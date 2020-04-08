Daily Markets: Pandemic Realities Return to Center Stage

Today's Big Picture

Markets today are taking a breather on the realization that this pandemic isn't going to be a short bout of pain followed by a quick recovery. As countries in Europe are talking about their plans to loosen up their lockdowns, the reality that we are in for a protracted period of constrained activity is sinking in for many who had been more optimistic.

US equity futures point to a small drop at the open. The major European equity indices were all in the red by midday trading, having been down most of the morning. Markets in Asia were mostly down today with Japan's Nikkei 225 the only one to close in the green, rising 2.1%, while China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.3%, and South Korea's Kospi and Australia's ASX 200 both fell 0.9%.

Data Download

Coronavirus

There are just under 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases globally. The US now has over 400k confirmed cases, more than doubling in only 7 days and more than the next three highest nations (Spain, Italy, and France) combined. The testing rate adjusted for the population is currently about half of that of Italy's and about 80% of Spain's. At 142.3k, New York now has more cases than the entire nation of either Spain or Italy, with a population that is just 2/5th of Spain's and less than 1/3rd of Italy's. Yesterday New York and New Jersey had their worst daily death tolls from Covid-19. The economic and emotional impact of this will be immense.

Professor Mauro Ferrari, the president of the European Union's Research Council (the EU's chief scientist), has resigned in frustration over this inability to persuade Brussels to set up a large-scale EU-wide scientific program to fight the pandemic. This not a good sign for the likelihood that nations in the EU will be able to work together to open up their economies as the peak of the virus passes. This is also a very bad sign for the long-term viability of the Eurozone.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care, where he has spent the last two nights. Officials have reported his condition as stable, and he is receiving oxygen but is breathing without any assistance. Yesterday the UK reported its largest daily increase in deaths so far, with 786 fatalities.

Hong Kong extended its ban on public gatherings of more than four people and the closure of some bars until April 23. Singapore has passed a set of laws banning social gatherings of any size in both private and public areas. China lifted travel restrictions in the global epicenter of the pandemic, Wuhan, effective today, ending the 6 1/2 week lockdown that began January 23.

Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, and Italy have announced plans to slowly ease up on their lockdowns later this month.

Austria will open some shops starting April 14, with the remaining to open May 1. Only one shopper per 20 square meters of shopping space will be permitted, and all shoppers will be required to wear masks when in establishments larger than 400 square meters. Restaurants and hotels will not reopen until mid-May at the earliest, and no public events will be allowed until at least late June.

Denmark is looking to reopen care centers and schools on April 15, but all other restrictions will remain for another 4 weeks. Norway is following a similar path.

In Italy, schools are rumored to likely to remain closed until September, much to the horror of Italian parents. Some shops may resume limited operations after April 13, with Italians "allowed" to go outside and gradually return to offices after May 3. We cannot believe we had to write "allowed" to go outside.

The intensity of the crisis triggered by the coronavirus for households and businesses is unprecedented, even worse than the 2008 financial crisis, according to Italy's ISTAT (Istituto Nazionale di Statistica). The statistics agency said consumer spending will fall 9.9% if the lockdown persists until June, and added that the shutdown has affected 34% of all economic activities.

A 38-year-old man was recently fined by police in Italy after saying on his coronavirus movement 'self-certification' form (this is a form that all Italians have to fill out if they are moving farther than 200 meters from home) that he had to leave home in Viterbo to get hashish in Rome. Who says that isn't essential?

International Economy

There is growing evidence that a deep global recession began in March, with France's economy likely contracting the most since WWII. IHS Markit data on US export volumes for the first two full weeks of March were less than half of 2019 levels. The WTO is scheduled to release a new forecast for global trade today at 11am ET that is expected to project much bigger contractions in global trade and the global economy than the 12.6% and 2% (respectively) experienced in 2009.

