Daily Markets: Markets Waiting on Fed Minutes

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed down today except for India’s Sensex and Japan’s Nikkei, which rose 0.61% and 0.10%, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.61%, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 1.18% while China’s Shanghai Composite shed 1.02% and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed off 0.14% on the day. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a muted open.

Ahead of the opening of U.S. equity markets, investors and economists will be digging into the ADP Employment Change report for December to determine what if any impact the omicron virus had on job creation for the month. What we learn will likely impact U.S. equity futures and set the tone for how those markets begin trading today. Soon after the open, there will be several other pieces of data that will be released, but the real focus for the day’s trading will likely be had this afternoon when the Fed publishes its December FOMC meeting minutes. That report will be mined for clues on the timing for interest rate hikes in the coming months. Signs of a more aggressive rate hike schedule could weigh on stocks, particularly growth stocks, continuing the recent tilt toward value stocks.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The CDC has updated isolation guidelines for people who test positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms - if you are unable to get a test 5 days after last close contact with someone with COVID-19, you can leave your home after day 5 if you have been without COVID-19 symptoms throughout that period.

International Economy

Today saw the release of several PMI Services figures across Europe: Eurozone December PMI Services was reported at 53.1 slightly off from both November’s 53.3 and the 53.3 consensus estimate while the Eurozone December PMI Composite came in at 53.3 also just below the prior month’s 53.4 reading as well as the 53.4 estimate.

Italy’s December PMI Services was a reported 53.0, almost 3 points lower than November and a full point lower than expectations of 54.0

France’s December PMI Services reading came in essentially flat at 57.0 as compared to November’s 57.1 reading as well as the consensus of 57.1

Germany’s December PMI Services came in at 48.7 slightly higher than the previous month’s reading of 48.4 and consensus estimates of 48.4

France’s Consumer Confidence Survey for December showed an increase from 98 to 100 which while a positive sign represents another point in a trend of lower highs and lower lows which, to us speaks to the battle between the country’s desire to “get back to normal” and the reality of having to continue to deal with omicron.

Later today Japan will release its December PMI Services which is expected to rise slightly from November’s 53.0 reading to 53.1. China will also release December PMI Services which is expected to decrease from November’s 52.1 to 51.8

Domestic Economy

The day’s economic data kicks off with the latest weekly MBA Mortgage Applications data. ADP will release its December ADP Employment Change Report, which is expected to show 400K private sector jobs added during the month vs. 534K added in November.

After the market open, Markit Economics will issue its December Markit U.S. Services PMI Index, and later this morning we’ll receive the weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventory report. Later this afternoon, the Federal Reserve will publish the meeting minutes from its December monetary policy meeting, and the probability that report will be picked over for clues as to when the Fed could start to boost interest rates in 2022. Per the Fed’s December economic forecast “dot plot,” it expects three quarter-percentage-point increases in the key federal funds rate target in 2022. As of this morning, markets are pricing in a 66% chance of a rate hike in March.

Markets

While the S&P 500 set yet another intraday record yesterday, it finished the day down 0.1%. Arguably, a better example of the dichotomy in the market yesterday was the 0.6% gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which also set a closing record high, contrasted against the 1.3% move lower in the Nasdaq Composite Index. Over in small-cap land, the Russell 2000 closed down 0.2%. From a sector perspective, Energy, financials, industrials, and materials were leading the market higher while information technology, health care, and consumer discretionary struggled as growth stocks once again suffered.

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets open for trading today, Simply Good Foods (SMPL) and RPM Inc. (RPM) will report their latest quarterly results.

Last night, KFC, a division of Yum! Brands (YUM) announced its restaurants nationwide will add Beyond Meat’s (BYND) plant-based chicken to its menus, starting Monday for a limited time. We’d note earlier this week Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced its plant-based chorizo would receive the national roll-out treatment as well, also for a limited-time offering.

Shares of agricultural equipment manufacturer Deere & Co. (DE) rallied yesterday following the company sharing it has developed a fully autonomous tractor that is ready for large-scale production and will be available to farmers later this year.

Intel (INTC) automotive technology unit Mobileye has secured new autonomous driving technology partnerships with Ford Motor (F), Volkswagen (VWAGY), and China's Geely. The deal with Geely involves developing a mostly self-driving car for the automaker's Zeekr brand that will begin production in 2023 and is equipped with Level 4 driving autonomy. That level will allow the car to be able to drive itself in most circumstances but will also require a driver to remain behind the car's steering wheel.

Looking to reinvent itself as an all-electric auto brand by 2028, at CES 2022 Chrysler introduced a new “tech-savvy” crossover concept, the Chrysler Airflow, that is reportedly “a nod” to a vehicle it plans to launch in 2025. Chrysler’s parent company is Stellantis NV (STLA), which earlier this year announced plans to invest $35.5 billion in vehicle electrification and related technologies through 2025.

Sony (SONY) announced it will establish an operating company "Sony Mobility Inc." in the spring of 2022, through which it intends to explore entry into the EV market. The company sees mobility as an "entertainment space" where passengers could choose individual entertainment options and use 5G internet connection.

TuanChe (TC) announced it plans to establish a new electric vehicle EV business, including a design, R&D, and manufacturing team as well as EV manufacturing.

Qualcomm (QCOM) shared it will introduce customized Snapdragon augmented reality chips, powering future AR glasses within Microsoft’s (MSFT) ecosystems.

Walmart (WMT) will announce plans to scale its delivery service, going from InHome being available to 6 million households to making it accessible to 30 million U.S. households by the end of 2022. Walmart plans to hire more than 3,000 associate delivery drivers this year as well as build out a fleet of 100% all-electric delivery vans, which will be supported by Walmart’s growing infrastructure of 1,396 EV charging stations at stores and clubs across 41 states.

IPOs

Near-term the IPO calendar is pretty thin and readers looking to dig more into it should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Resources Connection (RGP) will be the lone company expected to report its quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

January 6: Japan – PMI Services - December

January 6: China – Markit/Caixin Services PMI - December

January 6: Germany – Manufacturing Orders – November

January 6: Eurozone - PPI - November

January 6: US - Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

January 6: US - Factory Orders – November

January 6: US - ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – December

January 6: US - Chicago PMI - December

January 7: Germany – Industrial Production – November

January 7: Eurozone – Business Climate, Consumer Confidence, Economic Confidence, CPI – December

January 7: Eurozone - Retail Sales - November

January 7: US - Employment Report – December

January 7: US - Consumer Credit – November

Thought for the Day

“Friendship takes time and energy if it’s going to work. You can luck into something great, but it doesn’t last if you don’t give it proper appreciation.” ~ Betty White

Disclosures

