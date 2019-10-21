Daily Markets: One Eye On The Earnings Gauntlet, One On Trade

Today’s Big Picture

This week earnings season kicks into high gear with investors keeping one eye on third-quarter results and the other on the twin geopolitical dramas of Brexit and trade. Reports indicate the US and China are "close" to getting an agreement signed - yes, we know we've been hearing this for several quarters but even a broken clock… Next up for US negotiators will be the Eurozone, which is looking to be at least as contentious.

US equity market futures point to a slight gain at the open. Both Asian and European markets today were mostly flat to slightly in the green as Brexit uncertainty continues to dominate the headlines. Over the weekend UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent a request of sorts to Brussels for an extension but is still trying to get the agreement he worked out with the EU passed through Parliament before October 31st but faces many headwinds including a good deal of anger over the handling of the Irish border.

This morning the British pound erased earlier losses against the dollar on renewed optimism that Brexit could happen this month.

Last week roughly 160 companies reported their quarterly results, which were largely better than feared. When we broke down those reports, however, there were a few common themes to be had – the slowing global economy, trade, and tariff concerns and currency headwinds.

This week more than 600 companies will report their quarterly results and odds are we will hear more about those three items across a wider array of companies. Thus far, 15% of the S&P 500 constituents have reported their September quarter results and during the next five days, another 126 S&P 500 companies (including 12 Dow 30 components) will do the same. By the week’s end, 40% of the S&P 500 constituents will have turned in their September quarter report cards and investors will start to grade the quarter’s results relative to expectations.

While there are no major domestic economic data points to be released today, we will hear from the Federal Reserve's Bowman and will see the US budget deficit for September.

More signs of global slowing came from Japan this morning where exports fell more than expected, down -5.2%year-over-year versus expectations for a decline of just -4%. Imports declined less than expected, falling -1.5% year-over-year versus expectations for a -2.8% decline. The nation’s All Industry Activity Index was unchanged in August over the prior month versus expectations for a -0.1% decline.

Deflation in Germany was not as bad as expected, with PPI falling -0.1% year-over-year in September versus expectations for a -0.3% decline.

In Spain, Industrial New Orders received fell -1.9% year-over-year in August after an upwardly revised +0.9% gain in July. Overall demand was weak with demand for Consumer Durable Goods falling -2.1%, Intermediate Goods down -0.7% and Capital Goods down -3.7% and Energy Products down -14.4%. The one bright spot was Non-Durable Consumer Goods, up +2.9%.

Following last week's US economic September data misses for Retail Sales, Housing Starts, and Industrial Production, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model for the current quarter was unchanged at 1.8% while the New York Fed's Nowcasting Report trimmed its current quarter GDP forecast to 1.94% from 2.03% last week.

Coming out of its annual meeting, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued its updated 2020 World Economic Growth Outlook that trims its prior forecast by 0.2% to 3.4%. Digging into the forecast, we find the IMF expects the US to grow 2.1% next year, while China slows to 5.8% and Japan’s economy grows an anemic 0.5%. Only one large economy is projected to accelerate in 2020 – India, which the IMF sees growing at 7.0% next year.

Earnings reports out before the market open this morning include:

Pet Med Express (PETS) , which is expected to deliver EPS of $0.26 with revenue of $70 million for the September quarter.

, which is expected to deliver EPS of $0.26 with revenue of $70 million for the September quarter. SAP SE (SAP) reported September quarter EPS of $1.30, in line with expectations as was revenue of $6.8 billion. Cloud revenue for the quarter rose 37% year over year, while new cloud bookings climbed 39% year over year. Those metrics could stem the tide of pain that has hit other cloud companies, such as Workday (WDAY), ServiceNow (NOW), and Amazon (AMZN). SAP also announced a three-year teaming with Microsoft (MSFT) to help large companies migrate to the cloud.

Tooling and engineered components company Kennametal (KMT) issued downside guidance for its September quarter with EPS of $0.17 vs. the $0.49 per share consensus as organic sales falling roughly 11%. The company also slashed its 2020 EPs guidance to $1.70-$2.10 from $2.80-$3.20.

The start of an opioid epidemic-related trial in Cleveland, Ohio today is weighing on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), Endo International (ENDP) and Cardinal Health (CAH).

Even though Walt Disney’s (DIS), Maleficent: Mistress of Evil won the box office over the weekend, the film’s box office gross was one of the company’s worst showings all year and was nearly half its predecessor.

