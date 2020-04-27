Daily Markets: On Tap This Week -- Earnings Deluge, Central Banker Meetings, and Oil

Today’s Big Picture

This week will be a full plate for investors given the volume of quarterly earnings to be reported, several key central bank meetings, and the latest pandemic developments, including a growing number of plans being released to open economies in Europe and the US. Oil prices will also be a factor to watch as a gauge for economic prospects in the second half of the year as will other key commodity prices, like Dr. Copper.

This week nearly 800 companies are scheduled to release their earnings, 178 of which are S&P 500 companies representing around 35% of the index by market cap. There will be another $427 billion in fiscal support kicking off this week via loans to small businesses through the SBA PPP program in addition to a national testing program, and additional funds for hospitals.

Three of the world’s largest central banks, the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, are meeting this week. The BOJ met this morning and is increasing its buying even more - details below. The Fed meets Tuesday and Wednesday and the ECB meets Thursday. Rates are expected to be unchanged while buying is likely to expand.

Equities in Asia started the week off on a positive note across the board led by Japan’s Nikkei, +2.7% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, +1.9%. European equities were also up across the board by mid-day and US futures point to a positive open as well.

Coronavirus

There are now over 3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide and over 200,000 have lost their lives to it. The US will have over 1 million cases by the end of today, adding over 26,000 yesterday alone and as of this morning has seen over 55,000 deaths, more than twice the number of deaths in Italy. Spain remains the second-most affected with over 226,000 cases and Italy the third at 197,675 cases. While Italy is seeing both consistently declining new cases and deaths, Spain has reported an uptick in its death toll.

On a more positive note, new daily cases worldwide rose by the smallest number in 12 days on Sunday and the worldwide death toll yesterday was the lowest increase on a Sunday since the end of March. Germany reported the lowest new cases in six weeks. Looking at daily death tolls on a 7 day rolling average, daily death tolls are peaking or falling in many western countries, particularly in urban epicenters.

Within the US, New York remains the state most impacted at just shy of 295,000 cases. New Jersey is second with nearly 210,000 cases. Adjusting for population, New York and New Jersey remain the most severely affected. Hawaii, Montana, Alaska, and Oregon are the least affected, adjusted for population. Both daily new cases and deaths look to have flattened out in the US but have not yet started to decline.

Singapore, once the model of managing the pandemic, now has the third-highest number of infections in Asia, after China and India.

The French Grand Prix has been canceled for this year, the 10th race of the Formula One season to be canceled or postponed. The Tour de France has already been delayed.

International Economy

China's Industrial Firms saw their profit contract by 36.7% YoY in the first quarter of 2020, after the 38.3% contraction for January through February, which was the steepest decline since at least 2010 was followed by a 34.9% YoY contraction in March alone. State-owned firms say profits fall 45.5% and the private sector fell 29.5%.

The Bank of Japan decided to keep short-term interest rates unchanged at -0.1% and removed a limitation on buying government bonds to keep the 10-year yield at 0% and increased its purchase of corporate debt to JPY 20 trillion from around 7 trillion. The central bank also decided to purchase ETFs and J-REITs so that their amounts outstanding will rise an annual pace of JPY 12 trillion and 180 billion respectively.

Last Friday S&P decided to leave Italy’s sovereign credit rating at BBB-, one notch about junk, arguing that the nation’s creditworthiness was unchanged despite expectations that its debt will rise to over 150% of GDP. S&P cited the ECB’s backstop in its decision. The yield on the Italian 10-year fell 0.15% to 1.75% after having reached a 1-month high of 2.2% last week. Greece’s credit rating was also kept on hold at BB-.

Domestic Economy

Friday the Census Bureau reported hard manufacturing data for March, which saw durable goods orders dropped at the third-fastest pace in the history of the survey. Of particular note, the aerospace industry is in such bad shape that existing orders are being canceled faster than new orders are being placed. The last time we saw this was in 2008-2009, but the scale of the net negative growth is much larger this time. The auto industry is also in bad shape, with an 18.4% MoM drop in new orders, the biggest decline since 1998. The Durable Goods inventories-to-sales ratio is nearing its 2009 peak.

So just how bad are things? The Congressional Budget Office estimates that GDP will contract 0.9% annualized in Q1, 11.8% in Q2, and will rebound 5.4% in Q3 and 2.5% in Q4 which means contracting by 5.6% for all of 2020. The CBO forecasts 2021 to only see 2.8% GDP growth. That implies no V-shaped recovery.

Americans are feeling the pain as a recent Gallup poll found that 50% of respondents believe their financial situation is getting worse. The prior peak was 49 in 2008 - that’s not good for a nation that depends on consumer spending for growth. Another Gallup poll found that the percent of Americans who think it is a good time to buy a home hit an all-time new low of 50%, the prior peek was 52% in 2006 amid the housing bubble. This is likely related to a record high 25% of US working expecting to be laid off. The prior peak was 21% during the Financial Crisis.

