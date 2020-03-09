Daily Markets: Oil, Bonds, and Coronavirus Shocks Send Markets Deep Into the Red

Today's Big Picture

US equity indices point to a pronounced drop at the open following a brutal weekend of coronavirus and oil headlines that led to major declines in stock markets around the world today. The roughly 5% drop in S&P 500 futures has triggered some trading curbs designed to limit the most dramatic moves while cash markets are closed.

Oil prices fell as much as 30% this morning, (the most since first Gulf war in 1991) after Russia refused to go along with the proposed OPEC+ cuts, arguing that propping up prices would be a gift to the US shale industry. Saudi Arabia responded by effectively declaring economic war, announcing massive discounts to its official selling prices for April, and an increase in its production above the 10 million barrels per day mark.

The biggest news over the weekend was the quarantine imposed on over 16 million Italians, more than a quarter of its population when the government closed much of the northern region of the nation Sunday. No one is allowed into or out of the area without permission. Those who attempt to do so may be hit with stiff fines and even jail. Italy's blue-chip FTSE MIB initially didn't open with the rest of the European markets. When it did, it immediately dropped over 11%. Italy now has 7,375 confirmed cases and 366 deaths. Just 16 days ago, the first 3 cases were confirmed on February 21. Hospitals in the region are struggling to keep up with the number of people needing care, which is what drove the quarantine - the need to slow its spread.

The bond market is also having a meltdown. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to a new record low of 0.35%. It was 1.92% at the end of 2019. Prior to the current slide, the lowest it had fallen was just under 1.4% in 2016. The 30-year has dropped below 0.9%, taking the entire yield curve of the United States below 1% for the first time in history. So much for all that talk of the end of the bond bull market.

Equities in Asia were hit hard today:

Australia's ASX 200 -7.3%

Japan's Nikkei -5.1%

MSCI ex-Japan down -4.68%

South Korea's Kospi down -4.2%.

China's Shenzhen -4.1%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng -3.9%

Europe has been hit even worse. As of midday trading:

Pan-European Stoxx 600 -6.0%

Germany's DAX -6.5%

UK's FTSE -6.0%

France's CAC -6.4%

Italy's MIB -9.8%

You might have felt like last week was a tough one. You are right. It was the first time the S&P 500, going all the way back to 1927, had a week of alternating gains and losses of more than 2% from Monday through Thursday. As we kick off what may be an even more volatile week for the record books, here is a reminder of the circuit breaker levels for US equity markets:

A cross-market trading halt can be triggered at three circuit breaker thresholds that measure a decrease against the prior day's closing price of the S&P 500 Index: 7% (Level 1), 13% (Level 2), and 20% (Level 3) For reference see NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca Rule 7.12.

can be triggered at three circuit breaker thresholds that measure a decrease against the prior day's closing price of the S&P 500 Index: 7% (Level 1), 13% (Level 2), and 20% (Level 3) For reference see NYSE, NYSE American and NYSE Arca Rule 7.12. Following a Level 1 or Level 2 breach, trading will be halted for 15 minutes, and then the listing exchanges (NYSE, NYSE American, and NYSE Arca) will reopen trading in their listed symbols pursuant to their respective rules (NYSE Rule 7.35A, NYSE American Rule 7.35E, NYSE Arca Rule 7.35-E). Trading in securities on an unlisted privileges basis will not resume on NYSE Group exchanges until the primary listing exchanges for those symbols have reopened, and LULD Bands have been received.

Lastly, we will point out an event that would have on any normal week been a major headline. This morning South Korea detected three unidentified projectiles fired from Sondok, North Korea. This launch is the second of such in 2020 and is just days after a launch of two large-caliber multiple launch rocket system missiles near Wonsan, North Korea. It isn't like South Korea has much else on its plate right now, so why not toss a few missile launches into the mix.

Putting it all together - yowza!

Here's the thing, while the virus was initially found in China, it is now making its way through Europe, and with more than 550 cases in the US, odds are the spread there is only beginning. This morning the French Central Bank, Banque de France, cut its March quarter growth forecasts to +0.3% from +1.0% as the virus as well as efforts to contain it take their toll on the economy. The economies of Italy and France were already in contraction in the fourth quarter of 2019. The European Union as a whole had hit stall speed at 0.1% QoQ GDP growth in Q4. Now Italy has nearly shut down the region that is responsible for the lion's share of its economy, and the pace of contagion shows no signs of slowing in Europe.

In our view, comments and updates like those will be echoed from other countries in Europe and the US, with global growth expectations being reset lower. Investors are coming to grips with rising levels of uncertainty from shocks to both global demand and supply that are likely to make EPS expectations feel like they've fallen out of the frying pan and into the fire. In recent Daily Markets notes, we've shared a growing list of companies that are limiting travel, conferences being canceled, and supply chains being disrupted - all of which will have an economic impact.

