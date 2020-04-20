Daily Markets: Oil and Earnings Take the Wheel

Today’s Big Picture

This week the March quarter earnings season kicks into higher gear with more than 450 such reports coming at investors, including 105 S&P 500 constituents. So far, based on actual reports and forecasts, first-quarter earnings are expected to contract 14.5%, the worst reporting since the 15%+ decline in the third quarter of 2009. As the sea of reports grows, market watchers will digest comments on the pandemic-gripped quarter and take a stab at fine-tuning the June quarter earnings expectations that are expected to decline by more than 27%.

Equity markets in Asia started the week off on a mixed note with Japan’s Nikkei falling 1.2%, Australia’s ASX 200 down 2.45%, and South Korea’s Kospi down 0.8%, while China Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% and India’s Sensex inched higher by 0.2%. Today in afternoon trading in Asia, prices for May WTI crude futures fell 22% down to just over $13 per barrel while June futures dropped over 7% to less than $24 per barrel. Brent crude futures fell 3.4% to just over $27 per barrel. The collapse in oil prices to their lowest level in more than 20 years reflects the fall in global demand associated with the coronavirus that is leading crude storage facilities to approach their maximum capacity.

Equities in Europe were down more than 1% as we move closer towards the open of US markets, where futures indicate a drop over 1-2% is likely at the open.

Data Down

Coronavirus

As of this morning, there are over 2.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world. The US will reach 800,000 cases today and has lost over 40,500 lives to the pandemic. Spain, the nation with the second-highest number of cases will have over 200,000 by day’s end. In the US, New York remains the state most affected by a massive margin, with nearly 250,000 cases, more than the second most affected nation, Spain, and well above New Jersey at just over 85,000. California continues to be one of the most worrisome states as it has the second-lowest testing rate, Kansas has the lowest but has the fourth-highest number of cases at over 31,500, behind Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.

Of those countries with more than 1,000 cases, Luxembourg and Iceland are the two with the highest tasting rate measured as a percent of their population, 5.38% and 12.04% respectively (using data from www.worldometers.info). We understand this overstates the percent tested as it doesn’t take into account that some people have received more than one test, but this is the best we can do with the data currently available. For comparison, the US has tested just 1.2%, Spain 2.0%, and Italy 2.3% of its population. Unsurprisingly, these are also the two nations with the highest percent of the population infected at 0.6% for Luxembourg and 0.5% for Iceland.

What is of particular interest concerning Iceland is that in addition to testing those with symptoms and those in high-risk categories, the nation has also been randomly testing a percent of its population that has no symptoms. They’ve discovered that roughly half of those who have tested positive have no symptoms.

If we were to, just for a thought experiment, assume that the ratio of cases to total tests is a ballpark estimate for the actual number of people infected, it would mean 4.4% of Iceland’s population has been infected. A test conducted by Stanford University, whose results were released last Friday, estimates that around 3% of people in Santa Clara County have been infected and recovered, which is around 50+ times the estimate of confirmed active cases. Another recent report by the CDC found that the regular flu has caused more deaths in people under the age of 25 than the coronavirus between February 1st and April 11 in the US.

This is all consistent with what we have suggested from the beginning of the pandemic. This virus is not particularly dangerous for those who are otherwise healthy or the young. The problem is the virus is exceptionally contagious and given that it is more dangerous for the more vulnerable, it can quickly overwhelm a nation’s available medical resources.

One of the other things that has come to light in recent days is an understanding of why Italy saw cases rise so fast and experienced such a high mortality rate. It appears that as it was one of the first western nations to face the pandemic, its hospitals were not sufficiently prepared to isolate cases. The hospitals, doctors, and nurses became sources of contagion, which meant the most vulnerable, those would see doctors and nurses most often or visit a hospital, were the most likely to be exposed.

As the nation is shifting towards reopening its economy and learning to live with the virus outside of a national lockdown, it is developing facilities that will be devoted exclusively to managing coronavirus cases, keeping the infected away from others. Italy is expected to take the first small steps in relaxing its restrictions on May 4.

Germany is among the first European nations to loosen up its lockdown, allowing smaller stores to reopen this week. South Korea is also relaxing its restraints, potentially resuming to close-to-normal life after May 6. New Zealand is looking to relax its measures to a degree within a week.