Later today we’ll get the Dallas Fed’s Manufacturing report for April.

Markets

US equities closed Friday in the green but were down for the week with the S&P 500 losing 1.4%, the Dow -2.1%, the Nasdaq 100 -0.8%, and the Russell 2000 gaining 0.4%. Globally equity markets were mostly unchanged on the week with most remaining close to their 50-day moving averages. Most country indices remain around 20% below their 52-week highs. Dividend yields in emerging markets and Europe are in the 4-5% range. The America’s have recently been experiencing the highest volatility and Chinese equities the least.

Earnings season kicked into high gear last week with over 200 companies having reported since the season began. The bottom-line EPS beat rate has been only 52% so far despite the already significantly lowered estimates. We haven't seen a beat rate this weak since 2001. The top-line beat rate is 61% so far, which is relatively strong compared to prior quarters in recent years. Investors haven't been heading for the hills despite the weak EPS beat rate, with the average stock that has reported over the last two weeks enjoying an average uptick of 0.63% on its first day of trading following its report. We are seeing a record level of 90% of companies deciding to provide no guidance - the prior high was around 70%.

Last week’s record-breaking crash in oil prices spooked investors as the weekly AAII survey found only 24.9% of respondents were bullish, that’s the lowest level since the pandemic began, while bearish sentiment rose to 50%.

Stocks to Watch

The pandemic is reshaping the US meat market with sales of plant-based substitutes surging from the likes of Beyond Meat (BYND) while chicken, beef and pork companies such as Tyson Foods (TSN) and Hormel Foods (HRL) are shutting plants amid virus outbreaks.

Adidas (ADDYY) reported its net sales fell 19% during the March quarter and expects sales to fall 40% in the current quarter but shared that it sees the sporting goods industry emerging favorably over the medium term to an increased focus on health and fitness.

Deutsche Bank (DB) issued upside guidance for the March quarter, calling for revenue of EUR 6.4 billion vs. the EUR 5.68 billion consensus. Deutsche Bank is reviewing its 2020 CET1 and leverage ratio targets with management deciding it will allow capital to fall modestly and temporarily below its target to support clients and the broader economy at this time of economic crisis.

Check Point Software (CHKP) reported better than expected March quarter results for both revenue and EPS.

NVIDIA (NVDA) has completed its $7 billion acquisition of Mellanox (MLNX).

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Apple (AAPL) will push back the production of its new iPhone models slated for release later this year by about a month given the pandemic’s impact on demand as well as global supply chains. Given this report, comments from key wireless suppliers including Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Qualcomm (QCOM), Qorvo (QRVO), and others as well as Apple-specific suppliers including Cirrus Logic (CRUS) will be even more closely watched by investors looking to fine-tune new iPhone launch expectations.

Facebook (FB) is launching a video chat service to compete with Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Teams.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) has extended its store closings until at least May 16. Nissan (NSANY) will slash its auto production by 70% in May and 43% in June due to the pandemic.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) shared occupancy levels at its open hotels are currently in the low to mid 20% range. Only 12 of its 470 hotels in Greater China are closed, but about half in Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa are closed and only 10% of its properties in the US are currently closed.

CNBC reported Boeing’s (BA) 737 MAX certification timeline could be slipping from mid-2020 to late summer 2020 due to COVID complicating the process. Boeing has terminated its agreement to establish a joint venture with Embraer SA (ERJ), however, Embraer believes Boeing has wrongfully terminated the Master Transaction Agreement. Embraer is accusing Boeing of “manufacturing false claims as a pretext to seek to avoid its commitments to close the transaction and pay Embraer the $4.2 billion purchase price.” Later this week Boeing will hold its annual meeting and report its March quarter results.

Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) will unload its Worldwide Premium Cigar Business for €1.225 billion with proceeds fingered to reduce the company’s debt. Gemstone Investment Holding is expected to acquire the Premium Cigar USA business while Allied Cigar Corp. will buy the Premium Cigar Rest-of-World unit.

Diamond Offshore (DO) has confirmed voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings to restructure, strengthen its balance sheet “and achieve a more sustainable debt profile.” In response, Loews Corp. (L) expects to book a "significant" non-cash loss in the second quarter on its roughly 53% stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Activist investor Hesta Capital Management sent a letter to GameStop (GME) shareholders sharing the company needs to appoint stockholder-aligned directors to the board to drive real change at the company. Hesta and its affiliates own some 7.2% of GME shares.

After today’s market close, investors can expect quarterly earnings reports from Cognex (CGNX), Comfort Systems (FIX), CoreLogic (CLGX), Crane (CR), F5Networks (FFIV), Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP), NXP Semiconductor (NXPI), and a few dozen others. Readers looking to get a jump on those reports as well as the several hundred to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: April 28: Wholesale and Retail Inventories April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting - no change expected for rates. April 29: Q1 GDP (first estimate) April 29: Conference Board Consumer Confidence Report April 30: European Central Bank rate decision April 30: Personal Income and Spending Report May 1: Vehicle Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



