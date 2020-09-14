Daily Markets: Oracle (ORCL) Wins Bid For TikTok; Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes

Today’s Big Picture

Shares in Asia-Pacific closed in positive territory today as investors look to hear the results from the Federal Reserve’s meeting later this week. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.3% while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7%, and China’s Shanghai Composite climbed 0.6%. Leading equities in the region higher, Japan inked a trade deal with the UK, Yoshihide Suga was elected new president of the Liberal Democratic Party, following Shinzo Abe, and the Financial Times reports that SoftBank (SFTBF) executives are considering taking the firm private.

That report kicks off the wave of major corporate announcements today, a veritable “Merger Monday” given the number of acquisitions announced this morning, including NVIDIA (NVDA) acquiring SoftBank’s ARM Holdings for $40 billion - see Stocks to Watch for more on that and other M&A announcements out this morning. Also lending a helping hand is renewed coronavirus vaccine hopes led by comments over the weekend from Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla that the company could see its vaccine deployed before year-end. More details on this and other vaccine hopium can be read in Stocks to Watch.

U.S. futures point to a sharp open when those markets open this morning, and by mid-day trading, European equities were mixed following renewed Brexit uncertainty - see today’s Data Download for more.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan’s Tankan Index in September rose to -29 from -33 while Industrial Production rose 8.7% MoM in July but remains down 15.5% YoY. Capacity Utilization in July rose 9.6% MoM, up from 6.2% in June.

In the Euro Area, Industrial Production rose 4.1% MoM in July, slowing from the prior 9.5% MoM improvement in June. On a YoY basis, IP remains down 7.7% but improved from the prior -12% and better than the expected -8.2%.

This morning rating agency S&P issued a revised estimate for India’s economy to contract 9% this year, down from the previous 5% contraction estimate. Until recently, India had been the world’s fastest-growing large economy. Both Goldman Sachs (GS) and Moody’s Corp. (MCO) expect double-digit contractions this year after the nation went into one of the world’s strictest lockdowns with only a few hours’ notice. Such draconian measures have had limited success with the nation now averaging over 90,000 new cases a day and 4.8 million cases in total and is likely to overtake the U.S. as the nation with the highest number of cases.

This morning Valneva (INRLF) of France released the financial details of its agreement to provide a vaccine to the UK, which isn’t expected until next year. Clinical trials aren’t expected until December. The company’s candidate is based on inactivated virus tech versus the more experimental tech of AstraZeneca (AZN), Moderna (MRNA), and Pfizer.

We’ve gotten some seriously dour news from Italy, a nation that was already struggling pre-pandemic with per capita GDP that was below the level at the start of the shared currency in 2000. The Italian Confederation of Business reported that 70% of hotels in the major metropolitan cities such as Rome and Florence, and 20% in coastal areas never even reopened after the lockdown. The Italian National Institute of Statistics projects that 60% of businesses in the industry fear imminent collapse. The ongoing travel ban that prevents Americans -- one of Italy's biggest sources of tourism --from entering is also having a particularly brutal impact on a nation for whom tourism accounts for around 13% of GDP.

The government in the UK estimates that around 500,000 jobs will be lost this fall as the pandemic continues to take its toll across the world.

Israel will enter a lockdown for at least three weeks starting this Friday, with all residents restricted to movement within 500 meters of their homes and the closure of all non-essential businesses.

Finally, while the pandemic continues to dominate most of the global headlines, things are getting seriously heated concerning the upcoming Brexit. The UK’s Prime Minister Johnson is putting his plan to break international law over Brexit to its first debate and vote in the UK Parliament today. The so-called Internal Market Bill, if passed, will allow the UK to unilaterally override parts of the divorce agreement it already signed with the EU. The EU has threatened legal response unless Johnson backs down. The risk here is for a Brexit with no EU trade deal, which would be yet another painful headwind to both the UK and EU economies.

Domestic Economy

After the pandemic-induced plunge, prices measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index are rising at a pace not seen since the end of the 1970s inflation. The CPI for goods ex-energy and food rose 13.4% MoM annualized and 10.9% annualized over the past two months. Clearly, this pace of change is unlikely to continue, but it does make things more complicated for the Federal Reserve in the coming months. Core CPI is running at a 1.7% annualized pace in 2020 with core goods at just 1.2% and services at 1.8%.

Today is an extremely quiet day for domestic economic data and we suggest readers enjoy it given that in the coming days we’ll have the August reports for Retail Sales, Industrial Production and Housing Starts. Those reports and the data they contain will be closely dissected as investors and economists gauge GDP growth prospects for the current quarter.