After yesterday's web-based meeting, which led to an all-nighter, the EU's 19 finance ministers were unable to reach an agreement on how to deploy the bloc's bailout fund and whether coronabonds ought to be considered. A major impasse has emerged between Italy and the Netherlands concerning "innovative financial instruments," which are too much for the Dutch and too little for the Italians. The group plans to meet virtually again tomorrow.

The EU commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, was due to announce a "road map" today that would guide member states on when best to end their lockdowns. The preliminary talks were not well received by those members who are the hardest hit - namely Italy, Spain, and France. They all argued that any plan needed to be formed in cooperation with governments and not thrown at them last minute.

After this negative feedback and the abrupt departure of the EU's chief scientist, von der Leyen has put her announcement on hold for now. The EU is facing the biggest challenge of its lifetime, and so far, the union is failing miserably. Even those Italians who were once staunch supporters of the EU are now questioning if and why the nation should remain, the FT has a great article on this, with the most poignant phrase , "what have we done to the Germans to make them treat us like this?"

This morning the Economy Watchers Survey in Japan fell from 27.4 in February to 14.2, well below the 27.6 excepted and dropping to its lowest level on record, with data going back to 2001 - a continuation on the theme we see all over the world.

Germany's leading economic institute announced today that its economy will probably contract by 9.8% in the second quarter, the biggest contraction the nation has ever experienced since records began in 1970. This would be more than double the slowdown in the first quarter of 2009. Unemployment is expected to reach 5.9%.

Markets

Yesterday the major US equity indices were up between 2% and 4% in early trading, but then continued to roller coaster up and down to close mostly down on the day with the Nasdaq 100 down 0.4%, the S&P 500 down 0.2%, the Dow down 0.1% and the NYSE Composite up 0.2%.

The S&P 500 has gained 19% in just 11 days, and the Dow has started a new bull market after rising 21% in three days in late March. If the S&P 500 closes above 2,684.88, it will also be in a new bull market. Go figure.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury rose to 0.73%, its highest in over a week. While rice prices are hitting a 7-year high as pandemic fears lead to stockpiling. It isn't all about TP.

Domestic Economy

Application to refinance a home loan fell 19% WoW, but are 144% higher than the same time last year. In contrast, Mortgage application to purchase a home fell 12% WoW and 33% from the same time last year thanks to the extreme uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Later today, we will get the usual weekly MBA mortgage report, the weekly petroleum status report, and the FOMC meeting minutes.

Stocks to Watch

Yesterday, DiaSorin SpA (DSRLF) announced it completed tests at Pavia's Policlinico San Matteo Hospital for a new high-volume serum test to detect antibodies in patients infected with COVID-19. The company said it is working on getting the CE label and authorization for emergency use (EUA) from the European Food and Drug Administration before the end of April.

This morning MSC Industrial (MSM) reported in-line quarterly EPS of $1.00. In a bit of a twist on what we've been seeing these last few weeks, president and CEO Erik Gershwind shared that even though the company is suspending its quarterly guidance "until we get through this period of heightened uncertainty, we will be providing monthly updates on average daily sales developments following our month-end close, as well as comments on the business trends that we have seen over the course of the month." That may keep your authors a little extra busy in the coming weeks, but we applaud the company's move in favor of transparency during these uncertain times.

Today Costco (COST) will report its sales data for March. Based on anecdotal reports of consumer stockpiling, we suspect the company will deliver favorable comps. Among other things, the March figures should benefit from bulk purchases of cleaning products and other necessities. TP anyone?

Amazon (AMZN) is pausing its Amazon Shipping service, which competes with UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX), beginning in June as the company needs people and the capacity to contend with the surge in orders from its own customers.

Piper Sandler's biannual "Taking Stock with Teens," survey, conducted between February 17 and March 27, found that 47% believe the economy is getting worse, up from 28% a year ago. The report found that teen spending was down 13% from last Spring and down 4% from the fall, dropping to the lowest level since Fall 2011. The demographics' top brands are Nike (NKE), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Adidas (ADDYY), and Lululemon (LULU) for shopping and Chik-fil-A or Starbucks (SBUX) for grabbing a bite.

