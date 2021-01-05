Daily Markets: Pandemic Lockdowns and Georgia Elections

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equities closed trading today mostly higher despite reports that a state of emergency will be declared in Japan on Thursday. Mitigating that news, the NYSE announced it no longer plans to delist Chinese telecom stocks and South Korea shared expectations for chip exports to increase 10% YoY in 2021 to $109.30 billion. By mid-day trading, European equities were mostly lower following reports of extended pandemic lockdowns and fresh signs of economic speed bumps. U.S. futures point to a modest open but odds are today’s session will be a muted one as investor digest not only the latest pandemic related news and implications but wait for the result of Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine the balance of power in Washington.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Yesterday, California confirmed more cases of the fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus, with three new cases in San Diego and two new cases in San Bernardino county. New York’s Governor Cuomo also confirmed its first case of this new variant of the virus in an individual with no known travel history.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a third national lockdown for the UK, warning that the National Health Service (NHS) is at risk of becoming overwhelmed by a surge in new cases of Covid-19. All primary and secondary schools have been ordered closed until mid-February and for the next seven weeks, people are asked to not leave their homes except for specified purposes including essential work or to buy food or medicine. The measures are expected to be reviewed the week of February 15. This has prompted airlines to shrink their UK schedules with EasyJet Plc (ESYJY) paring back to prioritize essential connections between key UK cities and “a small number of international routes.” Meanwhile, British Airways (IAG:LN) shared it will keep “crucial links” open while it reviews its schedule, and tourism company TUI AG (TUIFF) halted all package holiday tours from the UK through mid-February.

Germany is expected to extend its current lockdown that took effect on December 16 until the end of January.

While the U.S. has seen its vaccine rollout occurring at a much slower pace than expected in December, governments in the EU are also facing pressure to speed up their rollouts as so far, the pace of inoculations in the EU is lagging behind both the U.S. and UK. Germany said it is considering a delay in administering a second dose of the BioNTech (BNTX)/Pfizer (PFE) vaccine to make its supplies go further, following in the steps of the UK which announced a similar plan last week. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the rightwing Brothers of Italy party, has launched an online petition to gather public support for a motion of no confidence in Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte, in part due to his government’s handling of the vaccine rollout. Last week, Madrid, Spain, used only about 6% of the first 49,000 doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine it received.

International Economy

As expected, Germany’s Unemployment Rate in November was unchanged from October’s 6.1% while the country’s Retail Sales rose 5.6% YoY in November vs. 8.6% YoY in October and compared to expectations for a drop to 3.9%.

Spain’s Consumer Confidence rose to 63.1 in December from 55.7 in November and the eight-year low of 48.5 registered in October.

Domestic Economy

A pair of run-off elections today in Georgia will determine which party controls the Senate. In the past few days, betting markets have given the two Democrats a slight edge in the race after having favored the Republicans for much of the past month.

Yesterday’s Markit Manufacturing PMI for December was stronger than expected, rising to 57.1 from 56.7 versus expectations for a decline to 56.5.

Construction Spending in November revealed that private residential spending continues to be a major tailing for US construction spending as private nonresidential spending is down 9.5% YoY to the weakest level since early 2011.

Later today we will get the ISM Manufacturing report for December and the weekly API Crude Oil Stocks Change data plus investors will hear from the Federal Reserve’s Williams and Evans.

Markets

U.S. equities had their worst day yesterday since October amid stumbling vaccine rollouts and spiking new cases as more draconian lockdowns become more likely around the world. Decliners outpaced advancers by 5 to 1. The Nasdaq Composite, Nasdaq 100, and the S&P 500 all closed down 1.5% and more than 80% of the companies in the S&P 500 saw their shares close lower the first day of trading in 2021. The Dow fell 1.3% and the Russell 2000 dropped 0.3% but gold rose 2.7%.

The FTSE All-World Index set a record high intraday Monday, but close down 0.6%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.7% but had been up as much as 1.7% intraday. the iShares MSCI Emerging Market ETF (EEM) rose 1.8% yesterday to reach a new high while 10-year TIPS yields closed at a record low of -1.12% going back to 1997.

Stocks to Watch

South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy (MOTIE) expects a 10.2% year-on-year increase for semiconductor exports in 2021 to around $109.3 billion. If that estimate is achieved, it would be the second-highest figure on record. That forecast bodes well not only for Samsung Electronics (005930:KS) and SK Hynix (000660:KS) but also points to rising demand for semiconductor capital equipment from companies like Applied Materials (AMAT).

Ryanair Holdings (RYA) and Wizz Air Holdings (WIZZ) both reported sharp drops in December traffic following several European nations imposed renewed lockdown measures. Ryanair said passenger traffic fell 83%, as it operated 22% of its schedule with a 73% load factor, while Wizz Air shared its passenger traffic fell 80% on a 56% load factor.

British grocer Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRWSY) shared its sales for 22 weeks ended January 3rd excluding fuel rose 8.7% year-on-year, or 8.1% on a like-for-like basis. Including fuel, the figures were 1.9% and 2.3%, respectively, as coronavirus restrictions continued to hurt fuel sales.

The NYSE announced that NYSE Regulation no longer intends to move forward with the delisting action concerning China Telecom (CHA), China Unicom (CHU), and China Mobile (CHL).

Netflix (NFLX) announced in a tweet that a projected 63 million households will have viewed the new "Bridgerton" series in the four-week period following release; the streaming video company also noted that holiday viewership represented its "biggest viewing week between Christmas and New Year's ever."

Elbit Systems (ELBT) has been selected to establish and operate the International Flight Training Center of the Hellenic Air Force for $1.68 billion over a period of 20 years.

The Pentagon announced Lockheed Martin (LMT) has been awarded a $4.9 billion contract for the production of three geosynchronous Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared satellites, the Pentagon announced January 4.

International Game Tech. PLC (IGT) has completed the final stage of Nevada regulatory approval for its Resort Wallet carded cashless module that will give their casino patrons the option of a reduced-contact, safer, and effortless cashless slot gaming experience.

Twitter (TWTR) announced it will acquire podcasting app Breaker. As part of the transaction, Breaker will shut down its app and website on January 15.

The Wall Street Journal reports Mondelez International (MDLZ) is nearing a deal to buy paleo chocolate-bar maker Hu Master Holdings, the latest move by an established food company to tap into the growing demand for healthier snacks.

Agree Realty (ADC) announced it will move to a monthly dividend starting in Jan 2021.

After today’s market close, SMART Global (SGH) is expected to report its quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on that report and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results, ADP Employment, Markit Service PMI, Factory Orders, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Minutes

January 7: Balance of Trade, Jobless Claims, ISM Non-Manufacturing

January 8: Nonfarm Payrolls, Wholesale Inventories

January 11-14: CES 2021

January 12: JOLTs report, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil stocks

January 13: Inflation Rate, EIA energy stocks, Monthly Budget Statement

January 14: Import Prices, Jobless claims, Export & Import Prices,

January 15: Retail Sales, PPI, Empire State Manufacturing, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

January 19 Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Net Long-term TIC flows

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President, NAHB Housing Marking Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

January 21: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

January 22: Markit Manufacturing and Services Flash PMIs, Existing Home Sales, Energy stocks

Thought for the Day

“And now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can be good.” —John Steinbeck

