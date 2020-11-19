Daily Markets: Near-Term Pandemic Reality Overshadowing Pharma Hopes

Today’s Big Picture

The major equity indices in Asia-Pacific closed mixed today with Australia’s S&P/ASX rising 0.3%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.4%, South Korea’s Kospi closed just slightly in the green, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5%, and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.5%. By midday trading, the major equity indices in Europe were all well in the red, and U.S. futures point to equities starting the day on a weak note in response to new COVID-19 related restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Rising virus case counts, hospitalizations, and restrictions are bearing down on near-term outlooks alongside regulatory approval, production, and logistic related questions for recently announced vaccine progress are had. And hopes for another coronavirus relief bill this year continue to fade. The U.S. House and Senate out next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, and the House adjourns for the year on December 10 while the Senate does the same on December 18.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Today the medical journal The Lancet reported that the phase 2 results for the vaccine being jointly developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca (AZN) are finding strong immune response and that the vaccine is safe for older adults. In fact, the vaccine looks to be better tolerated in older people than in younger adults but produced similar immune responses in both. Phase 2 trials are not definitive and do not measure efficacy. Phase 3 trials are separately underway and are expected to report results before the end of the year.

Yesterday deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. rose by the most in over six months. According to Johns Hopkins University, 250,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 so far, with yesterday seeing the biggest one-day increase in fatalities since May 7. Hospitalizations are now at new record highs, nearing 80,000. Even more shocking is that the U.S. reported 1.1 million new cases in the last week alone, a new record high.

States and cities are tightening restrictions as new cases skyrocket. New York City is closing public schools starting today. Earlier this week, Philadelphia shifted to online learning only, banned indoor activities, and businesses including restaurants, gyms, and casinos. Minnesota’s governor ordered bars and restaurants to offer take-out options only, closed gyms, and put limits on social gatherings for the next month. Ohio has a statewide curfew between 10 pm and 5 am. Maryland has banned late-night in-person dining at bars and restaurants. Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Illinois are extending mask mandates, bar and restaurant closures, and limits on private gatherings. Yesterday Florida became the third U.S. state to have more than 900,000 cases. Yesterday Texas reported its biggest one-day increase in deaths from Covid-19 in two-and-a-half months, and the number of patients hospitalized is at the highest level since August 7.

International Economy

The unemployment rate in Australia in October rose to 7% from 6.9%, less than the expected increase to 7.2%. The labor force participation rate rose to 65.8% from 64.9%, from which it was expected to decline to 64.7%.

Construction output in Italy rose 5.1% YoY in September after rising 13.4% in August. This was the third consecutive month of gains in construction activity. For the first nine months of 2020, construction production is down 12%. On a monthly basis, construction output fell 8.1% after rising 12.6% in August.

Construction Output in the Eurozone fell 2.5% YoY in September after rising 0.4% in August as the second wave of the pandemic worsened. On a monthly basis, construction output fell 2.9% after rising 3.9% in August.

China issued negative-yielding debt for the first time ever this week, raising €4 billion in 5-, 10-, and 15-year bonds priced at -0.152%, +0.318%, and +0.664%. According to ICE BofA Global Broad Market Index, a benchmark for the world bond markets, around $16.9 trillion in debt is trading at negative yields.

Domestic Economy

Housing continues to knock it out of the ballpark, and yesterday’s permits and starts for October beat expectations. Single-family permits were up 21% YoY and starts up 30% YoY.

As we look towards what will most likely a muted holiday spending spree, a new analysis from The Century Foundation paints a bleak picture for the end of 2020 as about 12 million unemployed will lose their unemployment benefits the day after Christmas. This could push many households into poverty. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program expires on December 26, cutting aid to 7.3 million. Another 4.6 million will be dropped from the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. About 4.4 million will have exhausted their extra CARES Act unemployment before the December 26 cutoff.

Later today, we will get the usual weekly jobless report, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index report, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Existing Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed Activity.

Markets

Yesterday, despite more good news on the pandemic, equities sold off for the second consecutive day when the news hit that New York City will be closing public schools. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.2%, and the Russell 2000 finished the day 1.3% lower after setting an intraday record high early in the session. All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in negative territory, led lower by the energy (-2.9%), utilities (-1.9%), health care (-1.8%), and real estate (-1.7%) sectors with losses over 1.5%.

Stocks to Watch

Macy’s (M) reported a smaller than expected loss for its October quarter. While revenue for the quarter fell 22.8% YoY to $3.99 billion due to the 21% YoY drop in same-store comps, it came in modestly better than expected. Digital sales for the October quarter grew 27% YoY to account for 38% of total owned comparable sales.

BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) reported October quarter EPS of $0.92 vs. the $0.65 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% YoY to $3.65 billion, a shade below the $3.68 billion consensus. Comparable club sales for the quarter increased by 14.1% YoY (18.5% excluding the impact of gasoline sales vs. the 16.7% consensus).

Nvidia (NVDA) kept its consensus beating track record intact with its October quarter results. EPS came in at $2.91 vs. the $1.92 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 56.8% YoY to $4.73 billion vs. the $4.42 billion consensus. Gaming revenue rose 37% YoY to $2.27 billion, while Data Center revenue rose 162% YoY to $1.9 billion. Nvidia issued upside guidance for the current quarter with revenue of $4.7-$4.9 billion vs. the $4.43 billion consensus.

Conversational artificial intelligence company Nuance Communications (NUAN) bested consensus expectations with its September quarter results but issued softer than expected revenue guidance for its coming year. The company sees revenue for its fiscal 2021 of $1.327-1.367 billion vs. the $1.52 billion consensus. Nuance also announced the planned sale of the Health Information Management Transcription business and the Electronic Health Record Go-Live Services business to DeliverHealth Solutions. Nuance will be a minority shareholder of DeliverHealth and will continue to provide its technology to the company.

October quarter results for L Brands (LB) got some nice lift year over year, easily passing consensus expectations on the top and bottom line. Comp sales during the quarter increased 28% YoY, driven by exceptional results and continued strength at Bath & Body Works and a significant improvement in performance at Victoria's Secret. Given anticipated constraints on store traffic, online fulfillment, and shipping capacity, the company is cautious about its ability to exceed its December 2019 quarterly results.

Sonos (SONO) reported September quarter results that handily beat consensus expectations and issued upside guidance for the coming fiscal year. The company sees fiscal 2021 revenue of $1.44-1.50 billion vs. the $1.38 billion consensus with adjusted EBITDA of $170-205 million vs. the $115 million consensus. Sonos also authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $50 million after completing its prior $50 million program during the September quarter.

Jack in the Box (JACK) reported September quarter revenue and EPS that topped consensus expectations as system same-store sales increased +12.2% for the quarter. Company same-store sales increased +9.6% in the quarter, driven by average check growth of 21.9% while transactions decreased 12.3%. Jack didn’t say anything about its forward outlook.

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF) plans to cut another 5,000 jobs to stem losses after posting a €1.6 billion operating loss in its latest financial year. Following a loss of nearly a billion euros as the global slowdown from COVID-19 lockdowns hit demand, the company expects to make a decision about its struggling steel-making business in the spring of 2021.

Starbucks (SBUX) will boost hourly wages for its baristas, shift supervisors, and cafe attendants will receive a pay increase of at least 10% if they were hired before September 24.

Shopify (SHOP) has partnered with Alipay, Ant Group's (BABA) e-wallet app, to allow Shopify merchants to accept payments through Alipay from more than 1 billion annual active users in China.

Bally's Corporation (BALY) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) have entered into agreements for a long-term strategic partnership that combines Bally's vertically integrated, proprietary sports betting technology and expansive market access footprint with Sinclair's premier portfolio of local broadcast stations and live regional sports networks, STIRR, its popular Tennis Channel, and digital and over-the-air television network Stadium.

AT&T’s (T) Warner Brothers announced Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive on HBO MAX on December 25, the same day it hits theaters.

AMC Networks (AMCX) is letting go 10% of its U.S. workforce, eliminating nearly 100 positions in a reorganization designed to streamline the company’s linear and streaming operations. Acquiring streaming customers, for example, is a different organizational process than driving higher affiliate fees.

General Motors (GM) is launching a car-insurance business through its OnStar connected-car service, which will set insurance rates by remotely tracking drivers' behavior like obeying the speed limit and avoiding sudden stops.

Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) and Centerbridge Partners entered into a definitive agreement to acquire FreshDirect, an online grocer based in New York City.

Citigroup (C) has selected Mastercard (MA) as its network partner for the Citi Plex Account on Google (GOOGL) Pay, a new digital checking and savings account. We see this as part of Google’s plan to compete with Apple’s (AAPL) Apple Card.

After today’s market close, Intuit (INTU), Post Holdings (POST), Ross Stores (ROST), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), and Workday (WDAY) will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports and similar ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 20: Options Expiration

November 23: Chicago Fed National Activity, Preliminary Markit PMIs

November 24: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

November 25: Personal Income/Spending, PCE, Retail Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, University of Michigan Sentiment, New Home Sales

November 26: Markets Closed for Thanksgiving

November 27: Black Friday

November 30: Cyber Monday

Thought for the Day

“We are here to laugh at the odds and live our lives so well that Death will tremble to take us.” ~ Charles Bukowski

Disclosures