While we are hesitant to break out the "inflation" word, we acknowledge that those disruptions combined with quarantines designed to impede the spread of the virus are likely to lead to price spikes, especially for hygiene aids such as hand sanitizer. On the other side of the equation, we are seeing demand plummet for things like air travel and hotel stays. For example, hotels in Venice, Italy, are reporting occupancy levels in the 1%-2% range - something they have never before experienced.

In our careers, there have been few times of such extreme revisions but none due to a catalyst like the coronavirus. As we've said before, we continue to question the impact of monetary stimulus on a growing medical crisis, and we increasingly suspect we are not alone in that thinking. The odds are rather high that we will see a "shoot-first, ask questions later" mentality sweep across traders as they look for ports of safety, which given the widespread pain, will likely mean cash.

With all the doom and gloom you are going to be hearing about today, consider this. On the plus side, we are hearing of politicians around the world having to self-quarantine after possible exposure to the virus, which could mean a hiatus from the usual mud-slinging in the seemingly endless political war of words. There is always a silver lining!

Data Download

This morning we received the final Q4 2019 GDP for Japan, and it was not good, falling -1.8% QoQ. This was before the virus began to wreak havoc with the global economy. Capital Expenditure in Q4 contracted 4.6% from the prior 0.2% gain and below the 4.3% contracted expected. Private Consumption fell 2.8% QoQ in Q4, better than the 2.9% decline expected, but down from the prior 0.5%. The first quarter of 2020 will likely make these numbers something to have wished for, and for confirmation of that, we have to look no further than the findings of the February ECO Watchers Survey. The Current component fell to 27.4 from 41.9 in January, while the Outlook reading dropped to 24.6 in February from 41.8 in January, with both missing expectations by more than 17 points.

On a more positive note, Germany's Industrial Production rose 3% MoM in January, up from the prior 2.2% decline and nearly double the expected 1.7%.

Turning to the US, thankfully, the only economic data point today is the Consumer Inflation Expectations index for February. What a day.

Stocks to Watch

3M (MMM) announced its March 10 presentation at JP Morgan Industrials Conference will now be a virtual event while Ryder Systems (R) canceled its presentation at the same conference. The annual South by Southwest tech, music, and film festival is being canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Following the steps taken in Italy where all sporting events are taking place without fans until April 3, the NBA is preparing to play in empty stadiums in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. While we appreciate the sentiment offered by LeBron James, more than a few thousand people gathering in an arena may not be the best idea as we face a global pandemic.

Diagnostics and life sciences company Perkin Elmer (PKI) announced its revenue for the current quarter and for full-year 2020 will miss the previously guided ranges of $700 million and $3.05-$3.09 billion, respectively. The culprit? You guessed it, the coronavirus. The company will update its guidance when it reports its quarterly results on May 5.

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook gave employees at most of the company's offices work from home March 9-13, while Salesforce.com (CRM) is "strongly encouraging" its employees in California to work remotely this month. Biogen (BIIB) ordered all of its workers to work from home until further notice following employees who attended a Boston management meeting tested positive for the coronavirus.

The US Department of State today updated its website with instructions that US citizens should not travel by cruise ship. We see that as more bad news for cruise stocks, including Carnival (CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH).

Uber (UBER) announced it would begin offering compensation to drivers affected by the coronavirus in the US.

The Federal Aviation Administration has formally rejected Boeing's (BA) proposal that it not modify nor move wiring bundles in 737 Max airplanes. Per a report published by CNBC , "The manufacturer must demonstrate compliance with all certification standards. The aircraft will be cleared for return to passenger service only after the FAA is satisfied that all safety-related issues are addressed."

Amazon (AMZN) has inked "several" deals with customers to license its automated checkout technology. Given how the company developed its warehousing operations and cloud technology business to first serve internal needs only to make them available to others, this move comes as little surprise. The offering, dubbed Just Walk Out, is the latest in Amazon's growing array of disruptive businesses.

Digital Realty (DLR) announced 64,7 million InterXion (INXN) shares, representing approximately 83.3% of outstanding INXN shares were validly tendered. This paves the way for the merger between these two companies, which expands Digital Realty's footprint in Europe.

After US equity markets close today, there will be just over a handful of companies reporting their quarterly results. Those likely to be in the spotlight include Synchronoss Tech (SNCR) and Vail Resorts (MTN). For more details on these and other upcoming corporate earnings reports, we suggest visiting Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: Environmental services company GFL Environmental (GFL) targets 73.2 million shares in the range of $20-$21. Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is looking to price 4.5 million shares in the range of $16-$18. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: March 12: European Central Bank rate decision March 17-18: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thoughts for the Day

