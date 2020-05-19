Daily Markets: Moderna, Mnuchin, and Powell to Drive Sentiment Today

Today’s Big Picture

The equity market party continued in Asia today as all equity indices in the region finished the day’s trading higher led by South Korea’s Kospi (up 2.3%) and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (up 1.9%). Adding a helping hand, reports suggest Japan will offer ¥10 trillion of financing for companies and the government intends to support employment.

European stocks started the day off on positive footing led initially higher by reports of a Franco-German proposal for a €500 billion recovery fund to help EU regions and sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, and by the rebound in shares of International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) and EasyJet (EZJ). However, by mid-day trading, European equity indices were trading lower across the board reflecting uncertainty as to whether the European Commission will approve the recovery fund. French Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, said that the fund still faces hurdles and it is unlikely to be available before 2021.

Following yesterday breaking out the party glasses for the move higher in US equities - see today’s Data Download for more on that - US equity futures point to some modest give back when markets open later this morning. Investors will pick through the growing number of mixed retailer earnings today, but odds are today’s focal point will be when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testify before the Senate Banking Committee, providing the first public update on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. We expect the two will discuss the economic impact of the pandemic as well as monetary policy and fiscal policy moves to shore up the economy thus far. We suspect comments from either Powell or Mnuchin as to the potential for additional stimulus measures to be had will be a key driver of today’s trading.

Coronavirus

There are now over 4.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide and over 320,000 lives lost. The USA remains the most affected nation by a massive margin at 1.55 million cases and nearly 92,000 deaths versus the second-most affected, Russia, with just under 300,000 cases and under 3,000 confirmed deaths. Spain has dropped to the third most affected at over 278,000 cases and nearly 28,0000 deaths with Brazil quickly gaining ground at over 255,000 cases and almost 17,000 deaths.

In the UK, deaths in hospitals fell back to normal levels for the week ending May 1, while there were still 2,247 more deaths than average in care homes.

Yesterday, Italy’s non-essential retail shops opened for this first time in over two months with beauty salons opening today as the nation continues to loosen up its lockdown, entering its third week of gradually lifting restrictions. So far, the number of new cases has continued to decline. Fingers crossed (and toes too while you are at it) that this continues as it bodes well for the rest of the western world that is a few weeks behind Italy in the process of lockdowns then reopening.

A judge in Oregon halted statewide coronavirus restrictions yesterday and ruled in favor of churches and congregants who challenged such measures as unlawful infringements on their religious freedoms. The ruling suspended all emergency measures. Governor Kate Brown said she will immediately appeal the ruling. This follows last week’s ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court that invalidated the state’s coronavirus health order.

Pakistan’s supreme court issued a binding decision that ordered the lifting of remaining coronavirus-induced restrictions on business and said the virus “apparently is not a pandemic in Pakistan.” The number of confirmed cases in the country is over 43,000 with over 900 deaths.

Actors in Thailand are going to have to get particularly creative if they want a steamy scene as the industry has been barred from shooting love scenes, fight scenes, and any other scene requiring close contact. With one of south-east Asia’s largest film industries, film crews are required to have a handwashing station with soap, alcohol gel, or antiseptic plus a temperature screening point.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) announced yesterday that it expects to begin Phase 1 clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as July, joining Moderna (MRNA), whose news of positive results from its Phase 1 vaccine testing boosted markets significantly yesterday.

International Economy

Germany may be officially in a recession, but the Zew poll of Germany investors found that sentiment about the outlook for their economy surged 22.8 points months month-over-month to reach a 5-year high of 51 in May. On the downside, investor’s outlook for the current economic situation fell by 2 points to a new record low of -93.5.

Italy’s Construction Output fell a record-breaking 35.4% in March YoY, after falling 0.3% YoY in February. It has declined in 3 of the past 5 months.

Registrations of new passenger cars in the European Union fell a record-breaking 76.3% YoY in April according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. Sales in Italy dropped 97.6%, Spain fell 96.5%, and Germany 61.1% while in Denmark they fell by just 37% and in Sweden 37.5%. The UK, which is not in the EU, saw its new car market fall 97.3%.

The UK saw jobless benefit claims rise by a record-breaking 69% in April MoM.

The big news from Europe, as we mentioned earlier, was yesterday’s proposal from Germany and France for a €500 billion recovery fund that would be jointly financed as part of the EU budget, a suggestion that would move the block towards greater fiscal consolidation. Such consolidation has been resisted by both the north and the south, but the pandemic has been changing people’s minds.

Domestic Economy

Fed Chair Powell’s testimony before the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, which was released today, indicates that the Fed expects to maintain interest rates near zero until confident that the economy has weathered recent events.

In terms of fresh economic data to be had today, all we have coming at us is the April data for Housing Starts and Building Reports. The March data tumbled month over month, no surprise given the self-quarantine associated with the pandemic and given that we would be surprised to see any sizable rebound in the April data.

Markets

Yesterday’s market enjoyed a double whammy of goods news. The first came on Sunday from Federal Reserve Chair Powell who on Sunday night assured the markets in a 60 Minutes interview that the Fed still has plenty of firepower to combat the record-breaking economic contraction. The second came Monday morning when the biotech firm Moderna (MRNA) announced positive results from its Phase 1 Covid-19 vaccine human trial. The double-dose pushed the Dow to close up 3.9% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.4% while the S&P 500 rose 3.2% to its highest close since March 6, before the virus was declared a pandemic. For those with a technical bent, the S&P 500 has now retraced the Fibonacci 1.618 “golden ratio” after the Nasdaq Composite completed its retracement on April 27. Small-cap shares skyrocketed with the S&P 600 gaining 7.2% and the Russell 2000 6.1%. The broader NYSE Composite rose 4.2%.