Online mattress seller, Casper Sleep, which includes Target (TGT) among its investors, is reportedly planning on going public either this year or in the first half of 2020 with a target valuation near $1.1 billion.

In an attempt to garner a valuation closer to the targeted $2 trillion level, Saudi Aramco is delaying its IPO until after releasing its September quarter results.

As the streaming wars continue to heat up, T-Mobile USA (TMUS) is partnering with Quibi to launch a short form content streaming platform in April 2020.

AT&T (T) is rolling out another round of price increases for its rechristened online streaming service AT&T TV Now. The AT&T TV Now "Plus" package that contains 45 channels will rise to $65 per month from $50, while other plans get hit with a $10 increase

Streaming rights to “South Park” are reportedly close to being sold, and could fetch up to $500 million. It seems those Underpants Gnomes are valuable after all.

Walmart's (WMT) Flipkart unit aims to enter food retail business in India.

After the market close today, we’ll have earnings from the following companies and here is what the market is expecting them to report:

Del Taco (TACO) : EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $119.3 million. Labor and other input costs will be a key focus as will same-store traffic and expansion plans.

: EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $119.3 million. Labor and other input costs will be a key focus as will same-store traffic and expansion plans. Logitech (LOGI) : EPS of $0.39 on revenue of $724.5 million. Following flat June quarter results at the company’s PC peripherals and gaming businesses, investors will likely focus on Logitech’s outlook for the holiday season.

: EPS of $0.39 on revenue of $724.5 million. Following flat June quarter results at the company’s PC peripherals and gaming businesses, investors will likely focus on Logitech’s outlook for the holiday season. TD Ameritrade (AMTD): EPS of $0.96 on revenue of $1.5 billion. Metrics to watch will be new accounts and assets under management as well as the impact of moving to no-fee trades for stocks and ETFs.

Upcoming IPOs this week:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings (AIH), headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a provider of aesthetic medical services in China including surgical aesthetic treatments such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction as well as non-surgical treatments such as laser and cosmetic dentistry. The company plans to offer 2.5 million shares priced between $11 and $13 and list on Nasdaq.

(AIH), headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a provider of aesthetic medical services in China including surgical aesthetic treatments such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction as well as non-surgical treatments such as laser and cosmetic dentistry. The company plans to offer 2.5 million shares priced between $11 and $13 and list on Nasdaq. BRP Group (BRP), a Florida-based independent insurance broker also known as Baldwin Risk Partners, plans to offer 16.4 million shares priced between $14 and $16 per share, listing on Nasdaq.

(BRP), a Florida-based independent insurance broker also known as Baldwin Risk Partners, plans to offer 16.4 million shares priced between $14 and $16 per share, listing on Nasdaq. OneWater Marine (ONEW), a recreational boat retailer operating 63 stores in 11 states, plans to offer 3.2 million shares priced between $18 and $20 per share, listing on Nasdaq Global Market.

(ONEW), a recreational boat retailer operating 63 stores in 11 states, plans to offer 3.2 million shares priced between $18 and $20 per share, listing on Nasdaq Global Market. Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT), which focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, plans to sell 7.9 million shares priced between $18 and $20 and list on Nasdaq.

(PHAT), which focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, plans to sell 7.9 million shares priced between $18 and $20 and list on Nasdaq. Progyny (PGNY), a fertility benefits management company, plans to sell 6.7 million shares priced between $14 and $16 and list on Nasdaq.

(PGNY), a fertility benefits management company, plans to sell 6.7 million shares priced between $14 and $16 and list on Nasdaq. Youdao (DAO), the education unit of Nasdaq-listed Chinese internet technology company NetEase Inc (NTES) plans to offer 5.6 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) priced between $15 and $18 and list on NYSE.

Dates to mark:

October 22: Tokyo Stock Exchange Closed October 22: National Association of Realtors existing-home sales. After the increase in sales in August of 1.3%, expectations are for a pull-back of -0.2%. October 23 - Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee October 24: IHS Markit October Flash PMI for Japan, France, Germany, the Eurozone, and the US October 24: ECB Monetary Policy Meeting October 24: Durable Goods orders from the US Commerce Department October 25: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey will be of particular importance after the disappointing September retails sales. October 29-30: Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting where expectations for a rate cut are currently over 90% . October 31: Brexit? November 1: October Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI November 4: Tokyo Stock Exchange Closed



“You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.” — Dale Carnegie

