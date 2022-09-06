Daily Markets: Near-Term Global Energy Picture Comes Into Focus

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed; Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.26%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.12% and India’s Sensex and Japan’s Nikkei ended the day essentially flat, dropping 0.08% and gaining 0.02%, respectively. Taiwan’s TAIEX eked out an 0.11% gain while South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.26%. China’s Shanghai Composite closed ahead 1.36% on a Chinese Government pledge to provide more economic stimulus. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up modestly and U.S. futures point to a healthy open later this morning in an effort to snap the three-week losing streak.

As we saw before the Labor Day holiday, Energy names have been providing a haven of sorts for investors, and we’ve had news over the long weekend in the U.S. that points to this trend continuing. Monday, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee recommended a 100K barrels per day production cut starting in October and reports indicate Russia supports the planned cut. The small and largely symbolic cut reverses the 100K bbl/day that OPEC+ said it would add to the market last month. Further, over the long weekend, Russia announced it doesn’t know when it will resume exports of natural gas to Europe through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, worsening a shortage that threatens to tip Europe into an energy crisis this winter.

Yesterday, California declared a power grid emergency and the state expects all-time record demand today as a heatwave that pushed temperatures past 110 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas threatens to stretch the state's electricity system to its limit. While we have seen some relief at the pump here in the U.S., our expectation is that energy costs will still be an issue globally and will continue to put upward pressure on the price of goods and transportation.

Data Download

International Economy

Sunday night saw the August update for Japanese Services PMI which rose to 47.9 from the previous 45.3 figure. A reminder that PMI measures below 50 indicate a contraction in activity, so while this increase is a good sign, Japanese Services industries aren’t quite out of the woods yet.

Yesterday, the S&P Global Services PMI for the Eurozone was revised lower to 49.8 in August vs. the preliminary reading of 50.2. New orders fell the most since February 2021 due to weak demand and jobs growth waned further pointing to the likelihood of another reading below 50 for September.

Also yesterday, the S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI was revised sharply lower to 50.9 in August from a preliminary estimate of 52.5, marking the softest expansion in services activity in 18 months. Per the report, inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living squeeze resulted in heightened economic uncertainty and reduced client confidence.

Retail Sales in the Euro Area decreased 0.90% YoY in July missing the expected 0.70% YoY decline and follows the 3.20% YoY drop recorded in June.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was named leader of the governing Conservative Party on Monday, making her the next UK prime minister

Last night saw the release of Japanese YoY Household Income and Expenditure data for July with Income taking a hit, declining 4.60% as compared to the previously reported 1.40%, and expenditures coming in at 3.40%, slightly under the previous month’s 3.50%.

At its meeting today, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate target by 50 basis points to 2.35%. Like the Federal Reserve, the Reserve Bank is “committed to returning inflation to the 2–3 percent range over time.”

The S&P Global Eurozone Construction PMI fell to 44.2 in August from 45.7 in July, pointing to a fourth consecutive month of falling construction output.

Domestic Economy

At 9:45 AM ET, the S&P Global August Services and Composite PMI reports will be published. The Service PMI is expected to fall to 44.8 from July’s 47.3 reading while the Composite PMI for the month is forecasted to move further into contraction territory with a reading of 45 vs. 47.7 in July.

At 10 AM ET, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for August will be published and it's expected to slip to 55.1 from July’s 56.7 print.

Bankruptcy filings across all types rose 10% from a year ago to 35,355, according to new data from Epiq's Bankruptcy Analytics platform. Per the report, commercial filings increased 6% to 1,753 in August, while individual filings jumped 10% to 33,494.

As we get ready for the soon to be reported August Consumer and Producer Price Indices, the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index showed price declines for all major segments in July with the first half of August also declining.

Markets

While Friday was a long weekend ago, it ended a week for markets that seemed like they needed a break. Friday saw continued drawdowns across all major indexes as the Russell 2000 fell 0.72%, the Dow and the S&P 500 declined 1.07% apiece, and the Nasdaq Composite was off 1.31%. As we have seen often these past few months, Energy was the only sector that gained ground on Friday. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -13.81%

S&P 500: -17.66%

Nasdaq Composite: -25.66%

Russell 2000: -19.40%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -57.00%

Ether (ETH-USD): -57.25%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Kingsoft Cloud (KC) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

Nikkei reports Amazon (AMZN) is looking to enter Japan’s online prescription drug market.

BASF (BASFY) said it is monitoring the natural gas market closely and could cut production further if needed after Russia suspended gas flows to Germany through the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

CVS Health (CVS) agreed to acquire Signify Health (SGFY) for $30.50 per share in cash beating out other potential buyers including Amazon (AMZN) and UnitedHealth (UNH).

Reuters reports EQT Corp. (EQT) is in advanced talks to buy privately held natural gas producer THQ Appalachia I LLC and associated pipeline infrastructure for ~$4 billion including debt.

The multi-day Code Conference kicks off today and scheduled speakers include Alphabet (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, and Snap (SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel.

Israel will ban Boeing (BA) 747 and similar aircraft with four engines as of March 31, 2023, to reduce noise and air pollution.

The Financial Times reports Apple (AAPL) plans to nearly double the workforce in its fast-growing digital advertising business.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Coupa Software (COUP) Guidewire Software (GWRE), UiPath (PATH) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, September 7

China: Import/Export Data – August

Eurozone: Employment Change, GDP – 2Q 2022

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Fed Beige Book

Thursday, September 8

Japan: GDP – 2Q 2022

Japan: Economy Watchers Current Index – August

Eurozone: European Central Bank Rate Decision and Press Conference

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Consumer Credit – July

Friday, September 9

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – August

Japan: Machine Tool Orders – August

US: Wholesale Inventories – July

Thought for the Day

“Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.” ~Warren Buffett

Disclosures

Apple (AAPL) is a constituent of the Tematica Research Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.