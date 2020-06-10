Daily Markets: Markets Wait for Powell and the Fed

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia once again ended the day’s trading on a mixed note with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.2% while the Hong Kong Hang Seng was unchanged, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.4%. By mid-day trading, European equities were trading off, and U.S. equity futures point to a mixed market open as investors wait for the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting this afternoon.

While the Fed isn’t expected to make any new policy changes, investors will be parsing the Fed’s post-meeting press release and Fed Chairman Powell’s comments during his 2:30 PM ET presser. They will be looking for clues and hints as to how long the Fed’s current policy that includes near-zero interest rates and asset purchasing will be kept in play. The quarter-to-date rebound in equities have once again proven that the “don’t fight the Fed” mantra rings true. Now the question on investor's minds: When will the Fed take the monetary policy punch bowl away from the party? Investors will be poring over the Fed’s latest economic dot plot to understand the speed at which the Fed sees the economy rebounding in the coming quarters and how that might square with any move back toward a more normalized Fed monetary policy.

Worldwide there are over 7.34 million confirmed cases, and over 410,000 people have died from COVID-19. The U.S. will reach 2.1 million cases before the end of the week and has lost nearly 115,000 lives to the virus. Brazil is seeing cases skyrocket, with a total of over 740,000 cases and nearly 40,000 deaths. Russia is just shy of 500,000, with a just over 6,300 deaths, which clearly is a ridiculously inaccurate mortality rate.

As States in the U.S. continue to ease restrictions, many are seeing rising cases. California experienced its single highest 1-day new case count ever on June 5, with total cases up 40% over the past two weeks. Arizona has seen its total cases increase 115% since it began easing restrictions with its 7-day average of new cases increasing in 13 of the past 15 days as its ICU’s are at 76% of capacity as of Monday. Texas has seen record-breaking hospitalization for two consecutive days. Cases in Tennessee have risen by 75% in the past two weeks. Hospitalizations in Utah have more than doubled over the past few weeks.

The data out of export-driven Japan continues to paint a bleak picture of global trade. Core machinery orders declined 17.7% YoY in April, much worse than the 14% expected drop. PPI fell 2.7% YoY in May, the third consecutive decline. The data out of China paints a similar picture with PPI declining 3.7% YoY after falling 3.1% in April and has now been flat or declining 11 out of the past 12 months. China’s Consumer Price Index declined 0.8% MoM in May and has now been falling for three consecutive months.

Following Germany’s record-low industrial production, France saw its IP decline a record-breaking 20.1% MoM in April, after falling 16.2% in March.

According to a statement from Alexandre de Juniac, CEO of the International Air Transport Association, “Financially, 2020 will go down as the worst year in the history of aviation.” The IATA predicts that airlines will post losses of $84.3 billion this year as revenue falls 50%, to $419 billion from $838 billion in 2019. Losses are expected to improve in 2021 as revenue rebounds to nearly $600 billion, but the industry will remain unprofitable, losing an estimated $15.8 billion, according to the IATA’s forecasts. No V-shaped recovery here, nor is one likely in overall travel and hospitality.

Yesterday’s JOLTs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that despite the brutal data in March, April saw an additional 6.9% of private-sector employees laid off or fired with nearly 20% of those in accommodation and food services in that category. Quit rates have fallen towards record lows as employees cling to the jobs they have.

Yesterday Black Knight released the final data for April, which found that delinquencies for mortgages rose by the most in any one month to 6.5%, the highest level since 2013. For context, the delinquency rate hit a record low in January of 3.2%

Later today, we will get data on inflation in the US, the usual weekly EIA energy report and weekly mortgage reports, the Fed’s decision on interest rates, and the US Monthly Budget Statement for May.

After two weeks during which the cyclically heave Dow was leading stocks higher, yesterday saw the return of the big tech with Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Microsoft (MSFT) all making new record highs. The Nasdaq Composite closed at a new all-time high, gaining 0.3% on the day. Much of the rest of the market took a bit of a breather as investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve today after the end of their usual 2-day meeting. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% and is now back slightly in the red for 2020, and the Dow dropped 1.1%.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its May revenue rose 16.6% YoY to NT$93.8 billion.

LATAM Airlines (LTM) released its May system passenger traffic, which fell 96.5% YoY, and its capacity plummeted 93.3% YoY. Interestingly, international passenger traffic accounted for approximately 36% of the month's total passenger traffic.

