Daily Markets: Pace of Vaccinations Concern Investors

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia started the week off mostly lower, led by the 2.1% slump in Japan’s Nikkei and the 0.4% move lower in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng while China’s Shanghai Composite finished 1.1% higher. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mixed, and U.S. futures point to more of the same when those markets open later this morning. With the 10-year Treasury yield falling in early trading this morning, growth equities as represented by the Nasdaq Composite Index and the Nasdaq-100 look to start the week off on a positive note.

After having priced in a robust global recovery from the pandemic, fears are once again emerging that life may not get back to normal as soon as hoped, and tensions are rising as countries battle over vaccines. Global supply chains may be at risk as nations implement vaccine requirements at their borders, and a fire at Rensas Electronics (RNECF), one of the world’s largest makers of chips for the auto industry, could have a massive impact on the global chip supply. More on all of that below.

Data Download

Coronavirus

According to data from Johns Hopkins:

Over 123.2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide

More than 2.7 million have lost their lives to Covid-19

Over 436.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered worldwide, and 99.9 million people (or 1.3% of the world’s population) are fully vaccinated

Of the world’s major nations, Israel has fully vaccinated the highest percent of its population at 50.9%.

The U.S. has fully vaccinated 12.8% of its population and administered at least one dose to 37.7% of its population.

The European Union has fully vaccinated 3.3% and administered at least one dose to 12.6% of its population

The UK has fully vaccinated 3.2% and administered at least one dose to 44.1% of its population

The U.S. monthly output for the three authorized vaccines is expected to reach 132 million doses for March, nearly triple the 48 million in February, according to estimates by analysts at Evercore ISI.

The pandemic is once again affecting markets that had been pricing as if the end was in sight. But this morning, shares in airlines and travel companies have been under pressure as the rising coronavirus cases in Europe are increasing concerns that the summer holiday season may not be much better than last year’s.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY), the parent company of British Airways, Iberia, Are Lingus, and Vueling, saw its shares fall as much as 15% when trading began in Europe. Low-cost rivals EasyJet (ESYJY) and Ryanair (RYAAY) saw in early trading 7% declines.

You might have thought Brexit was the all-time low for relations between the European Union and the UK, but you’d be wrong. According to an EU official, the EU is expected to reject authorizations to export AstraZeneca’s (AZN) coronavirus vaccine and its key ingredients to the UK until AZN fulfills its delivery commitments to the EU.

Sticking with AstraZeneca, the company found no evidence of increased blood clot risk in its recent clinical trial for its Covid-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University. The study reported a 79% efficacy for prevention of symptomatic infection (80% in those over 65 years of age) and 100% efficacy against severe or critical disease and hospitalization. One-fifth of participants in the trial were over 65 years of age. The trial found no increased risk of thrombosis amongst the nearly 22,000 participants that received at least one dose of the vaccine. The company is currently in a fight to prove its safety in Europe, with at least 16 nations pausing or limiting the rollout of its vaccine over concerns of a rare side effect involving blood clots. In an attempt to soothe the fears of his country, Italy’s 79-year-old Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he will get the AstraZeneca vaccine and that his son has already had it.

According to the International Chamber of Shipping, unvaccinated sailors could threaten already struggling global supply chains if/when countries introduce vaccination requirements at their borders. The problem is that 53% of the world’s 1.7 million seafarers are from developing nations where the vaccine may not be available to everyone until 2024.

The International Olympic Committee says it will not allow entry into Japan for overseas spectators for the Summer 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, being in Japan held this year from July 23 to September 5, due to the prevailing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

In Germany, there is reporting that Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed to keep German lockdown restrictions in force for another four weeks, until April 18, in the wake of rising cases.

International Economy

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) decided to leave its benchmark interest rates steady for the eleventh consecutive month at 3.85% for the 1-year and 4.65% for the 5-year.

Japan’s index of Leading Economic Indicators, which serves as a gauge for the strength of the economy a few months from now, was downwardly revised for January to 98.5 from a preliminary 99.1 but remains higher than the 97.7 level in Dec 2020. The country’s Coincident indicator was also downwardly revised to 90.3 in January from the preliminary estimate of 91.7.

Emerging markets are on watch after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed another central bank governor a few days after a bigger than expected interest rate increase. The lira responded by tumbling as much as 17% against the dollar on the news.

