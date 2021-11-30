Daily Markets: Omicron Vaccine Concerns Weigh on Equities

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia ended today’s trading mostly lower amid renewed Omicron concerns following comments by Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel, who told the Financial Times he expects existing vaccines to be less effective against the new variant. Bancel went on to say there could be a “material drop” in the current vaccines’ effectiveness against this variant. Adding to the fun and leading investors and economists to once again re-consider the potential economic and earning impact from Omicron, Regeneron (REGN) also shared its antibody treatment may have reduced effectiveness against this latest variant. Both Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped 1.6% while South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.4% and China’s Shanghai Composite finished the day unchanged. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were also in the red, and US futures point to a similar market open later this morning.

Later this morning, Fed Chair Powell will testify in front of the Senate — see some of his prepared remarks below - and we suspect many will be closely watching what he says about Omicron and the Fed’s current monetary policy stance that includes the start of its bond tapering. Once again, the markets will be hanging on to what the Fed chair says or doesn’t say, and that will likely dictate how U.S. equity markets finish trading today.

Data Download

Coronavirus

President Biden yesterday urged Americans to get vaccinated and while he acknowledged that the Omicron variant is cause for concern, he added that it is not a cause for panic.

New mask mandates and other measures aimed at limiting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant came into effect today in England.

The EU’s drug regulator said it could approve vaccines adapted to target the Omicron variant within three to four months if needed, but that existing shots would continue to provide protection.

International Economy

Japan’s unemployment rate unexpectedly declined to 2.7% in October from 2.8% in September, where it was expected to remain. Industrial Production registered its first positive reading since June but came in weaker than expected at +1.1% MoM in October after falling 5.4% MoM in September and compared to expectations for an increase to 1.8% MoM.

China’s NBS PMI rose more than expected to 50.1 (expansionary) from 49.2 (contractionary) in October, surpassing expectations for an increase to 49.6. The Non-Manufacturing PMI declined slightly to 52.31 from 52.4.

This morning brought a slew of preliminary inflation data for November, which pointed to continued increases compared to the prior month. These latest increases likely add pressure on the European Central Bank ahead of its next monetary policy meeting, at which it is expected to discuss the future of its current stimulus program:

France’s preliminary inflation rate for November ticked higher to +2.8% YoY after rising 2.6% in October and compared to expectations for an increase to 2.7%.

The Eurozone saw inflation jump to +4.9% YoY after rising 4.1% in October and compared to expectations for an increase to 4.5%. Core inflation also leaped to +2.6% YoY in October vs. 2.0% in October and the expected increase to 2.3% for the month.

Italy’s inflation rate rocketed higher to +3.8% YoY from 3.0% in October, coming in much hotter than the expected increase of 3.2%.

Domestic Economy

Monday’s pending home sales for October fell 1.4% YoY after falling a downwardly revised 8.2% in September. Sales rose 7.5% MoM after September’s 2.4% decline, much better than the expected 0.9% increase.

Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index was the fifth and final of the regional Fed manufacturing activity data and came in at 11.8 for November, down from October’s 14.6.

Overall November saw declines in New Orders, Unfilled Orders, Inventory, Employment, and Delivery Times.

Shipment rose a bit during the month.

Price inflation remains a major headwind, but prices received are trending higher versus history than prices paid.

Expectations for capital expenditures are starting to move lower.

Later today we will get the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Chicago PMI, CB Consumer Conference, and testimonies from Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Ahead of Fed Chair Powell testifying in front of the Senate Banking Committee at 10 AM ET this morning, his prepared remarks have been released and they signal that as many have suspected the Fed is recasting its transitory view on inflation:

"Most forecasters, including at the Fed, continue to expect that inflation will move down significantly over the next year as supply and demand imbalances abate. It is difficult to predict the persistence and effects of supply constraints, but it now appears that factors pushing inflation upward will linger well into next year. In addition, with the rapid improvement in the labor market, slack is diminishing, and wages are rising at a brisk pace. We understand that high inflation imposes significant burdens, especially on those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation. We are committed to our price-stability goal. We will use our tools both to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched.”

