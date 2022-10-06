Daily Markets: OPEC+ Does the Fed no Inflation Favors

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng which declined 0.42%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries was essentially flat, eking out a 0.04% gain while India’s Sensex rose 0.27%, Taiwan’s TAIEX advanced 0.66% and Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.70% higher. South Korea’s KOSPI set the pace, up 1.02% on a broad market rally led by Basic Materials and Technology names. China’s markets remain closed for Golden Week.

By mid-day trading, European equity indices are off modestly, and U.S. futures point to a lower open later this morning although interestingly, VIX is also down at the time of this writing.

Weighing on equity futures this morning is the renewed climb in Treasury yields, no surprise given the parade of Fed heads over the last few days that reiterated the Fed’s stated playbook to return inflation to its long-term target. At the same time, OPEC+ issuing a bigger-than-expected cut to oil production is reviving inflation concerns just as September PMI data points to continued price pressures. Those pressures are leading some companies to announce another round of price increases, like Ford Motor (F) has, which will more than likely keep the Fed on its stated course, translating into even higher borrowing costs that are intended to reduce overall borrowing and tamp down the economy. And with this resolve from the Fed, the question of whether it will overreach with its efforts is back in the spotlight. Meanwhile, the list of companies offering downside guidance relative to expectations grows further. The growing conclusion is the market rally we saw early this week was yet another brief bear market rally ahead of the September quarter earnings season.

Data Download

International Economy

Retail Sales in the Euro area decreased 2% YoY in August of 2022, a greater fall compared to the -1.7% consensus and one that marked the third consecutive decline in the data. The European Union (EU) agreed on the eighth package of sanctions against Russia, which introduces new EU import bans worth €7 billion to curb Russia's revenues, as well as export restrictions.

Domestic Economy

At 7:30 AM ET the Challenger Job Cuts report for September will be released and then an hour later at 8:30 AM ET the weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims data will be published. At 10:20 AM ET, the Energy Information Administration will publish its latest on Natural Gas Inventories.

Yesterday, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he favors lifting interest rates to between 4%- 4.5% by the end of this year, and then keeping the tightening in place to reduce inflation that remains near a four-decade high. Today we have another round of Fed speakers including Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans and Christopher Waller of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Markets

Yesterday saw markets trade off slightly on oil jitters as the latest OPEC+ meeting ended with a pledge to cut production by 2 million barrels a day, about twice what was expected. Energy names responded with a 2%+ day, but the only other positive sectors were Healthcare and Technology, both up 0.33%. The Dow was off 0.14%, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed 0.20% and 0.25% lower, respectively and the Russell 2000 fell 0.74%. Outside of Energy stocks, Nike Inc (NKE) gained 2.78% yesterday on the release of a line of NFL-branded shoes. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -16.69%

S&P 500: -20.62%

Nasdaq Composite: -28.74%

Russell 2000: -21.49%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -56.55%

Ether (ETH-USD): -63.32%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Conagra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), and McCormick & Co. (MKC) are slotted to report their latest quarterly results. In addition to those reports, readers will want to be on the lookout for earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad, and what they could mean for other companies poised to report in the coming days and weeks.

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported total comparable sales for September that beat consensus expectations as reported net sales rose 10.1% YoY to $21.46 billion. Total comparable sales for September climbed +8.5% YoY beating the 6.3% consensus estimate; stripping out fuel and currencies, Costco’s U.S. comp sales rose 8.6% YoY also beating the consensus forecast of +7.3%.

Reuters reports Ford Motor will raise the price of its F-150 Lightning Pro electric truck by about 11% putting the 2023 model near $52,000. Reasons for the second price increase since August include production constraints, persistent inflationary impacts, and surging material costs, as well as “other market factors” as cited by the company.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) reported total U.S. options volume reached an all-time high with volume across all four Cboe options exchanges of 309.3 million contracts in September, up 2% from the previous record in August. Trading in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options reached an all-time high, setting multiple records.

Ahead of next week’s Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, today Target (TGT) kicks off its “Deal Days” event that runs through October 8.

LGI Homes (LGIH) said it closed 574 homes in September vs. 504 August, but for its 3Q 2022 it closed 1,547 homes, down 23.7% from the 2,027 homes closed in 2Q 2022.

Honda Motor (HMC) announced to cut its production by up to 40% at two Japanese plants for the rest of October from its earlier plans.

IBM (IBM) is expected to announce a plan to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley region in New York over the next 10 years “to unlock new discoveries and opportunities in semiconductors, computers, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence, and quantum computers.”

Volvo Trucks (VLVLY) struck a deal with Amazon (AMZN) Transportation Services Europe to supply 20 heavy-duty electric trucks in Germany by year end.

Bayer (BAYRY) completed the sale of its Environmental Science Professional business to private equity firm Cinven for $2.6 billion leaving it to focus on its core agricultural business.

IPOs

As of now, it looks like a rather quiet week on the IPO front. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Levi Strauss (LEVI) is expected to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading today, but as we mentioned above, readers will want to take note of any earnings pre-announcements to be had and their implications. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, October 7

Japan: Household Spending, Leading Index – August

Germany: Industrial Production – August

US: Employment Report – September

US: Consumer Credit – August

Thought for the Day

“Every strike brings me closer to the next home run.” ~ Babe Ruth

