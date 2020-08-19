Daily Markets: Once Again, Eyes Are on Retail Earnings and Washington Stimulus Efforts

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia once again closed the day’s trading mixed with Japan’s Nikkei rising 0.3% while Hong Kong Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.7% and 1.2%, respectively. We’d note trading in Hong Kong saw its morning session canceled due to a typhoon storm warning. By mid-day trading, the European bourses were also mixed as were U.S. futures following the news the latest weekly data for mortgage application volume fell 3.3% week over week. Refinance demand fell 5% for the week and mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 1% week over week; despite that modest gain, we would note that YoY basis, mortgage applications to purchase a home were up 27% YoY.

Investors and traders will continue to focus on retail earnings today following bullish reports from Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD), and Lowe’s (LOW). After the market close NVIDIA (NVDA) will publish its quarterly results, and investors will no doubt be digging into that report to assess the latest on data center, cloud, automotive, gaming, and AI-related demand. In between those reports, we will continue to monitor development on the U.S.-China trade front following President Trump saying, “We'll see what happens" when asked if the U.S. would pull out of the phase-one trade deal. And it appears further traction is being had in Washington for the next round of pandemic related economic stimulus as top Congressional Democrats signaled a willingness for further compromise, and reports suggest the White House is more optimistic about the passage of a “slimmed-down” deal. Now to see what happens. After all, it is an election year.

Data Download

International Economy

Japanese machinery orders fell 22.5% YoY in June, worse than the expected 17.6 YoY drop. On a sequential basis, machinery orders fell 7.6%. Core machinery orders, which exclude those for ships and from electric power companies, fell a 7.6% MoM in June, missing the +2% consensus forecast.

Inflation in the UK rose 1% YoY in July, up from 0.6% in June and the expected 0.6%. Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco UK inflation, rose to 1.8% in July, up from 1.4% the prior month and hotter than the expected 1.3% increase. The July Retail Price Index in the UK rose 1.6% YoY vs. 1.1% in June. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for goods produced by UK manufacturers excluding food, beverages, tobacco, and petroleum rose just 0.1% YoY in July vs. the June’s 0.5% gain and the expected 0.3% increase.

For the Euro Area, July inflation rose 0.4% YoY matching the consensus forecast and hitting the highest level in four months. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.4%, the biggest drop since January, and compared to the expected 0.3% decline.

Domestic Economy

The recovery momentum continues to lose steam. According to data from Earnest Research, consumer credit card spending in stores in late July and early August was lower than 2019 levels. OpenTable data indicates that restaurant spending is also slowing. Affinity Solutions' analysis of credit card spending found that consumers are cutting back the most on purchases of furniture, health care products, and construction materials. That Home Depot blowout from Q2 maybe isn’t an ongoing thing for the WFM (Work From Home) and VFM (Vacation From Home). Jeffries' macro team reports that foot traffic in retail stores began to decline six weeks ago, right about when the last round of stimulus checks landed. Hospitality continues to suffer with sales trends at restaurants, casinos, and hotels all at 60% to 70% of normal levels.

Housing continues to be strong per the most recent data from the US Census. Permit in July was up 9.4% YoY and 18.8% MoM, driving by the single-family segment which rose 15.5% YoY while multifamily was slightly down YoY. Total starts were up 23.4% YoY and 22.6% MoM and unlike permits, multifamily unit starts were up 67.8% YoY. Single-family completions were down 1.8% MoM and essentially flat YoY while multifamily completions were up 9.0% YoY and 19.3% MoM.

Later today we will get the weekly EIA Energy stocks report as well as the minutes from the Federal Reserve Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Markets

Yesterday, the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.0%, the Nasdaq Composite 0.7%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to close at a new all-time high, 125 days since its prior high. After losing around one-third of its value, the index reestablished new highs after several trading days that are incredibly few with respect to historical streaks without a new high. A global pandemic of unprecedented proportions and the index barely took a breather. We suspect that all that fiscal and monetary support has more than a little to do with the remarkably fast recovery, particularly in light of the ongoing realities of the pandemic. Keep in mind that the money supply as measured by M2 has increased 23% in the past year while the economy has contracted. Interestingly the S&P 500 in gold terms remains in a bear market.