Technology driveline, sealing, and thermal management product company Dana Inc. (DAN) updated investors sharing its April sales were down 75% YoY, and its May sales fell 55% YoY. The company expects its current-quarter revenue to be around $1 billion vs. the $1.067 billion consensus.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) are down in pre-market trading following the company’s wider-than-expected loss for its April quarter as the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close restaurants. Per the company, same-restaurant sales fell 20.8% for the quarter, but have started to recover in the second quarter. Red Robin has started to reopen restaurants with new safety protocols and has about 270 dining rooms now open, mostly on the West Coast.

April quarter comps fell 51.8% YoY at specialty retailer Five Below (FIVE), leading the company to miss April consensus revenue and EPS expectations. The company opted not to issue guidance but noted it has reopened 90% of its stores and expects to open 100-120 net new stores in 2020.

GameStop (GME) reported mixed April quarter results, beating EPS expectations but missing the revenue consensus as quarterly revenue dropped 34% YoY. Total global comps for the quarter fell approximately -30%, and GameStop noted that its May comps fell roughly 4%. At the end of May 2020, the company had approximately 85% of its US locations open to limited customer access or curbside delivery, and approximately 90% of its international locations open.

Chewy (CHWY) reported better than expected April quarter results and lifted its outlook for both the current quarter and all of 2020. Autoship customer sales were $1.10 billion, 48.0% higher YoY, and surpassed $1 billion for the first time in a single quarter.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) missed March quarter expectations but plans to reopen nearly all of its US and UK theaters in July “to be positioned to showcase Warner Brothers' (TWX) release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, now slated for release on July 17 followed by Disney's (DIS) Mulan now slated for release on July 24."

MSC Industrial (MSM) issued upside guidance for its May quarter with revenue of $835 million vs. the $771.7 million consensus. The quarter’s strength was driven by the fulfillment of the large safety and janitorial backlog from prior months. However, booking levels for safety and janitorial orders came down during May from the elevated levels of March and April.

Honda Motor Company (HMC) shared it halted its plants in Turkey, Brazil, and India as the company contends with a cyber-attack that affected several factories worldwide. Reports inform the attack targeted Honda's internal servers and spread a virus through the company's systems. In total, the cyber-attack affected 11 Honda plants, including five in the US, and at last count, was still affecting at least four plants globally.

Apple will begin a trade-in program for Mac computers next week at its stores in the US and Canada. Workers will begin returning to the office on June 15, but most employees are not expected to return for at least “several months.”

Best Buy (BBY) announced starting Monday, June 15, it will allow a "limited" number of people inside most of its stores, without the need for an appointment. The company will restrict the number of customers inside the stores to 25% capacity, which would allow for about 60 people in a store depending on size. To support these and other efforts, Best Buy will be bringing back roughly 9,000 previously furloughed part- and full-time workers.

The Federal Reserve Board will release results from the Dodd-Frank Act stress tests and related Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review on Thursday, June 25, at 4:30 PM EDT. Banks investors will be scrutinizing as they review those results include Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and PNC (PNC) among others.

Twitter (TWTR) and Square (SQ) are making #Juneteenth (June 19) a company holiday in the US to commemorate the end of slavery in America according to a tweet from CEO Jack Dorsey.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) will reopen more resorts in Las Vegas over the next few weeks. Luxor and The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place will open their doors again June 25 at 10 AM PST, followed by Aria at 10 AM PST, and Mandalay Bay, Four Seasons Las Vegas at 11 AM PST on July 1.

After today’s close investors, Oxford Industries (OXM) is slated to report its quarterly earnings. Investors that want to get a jump on that report and other corporate earnings reports coming at us this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

Dates to mark: June 11: May PPI June 12: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report, Import/Export Prices June 15: Empire Fed Manufacturing June 16: May US Retail Sales, May US Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories June 17: May US US Housing Starts, Building Permits June 18: Philly Fed Outlook June 19: Options Expiration June 22: Chicago Fed Activity, Existing Home Sales June 23: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing June 25: Wholesale Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, Kansas City Fed Activity June 26: Personal Income, Personal Spending, PCE, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment June 29: Pending Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing June 30: Case-Shiller Home Prices, MNI Chicago PMI, Consumer Confidence July 1: ADP Employment Report, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Wards Vehicle Sales July 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Factory Orders



“Love does not dominate, it cultivates.” ~ Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