While the U.S. banking sector has enjoyed strong performance recently, with the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) outperforming the S&P 500 by almost 32 percentage points since the end of November, things may get even uglier for their European counterparts. The EU’s head banking regulator is urging banks to write off loans that are failing, warning that zombie firms could weaken the economic recovery. The reality is that many banks in the region have been struggling with the level of NPLs (non-performing loans) on their books going all the way back to the financial crisis, so this pandemic was the last thing they needed. In the coming months, there could be some headline risk from this area.

Domestic Economy

Today’s data reports for the domestic economy include Chicago Fed National Activity Index and Existing Home Sales. Also, this morning, Fed Chair Powell will be participating in How Can Central Banks Innovate in the Digital Age? at the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Summit.

Markets

Last week, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Russell 2000 set intraday and closing record highs in the first half of the week but ran into selling pressure as Treasury yields, particularly for the 10-year, resumed their upward climb late in the week. Last week in full, the Dow fell 0.5% while both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped 0.8%. The hardest-hit index, the small-cap heavy Russell 2000, finished the week down 2.8%. Despite that slump, with eight trading days to go in the quarter, the Russell finished last week up 15.8% quarter to date, well ahead of the other major market equity indices.

Stocks to Watch

Reuters reports Democratic Representative David Cicilline, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, is preparing to come out with ten or more pieces of legislation targeting Big Tech companies, including Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB).

Nissan (NSANY) announced it halted operations at three factories in North America, including at two U.S. facilities through March 22, the latest automaker to make additional North American production cuts due to the global semiconductor shortage. Stellantis (STLA), the world’s fourth-largest automaker, announced that the output of its Ram Classic pickup trucks in Warren, Michigan, and Saltillo, Mexico, will be affected for “a number of weeks.”

Elon Musk said Tesla (TSLA) would never provide the U.S. government with data collected by its vehicles in China or other countries. Per Musk, Tesla would be shut down everywhere if it used its cars to spy anywhere, which provides “a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential.”

Facebook (FB) confirmed it is developing a version of Instagram for children under 13, a group that can’t use the current version of Instagram due to federal privacy regulations.

Roku’s (ROKU) has acquired home-improvement TV brand This Old House Ventures from private-equity firm TZP Group as it continues to push into original content. As part of the deal, Roku gets global distribution rights along with subsidiary brands (including the TV programs This Old House and Ask This Old House), a library of more than 1,500 episodes, as well as digital assets and the production studio.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) has agreed to buy Kansas City Southern (KSU) for $25 billion in cash and stock. The Board of Kansas City Southern approved the deal, which has also received regulatory approval from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board.

Swiss jewelry company Richemont (CFRHF) reportedly rejected an informal bid from French luxury good maker Kering (PPRUF) in January.

Reports suggest British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGPF) intends to sell its infant formula business in Greater China, a deal that could value the business at more than $2 billion.

A federal jury in Texas said Apple (AAPL) must pay ~$308.5 million to Personalized Media Communications LLC for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management.

In a filing, Visa (V) shared the Justice Department informed the company it plans to open an investigation into Visa’s US “debit practices.”

According to the Motion Picture Association, Global online video service subscriptions have crossed the 1-billion mark.

After today’s market close, Synnex (SNX) and Tencent Music (TME) are slated to report their latest quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those and other such reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

March 23: New Home Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 24: Durable Goods Orders, Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI, EIA Energy Stocks

March 25: US Corporate Profits Q4, weekly jobless claims,

March 26: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 29: Dallas Fed Manufacturing

March 30: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price report, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 1: Alien Nation IPOs on Nasdaq through a Mars Rover SPAC sponsored by the Wormhole Venture Fund led by Jean Luc Picard from Hawkins, Indiana, Weekly jobless claims, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing PMI, Total Vehicle Sales

April 2: Nonfarm Payrolls

April 5: Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, Factory Orders

April 6: JOLTS Job Openings, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 7: Balance of Trade, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Minutes

April 8: Weekly jobless claims

April 9: PPI, Wholesale Inventories

And yes, it’s just ten days until the battle royal, the brawl that will settle it all, is held. That’s right! We’re referring to Godzilla vs. Kong, and for those wondering where your authors may shake out on this, we’ll simply crib a line from the film’s trailer - “Kong bows to no one.” Mark your calendars!

Thought for the Day

“What we think we become.” ~ Buddha

Disclosures

Tesla (TSLA) is a constituent of Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.