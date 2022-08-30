Daily Markets: Markets Regain Composure After Jackson Hole

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite which finished down 0.37% and 0.42%, respectively. Taiwan’s TAIEX advanced 0.18%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.51%, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.99% and Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.14%. India’s Sensex had a strong 2.70% gain, pushed ahead by financials, and materials names like Tata Steel and Ultra Tech Cement. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a healthy open later this morning as they look to rebound from two back-to-back days of declines following Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole comments.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan’s July Unemployment Rate matched the 2.6% consensus forecast.

The preliminary inflation rate for Spain rose 10.4% YoY, better than the expected 10.9% and down vs. the 10.8% figure in July.

The Eurozone’s Economic Sentiment reading fell to 97.6 in August from 98.9 the prior month, missing the 98 consensus. The final reading on Consumer Confidence in the region for August match the -24.9 figure, a modest improvement from-27 in July. The region also saw the Consumer Inflation Expectations improve to 36.8% in August, down from 42.7 in July.

At 8 AM ET, Germany’s preliminary take on its August inflation rate will be published - the consensus forecast is looking for an increase to 7.8% YoY vs. July’s 7.5% reading.

Domestic Economy

At 9 AM ET, the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for June will be reported, and it’s expected to show a 19% YoY increase vs. the 20.5% one in May.

AT 10 AM ET, the JOLTS Job Opening report for July will be published and it is expected to show 10.5 million job openings during the month, down from 10.698 million in June. Also, at 10 AM ET, the Consumer Confidence Index for August will be published, and the consensus view has it ticking higher to a reading of 98 vs. 95.7 in July.

We also have two Fed heads making the rounds today: Tom Barking, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond will be speaking at 8 AM ET, and then at 11 AM ET John Williams, the president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, will be doing the same. Like yesterday when Lael Brainard, Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, spoke, we expect investors and economists will be looking for more defined color on Powell’s comment that “restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time” as well as how much potential pain to households and businesses the Fed is willing to endure to tame inflation.

Markets

Energy and Utilities names were the only bright spots yesterday as markets were still processing Fed Chair Powell’s remarks from last Friday. While not nearly as violent as Friday, all major indexes were down as the Dow dropped 0.56%, the S&P 500 fell 0.67%, the Russell 2000 declined 0.89% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 1.02%. There were some Consumer Staples names that showed resilience as Walmart (WMT), Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM), and General Mills (GIS) gained 097%, 1.34% and 1.18%, respectively, on the day. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -11.67%

S&P 500: -15.43%

Nasdaq Composite: -23.19%

Russell 2000: -16.14%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -56.24%

Ether (ETH-USD): -57.86%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, American Woodwork (AMWD), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Best Buy (BBY), Big Lot’s (BIG) and Conn’s (CONN) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

Today begins the two-day Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit 2022 with Ericsson (ERIC), Ceva (CEVA) and other presenting.

First Solar (FSLR) announced it plans to invest up to $1.2 billion to scale production of American-made, responsibly produced photovoltaic (PV) solar modules to support the U.S.’s path to a decarbonized future.

Trimble (TRMB) announced it will acquire privately held Bilberry, a French technology company specializing in selective spraying systems for sustainable farming. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Citing recent accusations from a Twitter (TWTR) whistle-blower, Elon Musk sent a formal deal termination letter to the company.

Toyota Motor (TM) shared its July sales and production fell below vs. year ago levels due to the impact of COVID-19, as well as the parts supply shortage caused by the increased demand for semiconductors.

Ahead of its September 1 contract expiration, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers union on a new four-year labor agreement,

IronSource (IS) set Oct. 3 for its shareholders to vote on Unity Software's (U) planned purchase of the company.

Variety reports Alphabet’s (GOOGL) veteran executive Robert Kyncl will exit his role as chief business officer and is leaving the company.

IPOs

Shares of Hemp-based smokable product company Hempacco (HPCO) are expected to start trading today. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Amabarella (AMBA), ChargePoint (CHPT), Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE), HP (HPQ), and PVH (PVH) are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, August 31

Japan: Industrial Production – July

China: Manufacturing & Services PMIs – August

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - July

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Chicago Fed PMI - August

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, September 1

Japan: Manufacturing PMI (Final) – August

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – August

Germany: Retail Sales – July

Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI (Final) – August

UK: Manufacturing PMI (Final)- August

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate (July)

US: Challenger Job Cuts – August

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Productivity and Labor Cost – 2Q 2022

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI – August

US: Construction Spending – July

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – August

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, September 2

Germany: Import/Exports – July

Eurozone: Producer Price Index – July

US: Employment Report – August

US: Factory Orders – July

Thought for the Day

“You may delay, but time will not.” ~ Benjamin Franklin

Disclosures

