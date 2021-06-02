Daily Markets: May Jobs Data to Take Central Focus

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia-Pacific closed mixed on the day, with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.5%, China’s Shanghai down 0.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.7%, and South Korea’s Kospi rising modestly. By midday trading, the major European equity indices were mostly higher, while U.S. equity futures indicate a mixed open later this morning. With a relatively quiet economic and earnings calendar for today, equities are likely to trade sideways ahead of tomorrow's May ADP Employment Change Report and Friday’s May Employment Report.

Data Download

International Economy

The UK experienced the first day without any deaths from Covid-19 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The inflation rate in South Korea rose to 2.6% YoY in May from 2.3% in April, hitting the hottest pace in nearly a decade. This was the second consecutive month with inflation above the central bank’s 2% target, prompting concerns that the Bank of Korea may raise rates faster than previously expected.

Australia’s GDP in Q1 rose just slightly to 1.1% YoY after falling -1.0% in Q4 2020, from which it was expected to rise slightly to 0.6%.

Retail Sales in Germany rose 4.4% YoY in April after rising an upwardly revised 11.6%, missing the expected increase of 10.1%.

Domestic Economy

U.S. Manufacturing PMIs from Markit and ISM both came in stronger than expected and were up month-over-month as global manufacturing activity, according to Markit’s PMI metric, reached the highest level since 2010 during May. Some promising news on the inflation front as prices rose at a slightly slower pace in May than in April but remained at elevated levels.

In May, the Dallas Fed asked companies about their hiring experiences and plans. Over two-thirds of respondents reported having trouble hiring lower-skilled workers while having a less challenging time finding higher-skilled workers. To put that in context, just over half of respondents reported trying to hire low-skill workers and a slightly higher percentage were looking for mid-skill. Only 45% were looking for highly skilled. Concerning inflation pressures, while 30.9% of respondents said it was easier to raise prices than six months ago, just under 25% reported it was harder - not a convincing message either way. Overall the Dallas Fed’s general business activity index fell 2.4 points in May with New Orders also falling, down to 20.8 from 38.5. The Production Index dropped 18 points to 15.7. Capacity Utilization fell from 34.6 to 23.2 and Shipments from 32.6 to 18.3. The bottom line is this one is further evidence that while the economy is still expanding, the pace is slowing materially, as we expected.

Unsurprisingly, the April Construction Spending report yesterday revealed that construction spending on malls and drinking/dining establishments is at the lowest level since at least 1993 - no shock there. On the other end of the spectrum, before any federal stimulus bill, infrastructure spending hit a record high in March 2020.

Today is light on the data front with the Weekly API Crude Oil Stocks, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for June, and Total Vehicle Sales for May. We will also hear from Federal Reserve officials Evans and Bostic.

Markets

The major U.S. indices were little changed to kick off the month of June and the shortened trading week as the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 closed down -0.1% while the Dow rose 0.1% and the VIX gained 6.8%. The Russell 2000 bucked the trend, rallying 1.1% on the day. WTI crude closed at nearly $68 a barrel to its highest level since the fall of 2018, up a whopping 90% since October and Brent rose 1.3% to $70.25, closing above $70 for the first time in two years. The S&P Energy sector rose 3.9% and is now the best performing sector in 2021, up 38% YTD.

The 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields ended the day little changed as well at 1.61% and 2.29% respectively.

Stocks to Watch

Amazon (AMZN) announced Prime Day as s two-day event on June 21-22.

Facebook (FB) will live stream its F8 Refresh Developers Conference today that includes a keynote address and development platform sessions.

Reports suggest Tesla (TSLA) will spend more than $1 billion a year on sourcing battery raw materials from Australia.

