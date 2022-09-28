Daily Markets: Multiple Headwinds Emerge, Treasuries Offer Safer Haven

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.55%, India’s Sensex lost 0.89%, Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.50%, China’s Shanghai Composite lost 1.58% while South Korea’s KOSPI and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 2.45% and 2.61% lower as yesterday’s attempted rally in U.S. markets failed to materialize. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng set the pace, down 3.41% led by Non-Energy Materials names as that sector lost over 8% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board except for Switzerland and U.S. futures point to a soft open later this morning.

Equities are facing a number of pressures this morning, which include rising concerns about the upcoming earnings season and uncertainties over geopolitical tensions: Reports indicate Apple (AAPL) is reducing its outlook for overall iPhone production this year. The dollar resumed its upward move following comments from the White House it won’t look to take any measure to weaken the greenback. The Bank of England said it would carry out temporary purchases of long-dated government bonds to help stabilize the pound. Natural gas prices in Europe surged after Russia said it may cut off supplies via Ukraine, while the EU claimed recently reported damage to two gas pipelines from Russia was deliberate as Russian President Putin moves to annex a large chunk of Ukrainian territory.

During all of that, much of which came over the last 24 hours, Treasury yields are increasingly offering investors an attractive alternative: the 10-year Treasury yield pierced the 4% level for the for the first time in over a decade, while the 2-year Treasury yields are flirting with the 4.3% level, keeping a classic warning signal very much alive.

Data Download

International Economy

The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany fell to -42.5 heading into October from a revised -36.8 in the prior month, hitting a new record low for the fourth straight month and worse than market forecasts of -39. The report highlighted mounting concerns over surging inflation and high energy prices as well as persistent recession fears, with income expectations plummeting to a new record low.

Domestic Economy

At 7 AM ET, the weekly MBA Mortgage Application Index will be published, and given the uptick in mortgage rates we are likely to see recent declines in the index continue. At 10 AM ET, the August Pending Home Sales report will be published, and the consensus calls for a 1.4% decline vs. July. The Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventory report will be out at 10:30 AM ET and the report is expected to show an uptick week over week. We expect that data to be sized up against the latest American Petroleum Institute report that revealed a build of 4.15 million barrels of oil for the week ending September 23.

Similar to Monday and Tuesday, today we have another round of Fed heads making the rounds, including Atlanta Fed President Bostic, St Louis Fed President Bullard, and Fed Chair Powell. The comments over the last few days echo what we heard exiting the Fed’s September monetary policy meeting last week, and we expect today’s comments will be the same.

The Senate passed a procedural measure to fund the government through December 16. A final vote is expected later this week ahead of the Friday deadline.

Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to Category Four storm as it approaches the Florida coast and it is expected to make landfall later today between Naples and Sarasota, FL. Estimates suggest damage and economic losses could tally more than $45 billion if the current forecast comes to pass.

Markets

Markets ended mixed yesterday as hopes for a broad rally faded. The S&P 500 declined 0.21% closing just 47 points away from the technically important 3,600 level and the Dow was off 0.43% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.25% and the Russell 2000 rose 0.40%. Sectors were similarly mixed with Energy rising 1.12% on yesterday’s news about potential sabotage efforts on various European pipelines. Fertilizer companies had a good day yesterday with CF Industries (CF) rising 6.10% and Mosaic Company (MOS) gaining 4.15% on a strong quarter. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -19.82%

S&P 500: -23.48%

Nasdaq Composite: -30.78%

Russell 2000: -25.96%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -58.80%

Ether (ETH-USD): -63.88%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Cintas (CTAS), Cognyte Software (CGNT), Paycheck (PAYX), and Thor Industries (THO) expected to report their latest quarterly results. Given the number of trading days left in the end of the quarter, we recommend readers be on watch for earning pre-announcements both good and not so good.

Bloomberg reports Apple (AAPL) is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize. With demand for higher priced iPhone 14 Pro models, the company is shifting production from lower priced models to premium ones.

Canopy Growth (CGC) entered into agreements to divest its retail business across Canada which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners.

General Motors (GM) said it will not mandate workers return to offices before 2023 after it had told them on Friday that they would be expected to work three days on-campus each week later this year.

Eleven of the world’s largest banks and brokerages will collectively pay $1.8 billion in fines to resolve regulatory investigations over their employees’ use of messaging applications that broke record-keeping rules. Firms include Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Credit Suisse (CS), Deutsche Bank (DB), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS).

Frontier Communications (FYBR) will replace The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) in the S&P Midcap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. Prior to the opening of trading that day, HAIN will replace Hanger (HNGR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective

IPOs

The IPO offering for tech firm Beamr Imaging (BMR) is slated for September 30. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Jefferies (JEF) and Vail Resorts (MTN) are among the companies expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Here too, we’d recommend keeping eyes and ears open for earnings pre-announcements. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, September 29

UK: BoE Consumer Credit - August

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey, Consumer Confidence, Consumer Inflation Expectations - September

Germany: CPI - September (Preliminary)

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 2Q 2022 GDP - Third Estimate

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, September 30

Japan: Retail Sales - August

China: Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs - September

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI - September

Germany: Import/Export Prices, Retail Sales - August

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - September

US: Personal Income & Spending - August

US: PCE Price Index - August:

US: Chicago PMI - September

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Final) - September

Thought for the Day

“The only thing that makes life possible is permanent, intolerable uncertainty; not knowing what comes next.” ~ Ursula K. Le Guin