Domestic Economy

We have a quiet day on the US economic data front with no significant reports other than the March Chicago Fed National Activity Index being published today. Later this week we’ll get the March Existing Home Sales Report and March Durable Orders, but your authors suspect it will be the April Flash Composite PMI data for Japan, the eurozone and the US, to be published Thursday that will be one of the main focuses this week.

International Economy

China cut its one-year loan prime rate today to 3.85% from 4.05% and its 5-year to 4.65% from 4.75%.

Japan saw its exports decline 11.7% YoY in March after a 1% decline in February, falling more than the 10.1% expected. This was the 16th consecutive decline in exports, and the steepest since July 2016. Imports contracted 5% YoY, better than the 9.8% decline expected, and improved from the prior 13.9% contraction. This was the 11th consecutive decline in imports and provides more indications that this is an economy that has been slowing for a while and is only getting worse.

Germany’s Producer Price Index declined 0.8% YoY in March, as expected, and a further deceleration from the prior 0.1% decline.

Stocks to Watch

Through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Rite Aid (RAD) continues to expand COVID-19 testing sites with new locations opening today in New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and Ohio.

Novartis AG (NVS) will sponsor a large clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Philips (PHG) reported March quarter earnings that missed on both the top and bottom line, but shares are trading higher as the company’s comparable order intake jumped 23% during the quarter for its Connected Care and Diagnosis & Treatment businesses. The current pandemic has sparked demand for the company’s diagnostic imaging, hospital ventilators, and patient monitors.

Tapping into the surging demand for video games, especially during the current pandemic, Facebook (FB) will be joining efforts by Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) with Facebook Gaming, an app designed for creating and watching live gameplay.

Also, in a bid to expand its revenue stream during the current pandemic and beyond, Uber (UBER) will look to bring “delivery at Uber speed” with a Direct and Connect service that transports goods ranging from medical supplies to pet food. We see it as a bid to drive utilization rates among its drivers, the core driver of Uber’s business model, as well as revenue and cash flow.

Alibaba (BABA) announced it will invest $28 billion in cloud infrastructure over the next three years across semiconductor and operating system development as well as building out data center infrastructure.

In an 8-K filing, Royal Caribbean (RCL) shared it would extend the suspension of its global fleet until June 11. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) has hired Goldman Sachs (GS) to explore financing options. Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) has suspended its monthly dividends. Reuters reports Neiman Marcus Group could file for bankruptcy as early as this week. After seeing its shares fall nearly 60% last week, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) announced it has halted dividend payments on each series of its convertible preferred stock effective immediately.

This week Walt Disney (DIS) will stop paying more than 100,000 employees, roughly half of its workforce, and a decision that is expected to save the company up to $500 million per month across its theme parks and hotels.

Reports suggest owners of more than 30,000 US strip malls have only been paid 30%-50% of April rent. Companies that have either announced the withholding of April rent or are in relief talks with landlords include Levi Strauss (LEVI), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Shake Shack (SHAK).

With more than 30 of the 45 US ethanol plants that sell CO2 being idled, fading supplies of CO2 are sparking shortage concerns across beer, soda, and seltzer companies. Investors will want to listen for comments surrounding CO2 and other input cost increases from the likes of Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), Molson Coors (TAP), Boston Beer (SAM), and other similar companies this earnings season.

Lumber Liquidators (LL) updated its comparable-store sales expectations for the March quarter. "Through the week ending March 21, 2020, the Company's quarter-to-date comparable store sales increased approximately 4%, but as the impact of COVID-19 began to broadly impact consumers, orders declined significantly and first-quarter comparable stores sales eroded to approximately negative 1% by the end of the quarter.”

After today’s market close, Equifax (EFX), Hexcel (HXL), IBM (IBM), and Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) are slated to report their quarterly results. For the nitty-gritty on those reports as well as the few hundred reporting this week, suggest visiting Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: April 20: Prior to the market open, DexCom (DXCM) will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index, and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index April 23: Another summit of European Leaders kicks off with Italy’s Prime Minister Conte once again calling for joint euro-area bonds that would mean all nations in the European Union would be financially responsible for paying on the bonds while the proceeds would be disproportionately used to help those hardest hit. April 24: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report April 28: Wholesale and Retail Inventories April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 29: Q1 GDP (first estimate) April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 1: Vehicle Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thought for the Day

“Pancakes don't make the world go 'round. Pancakes are what makes the ride worthwhile.” ~ Frankfurterlin P. Jones

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.