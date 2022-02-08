Daily Markets: Nvidia and Peloton in Focus while Inflation Data and Ukraine Tension Loom

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading up across the board except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng which closed down 1.02%. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.05%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.13% while India’s Sensex and Taiwan’s TAIEX advanced 0.33% and 0.37%, respectively and China’s Shanghai Composite closed the day up 0.67%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed and U.S. futures point to a soft market open later this morning.

Even though we are in the midst of yet another earnings deluge today and tomorrow, equities are once again in a wait and see mode ahead of Thursday’s January Consumer Price Index report and the continued geopolitical tension surrounding Ukraine. President Biden said the Russian-built Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline to Germany would be suspended if Russia invades Ukraine, while German chancellor Olaf Scholz offered support for Ukraine. Meanwhile, after meeting with President Vladimir Putin, President Emmanuel Macron of France shared that Putin gave his assurances he is open to exploring ways to defuse the Ukraine crisis.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Inasmuch as the latest surge of omicron based cases has peaked, the World Health Organization shows the U.S. closing in on 76 million reported cases of coronavirus and 900,000 deaths. While a sobering number, relief in the form of continued FDA vaccine approvals, expanded distribution of at home testing and common sense use of masks, social distancing, and when appropriate, quarantine procedures will help start the transition from a pandemic to an endemic situation.

While the virus may not be ready for this shift, Governors from various states have been rescinding mask mandates while still allowing local municipalities, school boards, and others to institute their own policies as New Jersey’s governor Phil Murphy did yesterday. New Jersey joins New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Illinois in the push to allow local leaders to set policy.

International Economy

A light day in international economic releases as Japan released December figures for YoY Household Consumption (-0.20) and YoY Household Income (4.60%) with both showing improvements over the previous month’s figures of -1.30% and 1.10%, respectively.

Domestic Economy

We have another day of modest U.S.-facing economic data and the lone report for the day that is the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index came in 97.1 for January vs. the expected reading of 97.5 and December’s 98.9 figure. The survey is a monthly snapshot of small businesses in the U.S., which account for nearly half of private sector jobs. According to NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg, "supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages will limit the ability of many firms to meet increased demand of their products and services."

Markets

The S&P 500 declined 0.4% yesterday with the bulk of that unfolding in the last hour of trading. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6% after being up 1.0% intraday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged on the day while the Russell 2000 outperformed with a 0.5% gain. U.S. Treasury yields settled slightly lower amid a warning from National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day now.” And adding yesterday’s trading to the mix, here are how the major market indicators stack up so far in 2022:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -3.4%

S&P 500: -5.9%

Nasdaq Composite: -10.4%

Russell 2000: -10.4%

Bitcoin (BTC): -5.1%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, AGCO Corp. (AGCO), Carrier Global (CARR), CNH Industrial (CNHI), Coty (COTY), DuPont (DD), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Masco (MAS), Sysco (SYY), and Warner Music Group (WMG) will report their latest quarterly results.

NVIDIA (NVDA) and SoftBank Group (SFTBY) announced the termination of the previously announced transaction whereby NVIDIA would acquire Arm Limited from SoftBank due to significant regulatory challenges that are preventing the consummation of the transaction. In accordance with the terms of the agreement, SoftBank will retain the $1.25 billion prepaid by Nvidia and NVIDIA will retain its 20-year Arm license. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son now intends to file for an IPO offering for Arm in the U.S.

While video game company Take-Two (TTWO) reported December quarter EPS that handily beat consensus expectations, its net bookings rose 6.4% YoY to $866.1 million, a tad shy of the $867.9 million consensus. The company issued downside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $0.46-0.56 vs. the $0.57 consensus and net bookings of $808-858 million vs. the $925.7 million consensus. For its fiscal 2022, Take-Two sees revenue between $3.41- $3.46 billion with EPS of $3.10-$3.20 per share. Take-Two continues to expect closing its acquisition of Zynga (ZNGA) later this year.

Ahead of its quarterly earnings report after today’s market close, Peloton (PTON) announced John Foley is stepping down as CEO and will become executive chair while Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify (SPOT) and Netflix (NFLX), will succeed as CEO and president and will join the company's board.

Pfizer (PFE) announced earnings this morning, beating profit estimates but missing consensus revenue expectations and guiding lower, prompting shares to decline in pre-market trading.

Bloomberg reports Apple (AAPL) acquired a startup called AI Music that uses artificial intelligence to generate tailor-made music.

The Wall Street Journal reports Rumble offered Joe Rogan $100 million to take his podcast exclusively to its social video website after weeks of controversy at Spotify (SPOT).

IPOs

There are no IPO offering expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Corsair Gaming (CRSR), GlobalFoundries (GFS), Lyft (LYFT), NCR Corp. (NCR), Peloton (PTON), and Yum China (YUMC) will be among those companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Weekly EIA Gasoline Stocks

Thursday, Feb. 10

Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

Consumer Price Index – January

Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, Feb. 11

Germany: Consumer Price Index – January

UK: GDP (Preliminary) – 4Q 2021

UK: Industrial & Manufacturing Production – December

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) - February

Thought for the Day

“Children grow up and discover that the world is not as it seemed from within the four walls of their homes. Humankind as a whole does the same.” ~ Carlo Rovelli

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.