Markets

The slide in tech continued on Friday, but the S&P 500 managed to eke out a 0.05% gain with 315 of its components closing in the green thanks to industrials and materials. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6% and is down 10% from its peak earlier this month. The small-cap Russell 2000 lost 0.7%.

Some of the more technical indicators are flashing warning signs. The S&P 500 is now just barely maintaining its uptrend from the March lows and broke below its 50-day moving average intraday for the first time since April. By the close of trading, the S&P 500 managed to close above its 50 DMA, the 98th consecutive close above this key technical. The Russell 2000 is experiencing a breakdown after a clean double-top, which is a negative indicator for technical analysts. The Nasdaq 100 – which is a proxy for growth and momentum stocks – has dropped below its 50-day moving average.

Stocks to Watch

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in an interview Sunday that the company expects to know by October end if its COVID-19 vaccine candidate will work, and if approved, could be distributed in the U.S. by year-end.

AstraZeneca resumed its COVID-19 vaccine trials in the UK following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so.

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen unit is expected to begin mid-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in Spain today on 190 people, which will take place in three hospitals and be concluded by Sept. 22.

Nvidia confirmed it's buying Arm Holdings for $40 billion from SoftBank. Should the deal be approved by the boards of Nvidia, SoftBank Group, and Arm, Nvidia will pay SoftBank $21.5 billion in NVDA common shares and $12 billion in cash. Nvidia is holding a conference call at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the deal.

Oracle (ORCL) has been chosen as the technology partner to acquire TikTok's U.S. operations as ByteDance (BDNCE) rejected bids by Microsoft (MSFT) and Walmart (WMT). The Wall Street Journal reports “Oracle is set to be announced as TikTok’s “trusted tech partner” in the U.S., and the deal is likely not to be structured as an outright sale.” The next step is for the White House and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to approve the deal.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) agreed to acquire Immunomedics (IMMU) in a transaction that values Immunomedics at ~$21 billion. The acquisitions brings Trodelvy, which is used to treat certain forms of breast cancer and being evaluated for a number of other cancers, into Gilead’s cancer quiver.

Société des Produits Nestlé SA (SPN), a division of Nestle (NSRGY) has begun a cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of Aimmune Therapeutics for $34.50 per share. The tender offer will expire at midnight ET, on October 9, unless extended or earlier terminated.

Infosys (INFY) inked an agreement to acquire GuideVision, an enterprise service management consultancy specialized in offering strategic advisory and support on the ServiceNow platform in Europe.

Digital brands company Red Ventures announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CNET Media Group from ViacomCBS (VIAC) for $500 million.

Navistar's (NAV) Board of Directors, after careful consideration with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors, has unanimously concluded that while TRATON's (8TRA:GR) revised proposal of $43.00 per share significantly undervalues the company and substantial synergies from a combination, it does represent a starting point for further exploring the possibility of a transaction.

United Airlines (UAL) CEO Scott Kirby shared that a recovery for the aviation industry will have to wait until a Covid-19 vaccine is approved and widely available. United sees that occurring toward the end of 2021.

Fitbit (FIT) has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as Conformité Européenne (CE) marking in the European Union, for its electrocardiogram (ECG) app to assess heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Amazon (AMZN) announced it is hiring another 100,000 full and part-time employees across the U.S. and Canada to help pack, ship, or sort orders. Accompanying this fourth major hiring announcement this year, the company also shared its plans to open 100 new operations buildings this month across fulfillment centers, delivery stations, sorting centers, and other sites.

Cloud company Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) boosted its proposed IPO price range $100- $110, up from the prior $75-$85. The company is planning to offer 28 million shares to raise up to $3.08 billion.

After today’s market close, homebuilder Lennar (LEN) is slated to report its quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on upcoming reports to be had later this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: September 15: Empire Manufacturing, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization; Apple’s (AAPL) Time Flies event September 16: August Retail Sales, MBA Mortgage Applications, Business Inventories, TIC Flows, Homebuilder Sentiment, FOMC Rate Decision September 17: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Outlook, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort September 18: Options Expiration, University of Michigan Sentiment September 21: Chicago Fed Activity September 22: Existing Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing September 23: IHS Markit Flash PMI data (September), FHFA Home Prices, MBA Mortgage Applications. Samsung (005930:KS) Unpacked event. September 24: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing September 25: Durable Goods, Capital Goods September 28: Dallas Fed Manufacturing September 29: Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence September 30: Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI (September), ADP Employment, GDP, Personal Consumption, MNI Home Sales, Pending Home Sales October 1: Personal Spending, PCE, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending October 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings, University of Michigan Sentiment, Factory Orders, Durable Goods, Capital Goods



Thought for the Day

“It takes considerable knowledge just to realize the extent of your own ignorance.” ~Thomas Sowell

Disclosures

