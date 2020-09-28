Daily Markets: Merger Monday Helps Give Equities a Boost

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia closed mostly higher today, save for China’s Shanghai Composite Index which fell 0.1%, China’s Shenzhen which fell 0.8%, and Australia’s ASX 200 which dropped 0.2%. Driving equities in the region higher was positive economic news in Japan, Australia's Victoria state beginning to lift restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and industrial profits in China increasing for the fourth straight month. Those developments were tempered by the U.S. imposing restrictions on exports to China’s largest chip-making company Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMICY) with investors bracing for China’s response.

By mid-day trading, European equities were higher across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive open when those markets open later this morning. Shares in Europe were boosted by a recovery in the banking sector which saw the Stoxx 600 Banks Index drop to its lowest level since 1988 on Friday. Goosing those U.S. futures is the latest Merger Monday, and we tick through those transactions below in Stocks to Watch.

Over the weekend, President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, and we continue to think this will push the next round of economic stimulus until after the 2020 presidential election, which is now just 36 days away. With little domestic U.S. economic data and modest corporate earnings reports to be had today and tomorrow, investors are waiting for tomorrow’s first 2020 U.S. presidential debate that will occur at 9 PM EDT.

Data Download

International Economy

The G20 announced today it will hold its leaders’ meeting in November virtually instead of in Riyadh. King Salman of Saudi Arabia will chair the virtual meeting, whose focus is expected to be on the global pandemic.

In contrast, Auto China 2020, kicked off in Beijing over the weekend, the nation’s largest event since the pandemic began. The event is formally known as the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020 and was postponed back in March due to the outbreak. Visitors have their temperature taken at the gate and must wear a mast inside the venue.

Clashes between Armenia and Azeri forces over the weekend, which cost several people their lives, saw the Turkish lira and the Russian ruble slide against the U.S. dollar today. Turkey perceives itself to be a “brother country” of Azerbaijan and has vowed to support it during the latest fighting. The Turkish lira has lost more than 20% against the dollar so far in 2020 and is sitting near an all-time low today, which it touched during overnight trading.

On a more cheerful note, Finland gets the award for the most enjoyable Covid-19 test. Last week 10 coronavirus-sniffing dogs began working at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. A health worker swabs incoming passengers’ skin with a wipe, which is then placed in a cup in front of the dog. Those whom the pup deems positive are referred to health services. Reportedly these powerful pups are able to detect as few as 10 molecules of SARS-CoV-2 to identify the virus whereas standard polymerase chain reaction test equipment requires 18 million molecules. Wow, just wow.

Some potentially good news for travelers came out of Germany on Friday. The industrial group Bosch announced that it has developed a Covid-19 test which it claims can deliver a result in under 40 minutes and can be processed with a portable device that could be used at airports.

Domestic Economy

It is a light day for data on the economy today. At 10:30 AM ET, investors will receive the September figure for the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index, which is expected to slip to 5.0 from August’s 8.0 reading.

Markets

Last week was a bit of a roller coaster ride for equities that after Friday’s big one-day gain of 1.6% for the S&P 500, saw the index close down 0.6% for the week, its fourth consecutive weekly decline. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.8% and the Russell 2000 declined 4.0%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.1%, led by the late rebound in Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT).

As of Friday’s close, the Nasdaq 100 is now up 27.7% year-to-date and the Nasdaq Composite is up 21.6%. The S&P 500 is up 2.1% while the equal-weighted S&P 500 is down 7.8%, a nearly 10% spread. The Dow is down 4.8%, the broader-based NYSE Composite is down 10.3% and the small-cap Russell 200 is down 11.6%. Gold has gained 28.8% this year.

Exiting last week, U.S. Treasuries finished mostly higher, particularly on the longer-end of the curve. The 10-yr yield declined three basis points to 0.66% and the U.S. Dollar Index gained 1.8% to 94.59.

Stocks to Watch

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to ban TikTok downloads in the U.S., giving ByteDance. more time to get U.S. and Chinese approval for a pending deal that includes Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and Walmart (WMT).

