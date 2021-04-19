Daily Markets: Markets Take a Breather as Earnings Kick Into High Gear

Today’s Big Picture

As we brace for a trading week that will be heavily influenced by the dramatic increase in corporate earnings reports, markets look to be taking a breather, with the equity indices in Asia closing mixed today. India’s Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex both fell around 2% after the country’s new Covid-19 cases rose above 260,000 on Sunday alone. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.5%, while its Shenzhen Component gained 2.9%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were both little changed. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were mixed, and U.S. futures point to a decline when those markets open later this morning.

Data Download

Coronavirus

According to data from John Hopkins, there are now more than 141 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally, and more than 3 million lives have been lost to Covid-19. The U.S. has 31.7 million cases and has lost nearly 570,000 lives.

With the temporary halt in the use of the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) coronavirus vaccine, the 7-day moving average of administered vaccinations in the U.S. has slowed. The U.S. has fully vaccinated 23.4% of its population, the UK 14.2%, Italy 7.3%, Spain 7.1%, France 6.6%, and Germany 6.5%. Israel continues to be a world leader at 55.9% of its population, second only to the tiny nation of Gibraltar, which is at 90.2% of its population with 66,232 doses administered. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he does not believe the government will cancel the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and expects a decision on Friday.

According to data released from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), of the more than 60 million fully vaccinated persons in the U.S., less than 6,000 have been infected with the coronavirus, which is a rate of 0.008%, making the vaccines highly effective.

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) will supply an additional 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union this year, bringing the total number of doses to be delivered to 600 million. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has asked Pfizer for additional supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine to speed up the inoculations.

International Economy

Japan’s Trade Surplus was larger than expected today, rising to ¥663.7 billion from ¥215.9 billion, well above the expected increase to ¥490 billion. The increase was driven by stronger than expected exports which rose 16.1% YoY in March after falling 4.5% in February and were expected to rebounding only to 11.6% YoY. Imports rose more than expected at 5.7%, falling from 11.8% YoY in February, but above the expected 4.7% increase. Industrial Production in Japan fell 2.0% YoY in February, up from -5.3% in January, with Capacity Utilization declining 2.8% MoM in February after expanding 3.2% in January.

The Euro Area Current Account rose to €13.3 billion in February from €5.6 billion in January. Construction Output fell 5.8% YoY after falling a downwardly revised -2.6% in January. This was the sixth consecutive decline in construction output and the biggest decline since May 2020 amidst ongoing pandemic restrictions. Civil engineering declined 10.4%, and building activity declined 4.8%.

Domestic Economy

The Housing Market in the U.S. remains hot hot hot. Friday, we learned Housing Starts rose 19.4% MoM to an annualized pace of 1.74 million in March, the highest reading since June 2006, well above the consensus estimate of 1.61 million. Single-family housing starts rose 15.3%, and the pace for units in buildings with five or more units rose 30%. Building permits also came in stronger than expected, rising 2.7% MoM to an annual pace of 1.77 million from 1.72 million in February, well above expectations for 1.75 million.

Consumer Sentiment was weaker than expected. Friday, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 86.5 from 84.9, which was below expectations for an increase to 89.6. Year-ahead inflation expectations hit a near-decade high of 3.7%, and roughly half of all surveyed expect to see unemployment decline, the highest percentage ever recorded.

On the domestic front today, we just have 3-month and 6-month Treasury Bill auctions.

Markets

Stocks continued their March higher, with the S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100, and even the STOXX 600 in Europe all closing last week out at new record highs. Last week also marked the fourth consecutive week of gains for the S&P 500. While valuations remain inarguably high, financial conditions also continue to be as loose as ever, leaving markets room to grind even higher and the Q1 rise in interest rates looks to have stopped, at least for now. Breadth has been highly constructive, with over 90% of the S&P 500’s component stocks closing above their 50-day move averages throughout last week, the first time since last June that we’ve seen numbers this high.