Travel and hospitality shares, which have been utterly slammed enjoyed investor love with American Airlines (AAL) rising 9.5%, United Airlines (UAL) rising 21.9%, Southwest Airlines (LUV) gained 13.5%, TripAdvisor (TRIP) jumped 21.3% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) rose 17.4%. Year-to-date they remain down 65.6%, 72.6%, 49.8%, 37.4%, 77.8% respectively.

On the other hand, the stay-at-home stocks, which have risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic, fell on the hope that this blasted virus could be facing an effective vaccine. Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell 9.9%, Slack Technologies (WORK) lost 7.4% and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) dropped 5.8%. Even so, those stocks were up 53.6%, 29.0%, and 142% year-to-date, respectively, when trading finished yesterday.

The good news spread to the oil sector as well with WTI gaining 8.1%. Over the past three weeks, crude has gained around 75%. Yesterday’s optimism pushed Haliburton (HAL) up 18.6%, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) +15.3%, Exxon (XOM) +8.0%, and Valero Energy (VLO) +8.1%.

Stocks to Watch

Despite beating on the top and bottom line for its April quarter, Walmart (WMT) withdrew its 2020 guidance this morning. Revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% YoY led by US comp sales that increased 10% YoY and e-commerce sales that surged 74% YoY. Comp-store sales were led by food, consumables, and health & wellness categories while e-commerce sales benefitted from store pickup and delivery, ship to home, ship from store during the quarter.

Kohl’s (KSS) reported mixed April quarter results with better than expected revenue but EPS that that wildly missed the consensus forecast. We expect comments on the company’s current quarter on its earnings conference call slated for later today, but Kohl’s shared that to preserve its financial liquidity it has cut planned capex by approximately $500 million and suspended both its share repurchase program and its regular quarterly cash dividend.

Reuters reports Delta Air Lines (DAL) will keep planes no more than 60% full through at least July, adding more flights to its schedule than demand would usually justify. Previously, Delta shared it would limit first-class seating capacity at 50% and main cabin at 60% through June 30.

Despite reporting in-line quarterly revenue that fell 8.6% YoY, Advance Auto (AAP) missed consensus EPS expectations for its March quarter. Comp sales for the quarter slid 9.3% lower YoY. Through the first four weeks of the current quarter, the company noted its same-store sales “improved significantly each week” and quarter to date comp-store sales are roughly in line with year-ago levels.

Home Depot (HD) reported mixed quarterly results as revenue topped expectations, rising 7.1% YoY, while its EPS for the quarter missed expectations. For the May quarter, comparable sales were +6.4% with US comp sales up 7.5%. Despite favorable sales trends, Home Depot opted to join the list of companies that suspended their prior guidance. Customer transactions fell 3.9% YoY during the quarter, which was offset by an 11% YoY increase in average ticket.

Specialty contractor Dycom (DY) crushed March quarter revenue and EPS expectations due to the fact its business was deemed essential in nature and experienced no material disruptions. Given the pandemic and related uncertainties, however, the company is not offering forward guidance.

German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF) said “nothing is off-limits” when asked if the company might sell a majority stake in its steel business, the second biggest in Europe measured by sales. “… all forms of consolidation are being looked at, including mergers, takeovers, us acquiring peers, and us developing the unit independently.”

Reports suggest Amazon (AMZN) could be interested in either all or parts of JC Penney (JCP). Chatter suggests Amazon could be interested in expanding its apparel and retail strategies, which include its growing private label business, as well as expanding its distribution centers. While we can see the argument for Amazon scooping up some of JC Penney’s assets on the cheap, your authors aren’t quite sold that Amazon would swallow the entire company.

Pier 1 Imports (PIRRQ) is seeking bankruptcy court approval to start an orderly wind-down of its business operations ASAP given current COVID-19 store closures.

Kevin Mayer, chairman of Walt Disney’s (DIS) direct-to-consumer and international segment that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, is leaving the House of Mouse, Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm become CEO of TikTok.

NPD Group reported spending on videogames and game products hit a record $10.86 billion in the March quarter, up 9% YoY. The hardware market rose 2% for the quarter to $773 million, led by strong growth in Nintendo (NTDOY) Switch hardware. Likely beneficiaries of that increased spend include Sony (SNE), Microsoft (MSFT), Electronic Arts (EA), Take-Two (TTWO), and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) among others.

After closing its gaming properties mid-March, Boyd Gaming (BYD) plans to reopen three of its Louisiana properties on May 20 and the following day reopen two in Mississippi. Before the end of May, the company plans to resume operations at two other properties in Louisiana.

Data published by auto consultancy LMC Automotive points to a 64% MoM decline in Tesla's (TSLA) China car registrations to 4,633 units in April. Tesla also announced it would boost the price of its "full self-driving" option for its electric vehicles by ~$1,000 at the start of the September quarter. The current cost of that option is $7,000.

Accenture (ACN) will acquire Turin-based boutique systems integrator PLM Systems, which will expand Accenture’s reach in design, engineering, and manufacturing services in Italy.

Used car e-commerce company Vroom (VRM) filed for its IPO on the Nasdaq. Vroom's primary source of revenue is retail vehicle sales, which accounted for 82% of its March quarter revenue.

After today’s close investors will have a handful of corporate earnings to digest including ones from Red Rock Resorts (RRR) and Urban Outfitters (URBN). Investors looking to get the 411 on those reports as well as the others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