Devon Energy (DVN) and WPX Energy (WPX) will combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction. WPX shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock owned. The exchange ratio, together with closing prices for Devon and WPX on Sept. 25, 2020, results in an enterprise value for the combined entity of approximately $12 billion.

RV manufacturer Thor Industries (THO) reported better than expected July quarter revenue and EPS and shared its consolidated RV backlog increased 186.4% YoY to $5.74 billion exiting the quarter. The company concurs “with RVIA's recent RoadSigns most likely forecast of an approximate 19.5% increase in calendar 2021 shipments over their most likely estimate for calendar 2020 shipments.”

Social media platform Weibo (WB) reported better than expected June quarter revenue and EPS despite slower year over year metrics for daily active user net adds and monthly active user net adds. The company expects revenue for its September quarter to be down 5%-7% YoY on a constant currency basis.

Fresh shell egg company Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) reported a smaller than expected bottom-line loss for its August quarter as revenue rose 21.4% YoY to $292.8 million, topping the $282.4 million consensus. For the quarter, sales of specialty eggs accounted for 45.2% of total egg sales. Company management shared it will not pay a dividend for that quarter or for a subsequent profitable quarter until it is profitable on a cumulative basis.

Shares of Uber (UBER) are trading higher this morning following news the company won its legal battle in London, its largest market in Europe, to keep its license after a judge ruled in its favor today.

Amazon's annual Prime Day event is back in time for the holidays on October 13-14.

Today, Alibaba (BABA) kicked off a three-day virtual investor day. Speakers include CEO Daniel Zhang, CFO Maggie Wu, and other members of the company's senior management team.

In a filing with the SEC, Delta Air Lines (DAL) shared it will take a pre-tax charge of $2.0-$2.5 billion in the September quarter after deciding to remove three aircraft types from its fleet due to the collapse in air travel.

The Commerce Department has instructed U.S. chip companies must obtain licenses before exporting certain technology to Semiconductor Manufacturing International, China's largest manufacturer of semiconductors.

Audi (AUDVF), a Volkswagen (VWAGY) business, is in talks with China’s FAW Group about creating a second joint venture to build electric cars on its PPE platform in China.

Piedmont Lithium (PLL) announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Tesla (TSLA) for the supply of spodumene concentrate from Piedmont's North Carolina deposit to Tesla. The agreement is for an initial five-year term on a fixed-price binding purchase commitment and may be extended for a second five-year term.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and bookmaking services company William Hill (WIMHY) confirmed the two companies are in advanced talks over a possible cash offer from Caesars for William Hill of about 272 pence/share.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT), under which Cleveland-Cliffs will acquire substantially all of the operations of ArcelorMittal USA LLC and its subsidiaries for approximately $1.4 billion.

MobileIron (MOBL) is set to be acquired by Ivanti, a privately held provider of enterprise-grade intelligent IT management and security software solutions, for $7.05 in cash per share. MobileIron's Board of Directors unanimously approved the deal and believes the transaction will maximize stockholder value.

Enpro Industries (NPO) has agreed to acquire privately-held Alluxa, Inc., an industrial technology company that provides specialized optical filters and thin-film coatings for applications in the industrial technology, life sciences, and semiconductor markets.

Chinese online media company Sina (SINA) announced it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger with New Wave Holdings Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, pursuant to which the parent will acquire all of the company's outstanding ordinary shares not currently owned by the parent and its affiliates in an all-cash transaction implying an equity value of the company of ~$2.59 billion for all the ordinary shares.

JD.com (JD) will spin off its subsidiary JD Health and list it in Hong Kong to raise at least $1 billion and up to $3 billion. JD Health provides a wide range of services from drug delivery to online medical consultation.

Poshmark, an online marketplace for new and used clothing and other fashion items, submitted to the SEC a confidential draft IPO registration statement.

After today’s market close, United Natural Foods (UNFI) will report its quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those earnings reports to be had later this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

September 29: Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence September 30: Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI (September), ADP Employment, GDP, Personal Consumption, MNI Home Sales, Pending Home Sales October 1: Personal Spending, PCE, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending October 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings, University of Michigan Sentiment, Factory Orders, Durable Goods, Capital Goods



Thought for the Day

“To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift.” ~ Steve Prefontaine

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.