Daily Markets: Oil Prices Surge, More Sanctions on Russia Likely

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading down big as China’s Shanghai Composite declined 2.17%, South Korea’s KOSPI finished down 2.29%, India’s Sensex dropped 2.74%, Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.94%, Taiwan’s TAIEX lost 3.15% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed off 3.87%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are off 2% - 3%, firmly in the red, and U.S. futures point to a rough market open later this morning.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is once again leading oil prices to surge higher, marking a 13-year high that is pressuring the start of the trading week for equities. Fueling that move higher were weekend comments made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies are considering banning Russian oil and natural gas imports. Adding to that, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi shared the U.S. House of Representatives is “currently exploring strong legislation that will further isolate Russia from the global economy. Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization. We would also empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports.”

Reports also indicate European governments are readying a new set of sanctions against Russia, including potential action on ports and ships, sanctioning more individuals as well as further restrictions on technologies used in military equipment to be announced later this week.

As background, Russia accounts for 10% of global oil production and roughly 24% of the world’s natural gas reserves. Today’s latest surge in gas prices adds to the upward climb booked in January and February and sets the stage for a hot February Consumer Price Index report to be had this week. Ahead of the Fed’s upcoming monetary policy meeting on March 15-16, that report will likely influence the rate at which the Fed boosts interest rates when the global economic uncertainty generated by the Russia-Ukraine war is concluded. As we wait for the March 16 conclusion of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting, after which it is expected to boost interest rates by 25 basis points, late this week the European Central Bank (ECB) will unveil its latest monetary policy decision. Given the global economic uncertainty, odds are the ECB will leave rates unchanged.

Data Download

International Economy

A lite day in international economic releases as Germany announced January retail sales showing 10.8% YoY growth, leaping from the previously reported 0.80% and well ahead of estimates of 2.5%. The MoM Retail Sales figures showed a similar spark coming in at 2.0% growth as compared to the previous 4.6% decline reported the previous month. German January Manufacturing orders came in slightly higher than expected at 7.3% growth, picking up from the previously reported 5.9% in December.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the Sentix Economic Index for the Eurozone (a regional investor sentiment index) has reversed course in March from to -7.0 from the February reported 16.6.

The office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Britain will provide $100 million to Ukraine through the World Bank to help keep core state functions running and mitigate financial pressures caused by Russia's invasion.

European energy prices soared to records after the U.S. shared it is contemplating curbs on imports of Russian oil leading benchmark gas prices to soar 79% to 345 euros a megawatt-hour. That price implies ~$600 per barrel of oil.

Domestic Economy

This afternoon will see the release of January Consumer Credit figures with expectations that consumers will have increased outstanding credit to $22 billion, ahead of the the $19 billion previously reported.

The expectation is that given the weekend spike in gasoline prices that the Fed will be spurred to raise rates over 25 basis points to combat increasing inflation, but our take is that these high prices will have an economic cooling effect of sorts and will be seen as temporary (or, dare we say it, "transitory"?).

Markets

Following Russia’s takeover of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine and the continued climb in oil prices, the S&P 500 fell 0.8% on Friday while the Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 fell 1.7%-1.8%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.5%). Including those moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -7.5%

S&P 500: -9.2%

Nasdaq Composite: -14.9%

Russell 2000: -10.9%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -16.8%

Ether (ETH-USD): -30.6%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Ciena (CIEN) and Squarespace (SQSP) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Uber (UBER) raised its adjusted EBITDA forecast for the current quarter to $130-$150 million, up from its prior guidance of $100-$130 million. Prompting that revision, demand for the company’s Mobility business improved significantly through the month of February, with trips 90% recovered and Gross Bookings 95% recovered vs. February 2019. Additionally, Delivery annualized run rate Gross Bookings reached an all-time high in February.

Chewy (CHWY) co-founder and GameStop (GME) chairman Ryan Cohen has taken a large stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and is urging the retailer to explore alternatives, including a full sale. In response to a letter from RC Ventures over the weekend, Bed Bath & Beyond issued the following statement - “Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth."

EQONEX Limited (EQOS), a digital assets financial services company, announced it entered a strategic partnership with Bifinity UAB, a payments technology company that is part of the wider Binance Group and the official fiat-to-crypto payments provider for Binance, a leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider.

Welltower (WELL) announced it will expand its strategic partnership with StoryPoint Senior Living, a senior living operator based in Brighton, Michigan. Welltower agreed to purchase three distinct senior living portfolios, subject to customary closing conditions. Assisted living and memory care account for approximately three-quarters of the units, and independent living represent the remainder.

The Wall Street Journal reports Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and Whiting Petroleum Corp. (WLL) are close to an all-stock merger deal that could be announced this week.

Limelight Networks (LLNW) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Yahoo's Edgecast, a provider of edge security, content delivery and video services.

Both Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) have suspended network services in Russia. As such, cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by their networks and any Visa or Mastercard issued outside of Russia will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs. And the list of companies distancing themselves from Russia continues to grow with Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), Danone (DANOY), LVMH (LVMU), and Hermes (HESAY) jumping on board.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

GoHealth (GOCO) and Rover Group (ROVR) will be among the handful of companies reporting their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, March 7

Germany: Manufacturing Orders – January

US: Consumer Credit – January

Tuesday, March 8

China: New Loan Growth – February

Japan: Leading Indicators (Preliminary) – January

Germany: Industrial Production - January

US: Wholesale Inventories – January

Wednesday, March 9

Japan: 4Q 2021 GDP

China: CPI and PPI - February

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: JOLTS Job Opening Report – January

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, March 10

European Central Bank Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – February

US: Hourly Earnings – February

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, March 11

Japan: Real Household Consumption Expenditures - January

Germany: CPI – February

UK: Industrial and Manufacturing Production - January

US: Michigan Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – March

Thought for the Day

“Go out and do something. It isn’t your room that’s a prison, it’s yourself.” ~Sylvia Plath

Disclosures

