Daily Markets: Markets Push Ahead in the Face of Global Rate Hikes

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session ahead as Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.53%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.76%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.82% and, India’s Sensex added 2.31%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 2.69% on a broad rally led by Non-Energy Minerals and Health Technology names. South Korea’s markets are closed today marking the Chuseok Festivity; in Taiwan, which is also closed, it's known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, both of which are similar to the U.S.’s Thanksgiving Day holiday but with less turkey and football. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a healthy open later this morning.

As we end the week, we have a rather modest number of fresh economic data points, earnings, and Fed head speakers today. Following yesterday’s 75-basis point rate hike by the European Central Bank and Fed Chair Powell reminding markets the Fed is committed to restoring price stability and will keep at it until the job is done, we are poised for another day of market digestion. Included in that will be the growing number of companies that issued downside guidance this week and with another round of investor conferences on tap next week, that trend is likely to continue. Early next week also brings the latest Consumer and Producer Price Indices and monthly Retail Sales report for the U.S. - the expectation of those reports could lead traders to take more defensive positions as we bring this holiday shortened week to a close.

Data Download

International Economy

China's annual inflation rate rose 2.5% in August, well below the market forecast of 2.8% and July’s two-year high of 2.7%. The MoM decline of 0.1% was fueled by fresh Covid restrictions in some cities and easing food prices. China's producer price inflation eased to an 18-month low of 2.3% YoY in August from 4.2% in July and well below the market forecast of 3.1%. Chinese banks extended CNY 1.25 trillion in new yuan loans in August, significantly greater than the CNY 0.68 trillion in July but even so they fell considerably short of the expected CNY 1.48 trillion figure.

Domestic Economy

At 10 AM ET, Wholesale Inventories data for July will be published and the headline figure is expected to rise 0.8% MoM vs. the 1.9% gain posted in June.

Markets

Markets continued to rally even in the face of central banks raising rates like 75 basis points is the new 25 basis point rate hike; in other words, quite aggressively, with plans for further increases ahead. Interestingly, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all rose about 0.60% while small caps advanced 0.81% with the Russell 2000 setting the pace. Utilities, Consumer Staples and Communication Services were the only sectors to lose ground but not materially. Given the Fed’s resolve in tackling inflation and Fed Chair Powell’s comments yesterday, we will have to see what the September meeting produces before getting too comfortable with this week’s rally.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -12.56%

S&P 500: -15.95%

Nasdaq Composite: -24.18%

Russell 2000: -17.74%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -58.35%

Ether (ETH-USD): -55.63%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, ABM Industries (AMB), Ideanomics (IDEX), and Kroger (KR) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

Despite reporting stronger than expected results for its July quarter, RH (RH) issued downside guidance for the current quarter with revenue down 15%-18% YoY to $825-$855 million vs. the $899 million consensus. The company's expectation is for “continued softening in its business trends during the remainder of fiscal 2022 as a result of ongoing weakness in the housing market over the next several quarters and possibly longer due to the Federal Reserve’s anticipated interest rate increases.”

Retailer Zumiez (ZUMZ) missed July quarter revenue and EPS expectations due to continued pressures on consumer discretionary spending. The company issued downside guidance for the current quarter and shared it is “making adjustments to our merchandise assortments and managing expenses in order to improve near-term results."

DocuSign (DOCU) reported July quarter EPS of $0.44 per share on revenue that rose 21.6% YoY to $622.18 million topping the $602.25 million consensus. Billings for the quarter rose 9% YoY to $647.7 million, well ahead of the company’s guidance of $599-$609 million. For both the current quarter and its fiscal 2023, Docusign issued guidance that matched consensus expectations.

July quarter results for cybersecurity company Zscaler (ZS) topped consensus expectations and the company issued upside guidance for its October quarter with EPS of $0.26 vs. the $0.22 consensus with revenue in the range of $339-$341 million vs. the $326 million consensus. During the July quarter, the company’s calculated billings grew 57% YoY to $520.4 million while its deferred revenue grew 62% YoY to $1.02 billion.

The Hershey Company (HSY) will spend $90 million to open two new production lines in a Mexican plant in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, which should increase its output by 25%.

Tesla (TSLA) is reportedly looking to establish a lithium refinery on the gulf coast of Texas in an effort to secure a steady supply of battery components amid surging EV demand.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

As we close out this shortened trading week, no companies are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, September 12

UK: Construction Output, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production - July

Tuesday, September 13

Japan: Producer Price Index – August

UK: Average Earnings and Employment Change – July

Germany: Consumer Price Index – August

Germany: ZEW Economic Sentiment and Current Conditions – September

US: NFIB Small Business Index – August

US: OPEC Report – August

US: Consume Price Index – August

US: Treasury Budget – August

Wednesday, September 14

Japan: Core Machinery Orders – July

UK: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – August

Eurozone: Industrial Production – July

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Producer Price Index – August

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, September 15

Japan: Import/Exports – August

Eurozone: Labor Cost Index – 2Q 2022

UK: Bank of England Monetary Policy meeting

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Retail Sales – August

US: Empire State Manufacturing Index – August

US: Philly Fed Index – August

US: Import/Export Prices – August

US: Industrial Production & Manufacturing Capacity – August

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, September 16

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales – August

UK: Retail Sales – August

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - August

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – August

Thought for the Day

“Even the intelligent investor is likely to need considerable willpower to keep from following the crowd.” ~ Benjamin Graham

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.