Stocks to Watch

Coca-Cola (KO) reported March quarter results that easily beat the consensus forecast as organic revenue growth for the quarter clocked in at +6% vs. the consensus forecast calling for flat results YoY. The company noted its March volume was back to 2019 levels, with growth in at-home channels being offset by pressure in away-from-home channels. Solid growth in Trademark Coca-Cola, sparkling flavors, and the nutrition, juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages category was offset by pressure in the hydration category during the quarter. For 2021, the company continues to expect YoY organic revenue growth in the high-single digits.

March quarter revenue and EPS at Harley-Davidson (HOG) topped consensus expectations as revenue for the quarter rose 29.4% YoY to $1.42 billion. The company now forecasts its 2021 motorcycle segment revenue to rise 30%-35% vs. its prior view of up 20%-25%. If Harley-Davidson is not able to mitigate the additional EU tariffs to any extent in 2021, it expects the operating income margin would be 5%-7%, in line with original guidance. For its Financial Services segment, the company now sees operating income growth of 50%-60%, well ahead of its original guidance that called for a 10%-15% increase in 2021.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) are climbing in pre-market trading following the announcement it signed an agreement with Amazon (AMZN) to provide low and negative carbon renewable natural gas at 27 existing Clean Energy fueling stations and another 19 non-exclusive new or upgraded Clean Energy-owned stations expected to be constructed by year-end. Clean Energy also disclosed in an 8-K filing that it issued a warrant to Amazon to purchase up to 53.1 million shares in the company.

ABN Amro (ABN:NA) reached a 480-million-euro ($574 million) settlement with prosecutors in the Netherlands over money laundering allegations, which will impact its first-quarter results.

Europe's wealthiest soccer clubs agreed to join a breakaway Super League that is expected to commence this August. The group currently includes 12 elite English, Spanish and Italian teams, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and AC Milan, and is expected to reach a total of 20 clubs. The plan is backed by $6 billion in debt financing by JPMorgan.

Toyota Motor (TM) introduced the Toyota bZ4X Concept, the first of a global series of battery-electric vehicles to be launched under the "Toyota bZ" brand umbrella.

German automotive company Daimler (DDAIF) shared it will create 1,000 new jobs for software programmers at its S-Class production facility to develop its planned operating system for electric vehicles. Daimler's MBOS system, which will run electric-only vehicles, is expected to hit the market in 2024.

GameStop (GME) shares are moving higher in pre-market trading following the news CEO George Sherman will be stepping down on July 31 or earlier upon the appointment of a successor.

CNH Industrial (CNHI) terminated discussions with FAW Jiefang with regard to its On-Highway business and is continuing to pursue its existing plans for a spin-off in early 2022.

Trimble (TRMB) and HORSCH announced a collaboration focused on developing solutions that enable autonomy in agriculture with the goal of building a future for autonomous machines and workflows in the industry.

After today’s market close, American Campus Communities (ACC), IBM (IBM), United Airlines (UAL), and a number of other companies will report their latest quarterly results. Investors looking to get ready for those reports and the sea of earnings to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

April 20: API Crude Oil stocks

April 21: EIA Energy Stocks

April 22: European Central Bank meeting, Jobless Claims, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

April 23: Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs, New Home Sales

April 26: Durable Goods Orders, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

April 27: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 28: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, EIA Energy Stocks, Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision and Press Conference

April 29: US GDP Q1 (advance estimate), Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

April 30: Personal Income and Spending, PCE Price Index, Employment Cost Index, Chicago PMI, Univ. Michigan Consumer Sentiment

May 3: Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

May 4: Balance of Trade, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Factory Orders, API Crude Stocks

May 5: ADP Employment Report, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Energy Stocks

May 6: Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs, Nonfarm Productivity

May 7: Nonfarm Payrolls, Wholesale Inventories

May 10: Consumer Inflation Expectations

May 11: NFIB Business Optimism Index, JOLTs Job Openings, weekly Redbook retail sales, API Crude Oil Stock Change

May 12: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation Rate, EIA Energy Stocks reports, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report, Monthly Budget Statement

May 13: PPI, weekly Jobless Claims, EIA Natural Gas Stocks

May 14: Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report, Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count