Last night Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported adjusted EPS that was 33% higher than analysts’ estimates on revenue that was 5% higher on top of guidance for Q2 revenue that was 4.6% to 5.1% above expectations. EPS and revenue guidance for both full-year and Q2 was raised. While expectations were for the number of customers generating over $100k in revenue over the past 12 months to be around 1,800, the actual number was just under 2,000. Expectations for the number of customers with over 10 employees to be around 485k, but again the company beat expectations at 497k. By pretty much every metric it was a material beat, so naturally, the stock initially fell as much as 5% after the announcement, but then rose 4% in extended trading. As we’ve been saying for quite some time, there is an awful lot of knock-it-out-of-the-ballpark expectations already priced in too much of the market.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) reported March quarter EPS of $3.34 per share, well ahead of the $3.08 consensus, as revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% YoY to $3.33 billion, matching the consensus forecast. Comparable store sales for the quarter jumped 24.7% and were up 15.4% on a two-year stack basis. For its FY21, the company now sees comp stores up 4%-6% vs. the prior guidance of +2%-4%.

Citing a stronger than forecasted US Consumer business, Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) boosted its FY21 EPS outlook $9.00-9.30 from the prior $8.60-9.00 and the $9.15 consensus. The company now sees its FY21 revenue up 17%-19% with the US Consumer segment up 7%-9% vs. its prior guidance that called for a 4%-6% increase.

The White House announced that a criminal organization likely based in Russia was behind a ransomware attack that has disrupted operations at JBS SA (JBS), the world’s largest meat processor.

IBM (IBM) announced it will create the IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity, a collaborative environment focused on helping federal agencies address current and future cybersecurity threats. The center will facilitate events and learnings, drawing on IBM's cybersecurity expertise from delivering software and managed services to over 17,500 security customers globally.

Etsy (ETSY) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Depop, a purpose-driven marketplace for unique fashion for total consideration of$1.625 billion. The acquisition is expected to extend Etsy’s position with the Gen Z audience. Depop's 2020 gross merchandise sales and revenue were ~$650 million and $70 million, respectively,

Post Holdings (POST) will acquire the ready-to-eat cereal business of TreeHouse Foods (THS) for $85 million.

Allstate (ALL) agreed to acquire SafeAuto, a non-standard auto insurance carrier focused on providing state-minimum private-passenger auto insurance with coverage options in 28 states. Total consideration includes a $270 million cash purchase price plus ~ $30 million in pre-close dividends of certain non-insurance assets.

Tyson Foods (TSN) is launching a new line of plant-based products in select retail markets and e-Commerce across Asia Pacific under the brand, First Pride.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) has started construction at a site in Arizona where it plans to spend $12 billion to build a computer chip factory.

After today’s market close, Cloudera (CLDR), NetApp (NTAP), PVH (PVH), and Splunk (SPLK) are among the companies expected to report their quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on those reports and others to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

June 3: ADP Employment for May, weekly Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs Q1, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Crude Oil Stocks, EIA Crude Oil Stocks, and EIA Gasoline Stocks

June 4: Non-Farm Payrolls for May and Factory Orders

June 7: Apple (AAPL) WWDC 2021 Keynote

June 8: Balance of Trade, JOLTs Report, API Crude Oil Stocks

June 9: Wholesale Inventories, Gasoline & Crude Oil Stocks

June 10: Inflation, weekly Jobless Claims, Monthly Budget Statement

June 11: Michigan Consumer Sentiment

June 15: Retail Sales, PPI, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, Tic Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Weekly API Crude Oil stock

June 16: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Import/Export Prices, weekly energy stocks, FOMC Economic Projections, and Interest Rate decision

June 17: weekly Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing

June 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

June 22: Existing Home Sales, weekly API Crude Oil Stock

June 23: Current Account, Markit Manufacturing & Service PMI, New Home Sales, EIA Energy Stock

June 24: Durable Goods Orders, Wholesale Inventories, Weekly Jobless Claims, GDP Price Index Q1, Goods Trade Balance, Corporate Profits Q1

June 25: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“It is not that we have a short time to live but that we waste much of it.” ~Seneca

Disclosures

