Daily Markets: Markets Plunge on Pandemic Fears

After a weekend during which COVID-19 cases accelerated, Italy suffers from the largest outbreak outside of Asia, and South Korea's government raised its virus alert to its higher level, fear of a global pandemic dominates the markets. With the virus present in at least 28 countries, major equity indices around the world are falling in response, and US Treasury yields are dropping to record lows in a flight to security.

The yield on the 30-year US Treasury bond has fallen today to a new record low of 1.83% while the 10-year dropped to 1.38%. The yields on the 2-year, 5-year, and 10-year Treasury Bonds are all below the yield on the 3-month Treasury Bill.

Shares in Asia all closed in the red across the board, with South Korea's KOSPI taking the biggest hit, falling nearly 4%. Markets in Japan were closed today for a holiday. China has postponed its annual meeting of parliament in Beijing due to COVID-19.

Markets in Europe dropped across the board this morning with the pan-European Stoxx 600 falling over 3% by midday trading and Italy's FTSE MIB down 4.5% by midday trading. US futures point to a sharp drop when those equity markets open for trading today.

As your authors pen this morning's note, there are 219 confirmed cases in Italy and five deaths. Trading shares of the soccer club Juventus was halted in Europe today after losing 11% as all sporting events have been canceled. A dozen towns in the northern region, just south of Milan, are under quarantine. Schools, universities, cinemas, and Milan's opera house, La Scala, are closed. Venice's Carnival festival was to end Tuesday but was terminated on Sunday. One of your authors lives in this region. I can report that all my meetings in Milan have been canceled for the week as the government has asked people to work from home and, if necessary, order food to be delivered rather than going out. Talk about an unexpected tailwind to Tematica's Digital Lifestyle investing theme. Patient zero has yet to be identified.

And while the happenings in Italy are hitting particularly close to home, we cannot ignore the toll the virus is taking on other parts of the world:

South Korea's tally is now more than 830 cases up from 31 on February 18.

Vietnamese airline Bamboo Airways is suspending all flights to South Korea starting on February 26.

Hong Kong Finance chief Paul Chan warned the virus threatened by a "tsunami-like cataclysm," as the virus devastates business already devastated by months of anti-government protests.

Austria halted train traffic with Italy.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey, and Afghanistan have imposed travel and immigration restrictions on Iran.

As the virus and related concerns spread outside of China, six of China's provinces, including the manufacturing center of Guangdong, have downgraded their emergency threat levels today, paving the way for restaurants and shops to re-open. Chinese authorities, however, reiterated that Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, remains in lockdown. The question we find ourselves asking is whether this will lead to a fresh surge in reported cases or provide proof the spread of the virus has begun to slow on a sustainable basis. The last major tally had the number of reported coronavirus cases in China approaching 77,500 with the number of deaths near 2,600.

We also find ourselves in agreement with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said on Sunday that we have a much better sense as to the economic impact of the coronavirus in the next three or four weeks. To that, we would also add the impact on corporate earnings for the first half of 2020.

Over the weekend, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shared China's coronavirus epidemic will likely cut 0.1% from global growth this year, putting its 2020 China economy growth forecast at 5.6%, 0.4% lower compared to its January outlook. However, as the virus's reach has expanded, the IMF shared it is also "looking at more dire scenarios where the spread of the virus continues for longer and more globally, and the growth consequences are more protracted."

Data out of Germany today was stronger than expected as the lfo Business Climate report for February came in at 96.1, up from the prior 96.0 and better than the expected drop to 95.3. Current Conditions also were better-than-expected, dropping to 98.9 from 99.2 versus an expected drop to 98.6. Expectations were also better-than-expected, increasing to 93.4, up from 92.9 versus an expected drop to 92.2.

Inflation in Mexico edged up 0.12% in February from January, below the expected 0.18% increase. On a YoY basis, February inflation rose 3.52% up from 3.18% in January but a hair below the expected 3.57% gain.

In the US, there are two data sets to be released today: the January Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for February.

Even though the 2020 Mobile World Congress was canceled for this week, Sony (SNE) unveiled its first 5G smartphone, the Xperia 1 II.

One of the world's largest private companies, Cargill, announced it will launch plant-based hamburger patties and ground products in April. The company will be the latest competitor in the growing but the increasingly competitive market that includes Beyond Meat (BYND), Impossible Foods, Tyson Foods (TSN), Nestle (NSRGY), ConAgra (CAG) and Hormel Foods (HRL).

Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) confirmed a coronavirus case at its complex in Gumi, South Korea, and investors will be watching to see when the facility will re-open. The facility mostly produces high-end smartphones for the Korean market.

Trip.com Group (TCOM) has rescheduled its quarterly earnings release to March 18 due to the evolving situation brought on by the novel coronavirus outbreak in China. We suspect other companies in the travel complex - including airlines and hotels - are likely to revisit their guidance as well in the coming weeks.

On Friday, we discussed the 2019 MGM Resorts (MGM) data breach , and as expected, the company is being sued by law firm Morgan & Morgan, which was associated with data breach lawsuits involving Yahoo (VZ), Equifax (EFX) and Cambridge Analytica.

The company behind TurboTax, Intuit (INTU), is reportedly close to buying financial technology portal Credit Karma for about $7 billion in cash and stock.

Shares of Carnival Corp. (CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) fell in response to the US Department of State saying US citizens should "reconsider" traveling on cruise ships to or within Asia over concerns about COVID-19.

Friday, the US Attorney's Office reported that Wells Fargo (WFC) agreed to pay $3 billion ($500 million of which the SEC will distribute to shareholders) and admit wrongdoing to settle criminal and civil investigations with the Justice Department and the SEC over its fake account scandal.

After US equity markets close today, investors will be treated to several corporate earnings reports, and odds are the following ones will be those investors focus most on Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX), Inter Parfums (IPAR), Shake Shake (SHAK), and TerraForm Power (TERP). Readers looking for more detail on those reports, as well as other upcoming ones, should visit Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

Upcoming IPOs: Genetics medicines company Passage Bio (PASG) is looking to price $7.4 million shares in the range of $16-$18. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: March 3: 2020 Presidential Election Super Tuesday March 5-6: OPEC meeting March 12: European Central Bank rate decision March 17-18: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Beyond Meat (BYND) is a constituent in Tematica Research's Cleaner Living Index .

