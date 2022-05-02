Daily Markets: Markets Tread Water In Advance of Fed Meeting

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down slightly across the board, with Japan’s Nikkei off 0.11%, India’s Sensex down 0.15% Korea’s KOSPI declining 0.28%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closing 1.31% lower. China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan markets are closed to commemorate May Day, otherwise known as International Workers Day, the Labor Day equivalent. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive market open later this morning.

Equities are looking to rebound this morning following a horrible last week, that capped an even worse month. The degree to which the first week of May proves better than last week will hinge on the barrage of the usual start of the month economic data and quarterly earnings, plus what the Fed says about its plans to tame inflationary pressures. Additional factors will be other holdovers from April including duration questions for the Russia-Ukraine war and China’s Covid lockdown, along with inflationary pressures and its impact on consumers.

More likely than not this means the market volatility we’ve seen of late will remain with us near-term, prompting some to speculate if one Wall Street saying is pertinent: “Sell in May and go away.” To that, we’d counter with wise words from long-term investor Warren Buffett: “As an investor, you love volatility. You love the idea of wild swings because it means more things are going to be mispriced."

That approach might be easier to stomach when you’re sitting atop an 11-figure war chest like Buffett, but ultimately, he’s not wrong.

Data Download

International Economy

China’s April Manufacturing PMI was released at 47.4, lower than expectations of 49 and the previous month’s reading of 49.5. A reminder that PMI figures below 50 are indicative of a contraction in activity which, in this case, was to be expected given the relentless pursuance of China’s “Zero Covid” policy.

March YoY German Retail Sales was released, showing a 5.4% decline over the past 12 months as compared to March’s 6.8% growth figure. It has been noted by some that inflation due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has spurred the decline in spending.

Final April Manufacturing PMI figures were released by Germany (54.6), France (55.7), Italy (54.5), and the Eurozone (55.5) with the overall trend showing final figures slightly higher than preliminary releases except for Italy which was lower by 1.3 points.

Domestic Economy

9:45 AM ET will see the release of Markit Manufacturing PMI for April which is expected at 59.7. We will also get the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing PMI which is expected to inch up to 57.6 from the previously reported 57.1. In determining the difference between these two metrics it has been noted that ISM’s data collection methodology includes more exposure to global economic growth and global earnings than Markit’s approach which explains this current divergence.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is considering declaring an "invasion" at the southern border which will allow Texas to take most border security control from the federal government and deport illegal immigrants.

According to Black Knight's Mortgage Monitor, U.S. housing affordability in March fell to near all-time lows as home prices and mortgage rates continued to surge in the wake of the highest consumer price inflation in four decades.

Markets

Last week was another tough one for the stock market, putting a close to an even worse month. The S&P 500 fell 3.3% last week vs. the 3.9% fall in the Nasdaq Composite and the 4.0% drop in the Russell 2000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.5%. Including those moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date :

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -9.2%

S&P 500: -13.3%

Nasdaq Composite: -21.2%

Russell 2000: -17.0%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -18.8%

Ether (ETH-USD): -25.4%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Citrix Systems (CTXS), Enterprise Products (EPD), Global Payments (GPN), Itron (ITRI), and On Semiconductor (ON) are expected to report their quarterly results.

We are seeing the impact of China’s lockdowns firsthand in the April delivery results from a number of Chinese EV companies. Xpeng’s (XPEV) deliveries for the month fell 75% YoY to 9,002Smart EVs in April, a 75% YoY fall, and a 41.6% MoM drop. Li Auto (LI) delivered 4,167 Li ONEs, down 62% MoM, and vehicle April deliveries from Nio (NIO) fell to 5,074 vehicles vs. 9,985 in March.

According to Handelsblatt, Volkswagen (VWAGY) will use Qualcomm (QCOM) chips for self-driving cars. Investors in Qualcomm, Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), and other chip companies will want to know global semiconductor sales rose 1.1% MoM in March to $50.6B, according to data from the Semiconductor Industry Association. For the March quarter, chip sales totaled $151.7 billion, up 23% YoY but 0.5% less than the December quarter.

The Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported April 2022 gross revenue dropped 68.1% YoY to HKD2.672 bln versus the 55.8% fall in March. Investors in the shares of MGM Resorts (MGM), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), and other gaming companies will want to take note. MGM Resorts offered to acquire Swedish online gaming company LeoVegas AB for about $607 million to expand its digital gaming and sports betting presence in Europe.

G-III Apparel (GIII) entered into an agreement to purchase the remaining 81% interest in famed fashion brand Karl Lagerfeld for $210 million in an all-cash transaction.

IPOs

Investors looking to gauge the health of the IPO market will want to keep watch on the Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) offering this week that is expected to price between $21-$24 per share. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Arista Networks (ANET), Chegg (CHGG), Clorox (CLX), Expedia Group (EXPE), Freshpet (FRPT), Logitech International (LOGI), NXP Semiconductor (NXPI), and Rambus (RMBS) are slated to report their latest quarterly results. Investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their March quarter results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, May 3

UK: CIPS Manufacturing PMI (Final) – April

Eurozone: PPI – March

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - March

US: Durable Factory Orders – March

US: Factory Orders – March

US: JOLTS Job Openings – March

Wednesday, May 4

Eurozone: S&P Global Service PMI (Final) – April

Eurozone: Retail Sales - March

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Report – April

US: S&P Global Services PMI (Final) – April

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – April

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Federal Reserve FOMC Meeting Announcement

Thursday, May 5

China: Markit/Caixin Services PMI – April

Germany: Manufacturing Orders & Turnover – March

UK: CIPS Services PMI (Final) – April

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Announcement

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Unit Labor Costs & Productivity – 1Q 2022

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 6

Japan: CPI Tokyo - April

US: Employment Report – April

US: Consumer Credit – March

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