Powell well went on to address the latest Covid variant as well:

"The recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation. Greater concerns about the virus could reduce people's willingness to work in person, which would slow progress in the labor market and intensify supply-chain disruptions. To conclude, we understand that our actions affect communities, families, and businesses across the country. Everything we do is in service to our public mission. We at the Fed will do everything we can to support a full recovery in employment and achieve our price-stability goal."

Also addressing the Senate today is Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and similarly, her prepared remarks were released as well. In contrast to Powell’s remarks, Yellen’s focus was on the U.S. debt ceiling: “I cannot overstate how critical it is that Congress address this issue.” The U.S. is expected to hit its debt ceiling limit in the middle of December.

Markets

U.S. equities bounced back from Friday’s slide, leaving the Nasdaq up 1.9%, the S&P 500 up 1.3%, and the Dow up 0.7%. The VIX dropped nearly 20% following Friday’s more than 50% increase. Treasury yields were modestly higher by the close in a bear steepening formation as the 10-year yield rose 3.1 basis points and the 30-year gained 3.3 basis points. Information technology was the strongest performing sector, gaining 2.6%, followed by Consumer Discretionary, up 1.6%, while Industrials were the weakest, gaining just 0.2%. Following its 15% decline on Friday, WTI crude managed a 2% bounce to $70 a barrel.

Stocks to Watch

Final estimates for Cyber Monday will come later today; as of 9 PM ET last night, U.S. shoppers spent $7.1 billion according to Adobe (ADBE). The firm forecasted total Cyber Monday 2021 sales of $11.3 billion, up from $10.8 billion last year. Shares of Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and others will likely react to the final tally and how it stacks up against that forecast.

Yesterday we learned that Jack Dorsey, the co-founder, and CEO of Twitter (TWTR), is stepping down from his CEO role at the social media company and will be replaced by Parag Agrawal, who has served as the company’s CTO since 2017. Dorsey is going to remain as a board member until his term comes up next year. Dorsey is expected to continue as the CEO of Square (SQ). Shares of Twitter rose over 12% immediately after the announcement but closed 2.8% lower to sit over 40% below their March high, while shares of Square ended yesterday up 0.9%.

Jack will be joined by Brett Biggs, the current CFO of Walmart (WMT) who announced that he will be stepping down after being with the retail giant for more than twenty years. He will remain in the role until a successor is named next year and then will continue to serve as an associate until the end of January 2023.

Moderna (MRNA) shares closed 11.8% higher, the best performing stock in the S&P 500 for the second consecutive trading day yesterday after CEO Stephane Bancel announced that it will take at least two weeks to study how the new Omicron variant impacts the efficacy of current vaccines and months to distribute a Covid vaccine targeted specifically at the omicron variant. Bancel also said that a higher 100-microgram dose of the existing booster could be ready “right away.”

Shares of pharma giant Merck (MRK) fell 5.4% yesterday after Citigroup (C) downgraded its shares from buy to neutral, citing disappointing data from two key drugs for the company in recent weeks that Citi believes will negatively impact Merck’s earnings potential.

Monday lululemon (LULU) filed a patent lawsuit against Peloton (PTON) following Peloton’s filing last week which is seeking a court’s declaration that it has not infringed on any of lululemon’s patents. The fitness equipment maker had been carrying apparel from companies including lululemon and Nike (NKE), among others. It recently started manufacturing its own fitness apparel.

Meta Platforms (FB), the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is delaying changing its stock ticker symbol to MVRS until the first quarter of 2022. Meta was informed by the UK competition watchdog that it must sell Giphy.

Earnings Announcements & Guidance

Before U.S. equities are trading, JinkoSolar (JKS) will issue its latest quarterly results.

IPOs

The IPO calendar is clear through the end of November and light through the end of the year for more, visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Ambarella (AMBA), Box (BOX), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE), NetApp (NTAP), Salesforce (CRM), and Zscaler (ZS) will report their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

December 1: ADP Employment Change, Markit and ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending, Total Vehicle Sales

December 2: Jobless claims

December 3: Non-Farm Payrolls, Markit and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMIs, Factory Orders

December 7: Balance of Trade, Non-Farm Productivity, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism

December 8: JOLTs report

December 9: Jobless claims, Wholesale Inventories

December 10: Inflation, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Federal Monthly Budget

December 14: November PPI

December 15: Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Import/Export Prices, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, Federal Reserve Interest Rate decision

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