The story is a little different for the S&P 500 equal weight and small-cap stocks. The Russell 2000 remains almost 10% below its record high from nearly two years ago and the S&P 600 is 12.9% off its high. The S&P 500 equal weight index fell 0.5% yesterday and remains 6.8% below its most recent February high. Volume overall also remains about 20% below normal levels and breadth has been starting to weaken, with roughly half of stocks gaining on the day Monday and just 171 of the S&P 500 stocks closing up yesterday.

The U.S. dollar continued its decline, falling to the lowest level in almost two years, and is falling against all of its major trading partners. As is typically the case, a falling dollar is a tailwind to commodity markets, which is helping to boost energy, metals, and agricultural commodities lately. The greenback isn’t getting much love with the biggest net short position on the USD since December 2017. The opposite is happening with the euro which has seen a doubling of net speculative long positions in the past two months to a record of just shy of 200,000 contracts.

Stocks to Watch

Southwest Airlines (LUV) shared that despite improvements in May and June 2020 compared with March and April 2020, trends in revenue and bookings stalled in early July and remained depressed for the remainder of the month, which the company attributes to the rise in COVID-19 cases. August to date, Southwest reports it has experienced a modest improvement in close-in leisure passenger demand, however, YoY revenue declines remain significant, and passenger demand and booking trends remain inconsistent. The company's preliminary July 2020 operating revenues decreased in the range of 70%-75% YoY. Based on modest improvements in close-in leisure passenger demand, it now sees its August 2020 operating revenues falling 70%-75% YoY vs. its prior view that called for a 70%-80% YoY drop.

Target reported July quarter earnings of $3.35 per share, well ahead of the $1.64 consensus; revenue for the quarter 24.7% YoY to $22.98 billion vs the $20.11 billion consensus. Comp sales for the quarter rose 24.3% YoY, the best in the company’s history, as store comparable sales increased 10.9% and digital comparable sales rose 195%. Per the company, its stores fulfilled more than 90% and it saw unusually strong market-share gains across all five of its core merchandise categories.

Lowe's reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for its July quarter as comp sales for the period rose 34.2% YoY. Comp sales during the quarter for the company's US stores rose 34.2%. led by “a consumer focus on the home, core repair and maintenance activities, and wallet share shift away from other discretionary spending.”

United Airlines (UAL) announced it will increase service to China from two to four weekly flights between San Francisco and Shanghai's Pudong Airport.

Rio Tinto's (RIO) Kennecott mine in Utah has experienced delays to the restart of the smelter due to unexpected issues that appeared following planned maintenance.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) agreed to acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) for $52.50 per share in cash for a total of $6.5 billion.

Panasonic will boost its production capacity of batteries for Tesla (TSLA) next year in an investment expected to exceed $100 million. The reported investment will be made in Nevada batter plant Gigafactory 1 and will add an additional production line to the existing 13, which is estimated to increase capacity by 10%.

North American travel experience company Hudson Ltd (HUD), which has more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations, has entered into a definitive agreement with its controlling shareholder Dufry AG Group (DUFRY) to acquire all of the equity interests in Hudson that it does not already. Dufry will pay $7.70 in cash for each Hudson Class A share.

Mercury Systems (MRCY) received a new U.S. patent covering various methods to protect controller area network (CAN)-based systems from malicious cyberattacks. This new patent adds to Mercury's intellectual property portfolio of more than 80 issued patents.

According to StreetEasy, there were more than 67,300 apartments for rent available in New York City in July. The New York Times reports the spike in available units has been most stark in Manhattan, where office towers are mostly empty, residents with second homes have largely not returned, and many retail stores are closed or have gone out of business. Shareholders in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), and SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) may want to take note.

After today’s market close, earnings reports from L Brands (LB) and NVIDIA (NVDA) will likely the center of investor attention. Investors looking to get a jump on those and other upcoming reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: August 20: Philly Fed Manufacturing August 21: Manufacturing PMI, Markit Composite PMI, Services PMI, Existing Home Sales and Options Expiration August 24: Chicago Fed Activity Index August 25: Case-Shiller Home Prices, New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing August 26: MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods August 27: GDP, Personal Consumption, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Pending Home Sales



Thought for the Day

“Bad leaders care about who’s right. Good leaders care about what’s right.” ~ Anonymous