AT&T (T), the world's most indebted nonfinancial company, announced yesterday that it has secured a $5.5 billion term loan from a consortium of 12 banks and that it will not conduct the $4 billion in share repurchases scheduled for the second quarter to preserve cash. It intends to maintain its quarterly dividend, which at yesterday's closing price implies a roughly 7% yield. Shares gained 4% yesterday on the news.

A recent article in the Financial Times pointed out that, according to the prices of futures contracts linked to annual dividends for the S&P 500, the market is betting that it will take until 2028 to beat the $56 per share dividends paid by companies in the index in 2019. For reference, it took 3 years to recover from the Great Financial crisis and 19 years from the Great Depression.

PVH (PVH), the company behind Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Izod, and other branded apparel, announced it will furlough roughly 75% of its store, office, and warehouse employees in North America or reduce their hours in response to the virus. All remaining full-time employees will see a temporary salary hit between 5%-20%. PVH also announced that beginning with suspending its quarterly dividend.

TJX Companies (TJX) announced it will temporarily furlough most of its retail store and distribution center employees after April 11, as a result of continued store closures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) will furlough a "significant amount" of workers beginning April 12.

Yesterday shares of Carnival Corp (CCL) rose 10.7% yesterday following Monday's 20% after the Saudi sovereign wealth fund disclosed that it has an 8.2% stake in the cruise operator. Shares remain down over 70% YTD.

Pinterest (PINS) shares rose 14% in extended trading yesterday after the company released preliminary results for Q1 ahead of its May earnings call. The company expects revenue between $269-$272 million, with 365-367 million global monthly active users.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) rose 3% in extended trading after reporting a beat on its top and bottom line for the first quarter with EPS of $0.40 and revenue of $1.51 billion compared to expectations for $0.35 and $1.47 billion. The company, like many others, withdrew its annual guidance and will not provide any further due to the level of uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Tesla (TSLA) announced that it will cut all salaried employees' pay and furlough hourly workers until May 4, when it plans to resume auto production. The pay reductions, however, are expected to be in place until July 1. Last week the company informed staffing agencies that it would stop all contract work until further notice, leading to the dismissal of hundreds of temp workers.

Exxon (XOM) is cutting its 2020 capital spending, but will not cut its dividend, at least for now. CEO Darren Woods told CNBC yesterday that, "A lot of our shareholders are retail shareholders - people who depend on that dividend - so we've been pretty committed to maintaining that and if necessary in the short-term using the balance sheet to support it." As of yesterday's close, the company's dividend yield was 8.4% due in part to the 40% YTD drop in its share price as WTI has fallen over 50%.

After discovering irregularities during its routine internal auditing process, TAL Education (TAL) reported it found an employee conspiring with external vendors to wrongly inflate sales at the company's Light Class business by forging contracts and other documentation. For the fiscal year 2020 ended February 29, 2020, Light Class sales accounted for approximately 3%- 4% of the TAL's total estimated revenues. TAL shares fell 20% in after-hours trading last night on this news.

Boeing (BA) shared it will make two new software updates to the 737 MAX's flight control computer as it works to win regulatory approval to resume flights of its controversial aircraft.

Delta Airlines (DAL) reports today, having already announced revenues will be down 90%. Ouch.

After today's US equity markets close, PriceSmart (PSMT) is expected to report its quarterly results. Readers looking to get the lowdown on that report as well as Conn's (CONN) and others for tomorrow should visit Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: April 8: FOMC Minutes April 10: US equity markets closed for Good Friday April 14: NFIB Small Business report April 15: Retail Sales report April 17: Options Expiration April 24: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report April 28: Wholesale and Retail Inventories April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 29: Q1 GDP (first estimate) April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 1: Vehicle Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thought for the Day

"It ain't over till it's over." - Yogi Berra

Disclosures

