.5 which blew through expectations of -11.2 and was significantly lower than March’s reading of -8.5. The move tests a 14-month low and is a clear indication that consumers expect the war in Ukraine to have continued significant impact on energy prices and in turn, overall consumer spending power.

While on a different scale, France’s March Consumer Confidence Survey also matched mid-term lows seeing 91.0 which hadn’t been seen since February of 2021, and is spurred by Russia/Ukraine war inflation expectations.

The UK’s Bank of England announced a number of February figures this morning including Mortgage Approvals (71,000 vs 73,800) and Mortgage Lending (GBP 4.7 billion vs GBP 5.9 billion), both of which are down from January levels and confirm that January’s number represented a temporary surge of buyers closing deals in advance of expected BoE rate hikes. February UK consumer Credit was also released showing growth of GBP 1.9 billion and surprised GBP 1.1 billion over expectations as well as January’s GBP 140 million figure. It is thought that overall cost of living increases has prompted borrowing.

Domestic Economy

This morning at 9:00 AM ET we will see the January release of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Home price index which tracks the cost of single-family homes across the nation. The January release put the average home price at just over $367,000 and given the trajectory of this metric over time expectations are for a further increase. Also being released is the YoY S&P Case-Schiller Home Price Index which tracks home prices as well but has controls to ensure that period over period comparisons are more specific to home type, size, and amenities. Expectations are for a slight drop in growth to 18.50% from January’s 18.60%.

10:00 AM ET will see the release of March Consumer Confidence which is expected to dip slightly to 107.0 from February’s 110.5 and February’s JOLTS Job Openings Report Which saw a slight dip in January to just over 11.2 million but remains uncharacteristically high given pre-pandemic levels of close to 7 million.

The Senate passed the America COMPETES Act of 2022 that includes $52 billion for U.S. semiconductor production. However, because of differences with the House version of the bill that passed on February 4, the two houses of Congress will need to reconcile the differences between their versions and present the final product to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

Markets

While renewed growth concerns owing to China’s two-pronged Covid lockdown in Shanghai while the White House proposed tax increases in the FY23 budget weighed on equities at the start of yesterday, afternoon progress on the Russia-Ukraine front and the continued fall in oil prices lifted stocks to finish the day higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, the Nasdaq Composite added 1.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average limped along finishing the day up 0.3% while the Russell 2000 finished the day little changed. Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher, led by the consumer discretionary, information technology, and real estate while energy, materials, and financials closed lower. Including those moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -3.8%

S&P 500: -4.0%

Nasdaq Composite: -8.3%

Russell 2000: -7.5%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -0.3%

Ether (ETH-USD): -8.8%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Conn’s (CONN), McCormick & Co. (MKC), and Solo Brands (DTC) are slated to report their quarterly results.

Amazon (AMZN) announced Amazon Glow will now be available for all customers in the U.S., arriving with a growing library of Amazon Kids+ games, visual arts activities, books, and immersive features.

Boyd Gaming (BYD) announced it will acquire online gaming technology company Pala Interactive for $170 million. Pala’s technology includes its player account management system, casino, poker, and social casino and poker platforms.

Raymond James (RJF) reached an agreement to acquire SumRidge Partners, a technology-driven fixed income market maker specializing in investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds, and institutional preferred securities.

HSBC (HSBC) and IBM (IBM) announced they would collaborate on exploring applications for quantum computing in financial services, including pricing and portfolio optimization, advancing net-zero goals, and to mitigate risks, including identifying and addressing fraudulent activity.

Nokia (NOK) has been selected by Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) to enhance its 5G network across Taiwan’s central and southern regions, continuing the long-term relationship between the two companies that spans back to the deployment of 2G networks.

Western Union (WU) launched its money transfer services with South Korean fintech company ICB to offer customers seamless access to Western Union's money transfer services via ICB's mobile app - DEBUNK Remit.

Intuit (INTU), the company behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp, announced it will vigorously challenge a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The complaint alleges Intuit’s advertising practices directed consumers who were eligible for free tax filing software from TurboTax or the IRS Free File Program to the company’s paid tax preparation products.

IPOs

Shares of Genius Group (GNS), Rail Vision (RVSN), and Wearable Devices (WLDS) are expected to price their IPO offerings this week.

AI-based video technology company Iveda Solutions (IVDA) filed to uplist its shares to Nasdaq and hold an $8 million initial public offering.

Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Chewy (CHWY), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Micron (MU), and RH (RH) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, March 30

Japan: Retail Sales (Preliminary) – February

Japan: Import/Export – February

Eurozone: Business Climate, Consumer Confidence, Economic Confidence, Industrial Confidence, and Services Confidence Indicators – March

Germany: Consumer Price Index - March

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Survey – March

US: 4Q 2021 GDP – Final

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, March 31

Korea: Industrial Production – February

Japan: Industrial Production – February

China: CFLP Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing PMI – March

Germany: Retail Sales – February

UK: 4Q 2021 GDP (Final)

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - February

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Personal Consumption & Spending – February

US: Chicago PMI – March

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 1

Japan: Tankan Large Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing Index – 1Q 2022

Japan: Markit/JMMA Manufacturing PMI – March

China: Markit/Caixin Manufacturing PMI – March

Eurozone: Markit PMI Manufacturing – March

UK: CIPS Manufacturing PMI – March

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - March

US: Employment Report – March

US: Markit Manufacturing PMI – March

US: Construction Spending – February

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – March

Thought for the Day

